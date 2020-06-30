 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   There's a proper way for a pilot to talk to an air traffic controller. This isn't it   (onemileatatime.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The pilot wasn't following ATC directions. Are there any pilots here who could answer if this kind of refusing instructions is common? Did the tower ever consider scrambling an intercept to guard against the possibility he had some sort of terrorist intentions?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Yes, twice in 1944 but it was dark and I didn't land".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Negative.  This is a lighthouse"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Negative. I am a meat popsicle.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*sigh*
What's Harrison done now?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
YOU ARE NOT MY REAL MOM, TOWER! YOU CANT TELL ME WHAT TO DO!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the comments in TFA are correct apparently this guy is a SoCal real estate agent flying a Cessna bugsmasher registered to "WIFE APPROVED LLC." So, in other words, a humongous dick.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if the other pilot that called him an asshole will also get a black mark. For interfering with the communications?
 
