(The New York Times)   Lawyers for George Floyd's murderers announce that accurately describing the murder biases potential jurors   (nytimes.com) divider line
bloobeary
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawyers for the officers cited "multiple inappropriate public comments" from local officials that they said had already prejudiced potential jurors, including a statement last week from the Minneapolis police chief that the killing of Mr. Floyd was murder, not a failure of training.

If you have to be trained not to go around murdering people, maybe being a public servant isn't a great career choice.
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is going to be a long-ass trial, and this sh*t is what's going to push the entire system to the limit. Which is the defense that has protected bad cops for so long.
 
Alphax
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're going to have to look long and hard to find anyone in the country who hasn't heard all about this already.
 
Sorelian's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Lawyers for the officers cited "multiple inappropriate public comments" from local officials that they said had already prejudiced potential jurors, including a statement last week from the Minneapolis police chief that the killing of Mr. Floyd was murder, not a failure of training.

If you have to be trained not to go around murdering people, maybe being a public servant isn't a great career choice.


Police Departments are made up almost entirely of People who want to be the Big Tough Man on the Street. They get that little tin shield and they're taught that it shields them from just about everything they do after that. There is a major difference between "Police" training, and "Cop" training. The first thing rookies are taught once they're on the job is to dispense with all the "Police" training and take whatever lessons the "Cops" teach them in the field.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is going to be a long-ass trial, and this sh*t is what's going to push the entire system to the limit. Which is the defense that has protected bad cops for so long.


thats ok, its not like there are not a lot of gun crimes already. Whats adding 4 more to the list?

Because you know that if they get them off the charges they are basically going to be putting a target and a bounty on the head of each of the 4 involved
 
McBish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.


The chief said it was murder not a failure of training.  Because the killers went through training that they ignored.  Of course if the training is probably created to show it was done without any concern of making sure anyone actually listened to what was being said.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All the state needs to ask the guy

If you saw a civilian hold with their knee to a co-workers neck, what would your response be?
 
youncasqua
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.


"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."
 
youncasqua
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
snocone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go ahead, fools. Turn this into a legal circus.
See what happens.

Pro Tip: you are not going to like it
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look how was he to know that being unable to breath would kill a man?  Now cops are supposed to be medical doctors too!
 
skozlaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anybody who didn't see this argument coming from a mile away is blind as a bat. You can't have officials running around pre-judging the defendants' guilt.

When I heard the one person call it outright murder my first thought was whether it was a deliberate attempt to corrupt the trial.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would that influence the jury? Good percentage of the nation is bootlicks and badge bunnies.
This going to be just like Rodney King. Their going to walk. Might as well, deal with that reality, now, not later. Whole thing will wrap up in October.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: bloobeary: Lawyers for the officers cited "multiple inappropriate public comments" from local officials that they said had already prejudiced potential jurors, including a statement last week from the Minneapolis police chief that the killing of Mr. Floyd was murder, not a failure of training.

If you have to be trained not to go around murdering people, maybe being a public servant isn't a great career choice.

Police Departments are made up almost entirely of People who want to be the Big Tough Man on the Street. They get that little tin shield and they're taught that it shields them from just about everything they do after that. There is a major difference between "Police" training, and "Cop" training. The first thing rookies are taught once they're on the job is to dispense with all the "Police" training and take whatever lessons the "Cops" teach them in the field.


If that recent article by a former cop is accurate, training largely consists of brainwashing trainees by making them watch video after video of cops being killed in various ways.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Constitution does require a fair trial. But given the high profile nature of the case, trying to find people who remain ignorant of it is a fool's errand. The defense would be far better served by trying to filter towards people who know of it but remain committed to justice for all parties, which includes a non-sham trial with evidence presented for a jury.

Opening arguments should be "Yes, Mr Floyd is dead and there is video of my clients. But what he did was not murder because X, Y, Z" and hope to keep the jurists reminded of their oath for neutrality.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, pick me, pick me!  I've been practising: "George....Floyd?  Well you can say what you will, but I believe that it wasn't until after Syd left that they hit itbig.  Mondo big.  There still was quite a bit of Syd kickin' around in there, though, and I think that even then he was fundamentally..."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why would that influence the jury? Good percentage of the nation is bootlicks and badge bunnies.
This going to be just like Rodney King. Their going to walk. Might as well, deal with that reality, now, not later. Whole thing will wrap up in October.


