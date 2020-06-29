 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This Florida mask evokes nostalgia   (modishgears.com) divider line
10
461 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 4:25 AM



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish I could have my state back
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bwahahahaha
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's some serious opening up
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh.
Now I goat see it
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's... ewwww!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me that isn't real.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left hand is missing a wedding band. Details matter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hay, people should post this on their Facebook without comment. You'll learn who you are hanging