Oh, you mean a plea deal?

If it goes there, there will be some jail time. On many levels, it would be the better way to go.
 
phenn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skozlaw: You can't have officials running around pre-judging the defendants' guilt.


Tell that to Steven Avery.
 
Mugato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should offer them a deal, three days in prison. Oh yeah, they have to spend them in gen pop.
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if someone were to take a full page ad in the New York Times proclaiming their guilt and how they need to be executed.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."


I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: waxbeans: Why would that influence the jury? Good percentage of the nation is bootlicks and badge bunnies.
This going to be just like Rodney King. Their going to walk. Might as well, deal with that reality, now, not later. Whole thing will wrap up in October.

Oh, you mean a plea deal?

If it goes there, there will be some jail time. On many levels, it would be the better way to go.


They didn't plea in the first trial.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.


He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The Constitution does require a fair trial. But given the high profile nature of the case, trying to find people who remain ignorant of it is a fool's errand. The defense would be far better served by trying to filter towards people who know of it but remain committed to justice for all parties, which includes a non-sham trial with evidence presented for a jury.

Opening arguments should be "Yes, Mr Floyd is dead and there is video of my clients. But what he did was not murder because X, Y, Z" and hope to keep the jurists reminded of their oath for neutrality.


The defenses goal probably isn't to find jurors that are actually ignorant of the story before trial.  They probably would just like the trial moved to a location that would have jurors more sympathetic to their clients.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The Constitution does require a fair trial. But given the high profile nature of the case, trying to find people who remain ignorant of it is a fool's errand. The defense would be far better served by trying to filter towards people who know of it but remain committed to justice for all parties, which includes a non-sham trial with evidence presented for a jury.

Opening arguments should be "Yes, Mr Floyd is dead and there is video of my clients. But what he did was not murder because X, Y, Z" and hope to keep the jurists reminded of their oath for neutrality.

The defenses goal probably isn't to find jurors that are actually ignorant of the story before trial.  They probably would just like the trial moved to a location that would have jurors more sympathetic to their clients.


How hard can it be to find scumbags sympathetic to them?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If that influences jurors, then are they admitting things like perp walks are unfairly prejudicial?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: hubiestubert: This is going to be a long-ass trial, and this sh*t is what's going to push the entire system to the limit. Which is the defense that has protected bad cops for so long.

thats ok, its not like there are not a lot of gun crimes already. Whats adding 4 more to the list?

Because you know that if they get them off the charges they are basically going to be putting a target and a bounty on the head of each of the 4 involved


No it wont. Nobody will go after these guys.

The cops will be acquitted and the mob will explode again in rage and anger, and direct that at the businesses and homes in their own communities. Meanwhile the defendants will quietly be reinstated, put on riot gear, and be sent right back out with the rest of the goons with badges to deal with the mobs of idiots burning and looting and destroying the businesses and lives of people that had absolutely nothing to do with any of this shiat, all in the name of "Justice for George."
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL


Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alphax: They're going to have to look long and hard to find anyone in the country who hasn't heard all about this already.


That isn't necessary. All they need to do is find people who lie about not having already decided whether the cops are guilty or not.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

McBish: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

The chief said it was murder not a failure of training.  Because the killers went through training that they ignored.  Of course if the training is probably created to show it was done without any concern of making sure anyone actually listened to what was being said.


Their training wasn't ignored, it was treated as a "how to". 

"Don't do this" wink wink.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phenn: skozlaw: You can't have officials running around pre-judging the defendants' guilt.

Tell that to Steven Avery.


Steven avery is a criminal mastermind
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.


You're not a smart person
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL

Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?


The unresponsive part
that I can't breathe part


If I said I didn't know, I'd be convicted. And it doesn't matter what the accusation is.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: bloobeary: Lawyers for the officers cited "multiple inappropriate public comments" from local officials that they said had already prejudiced potential jurors, including a statement last week from the Minneapolis police chief that the killing of Mr. Floyd was murder, not a failure of training.

If you have to be trained not to go around murdering people, maybe being a public servant isn't a great career choice.

Police Departments are made up almost entirely of People who want to be the Big Tough Man on the Street. They get that little tin shield and they're taught that it shields them from just about everything they do after that. There is a major difference between "Police" training, and "Cop" training. The first thing rookies are taught once they're on the job is to dispense with all the "Police" training and take whatever lessons the "Cops" teach them in the field.


Police get "trained" by a guy who calls himself an expert in "killology".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?


Reenact it perfectly and get back to me.
 
Mugato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alphax: They're going to have to look long and hard to find anyone in the country who hasn't heard all about this already.


I don't think that's a criteria. If it were, OJ would never have a trial. They just need to find a collection of cop suckers. Maybe a few racists. Shouldn't be too hard.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL

Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?

The unresponsive part
that I can't breathe part


If I said I didn't know, I'd be convicted. And it doesn't matter what the accusation is.


I feel like I need to make this clear.  The cop was wrong in every way and I hope he gets convicted of something that puts him away for a long time.  Now that we got that out of the way, how are you so good at reading minds?  How do you know what the cop was thinking at the time?  I'm willing to accept the possibility that he knew Mr. Floyd would die and that he did it on purpose, I just wouldn't say it with absolute certainty.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL

Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?

The unresponsive part
that I can't breathe part


If I said I didn't know, I'd be convicted. And it doesn't matter what the accusation is.

I feel like I need to make this clear.  The cop was wrong in every way and I hope he gets convicted of something that puts him away for a long time.  Now that we got that out of the way, how are you so good at reading minds?  How do you know what the cop was thinking at the time?  I'm willing to accept the possibility that he knew Mr. Floyd would die and that he did it on purpose, I just wouldn't say it with absolute certainty.


What's funny is you think this is an isolated incident, a freak accident.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL

Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?

The unresponsive part
that I can't breathe part


If I said I didn't know, I'd be convicted. And it doesn't matter what the accusation is.

I feel like I need to make this clear.  The cop was wrong in every way and I hope he gets convicted of something that puts him away for a long time.  Now that we got that out of the way, how are you so good at reading minds?  How do you know what the cop was thinking at the time?  I'm willing to accept the possibility that he knew Mr. Floyd would die and that he did it on purpose, I just wouldn't say it with absolute certainty.


Well, because,
This:
https://nij.ojp.gov/library/publicati​o​ns/new-position-positional-asphyxia
Look at the date, POS
 
Steakzilla
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: waxbeans: Steakzilla: youncasqua: Sorelian's Ghost: not a failure of training

There are euphemisms and there are holy shiats.  Sir why did you murder that man, I didn't murder him your honor I just wasn't trained on the proper way of keeping him alive.

"Nobody ever told me that a man who says 'I can't breath' with four people piled on top of him, one driving his knee into his back, and another driving his knee into his neck, who goes totally non-responsive, and doesn't register a pulse might die."

I doubt this was his first time using this technique...  I'm also willing to bet he's heard the words "I can't breath" about a million times as well.  I'm glad he lost his job and I hope he goes to jail for a while, but I can see how he might not have known the dude was going to die.

He didn't know pressure on the neck could kill!
LOL

Again, this hold seems to be no so uncommon and it doesn't seem to result in death very often.  So if he did this to a bunch of people and non of them died why would you automatically assume he should know Mr. Floyd would die?

The unresponsive part
that I can't breathe part


If I said I didn't know, I'd be convicted. And it doesn't matter what the accusation is.

I feel like I need to make this clear.  The cop was wrong in every way and I hope he gets convicted of something that puts him away for a long time.  Now that we got that out of the way, how are you so good at reading minds?  How do you know what the cop was thinking at the time?  I'm willing to accept the possibility that he knew Mr. Floyd would die and that he did it on purpose, I just wouldn't say it with absolute certainty.

Well, because,
This:
https://nij.ojp.gov/library/publicatio​ns/new-position-positional-asphyxia
Look at the date, POS


It didn't appear as though the victim was hogtied...  Also this doesn't prove what the perpetrators thought at the time.  Why is this something to get so upset about?
 
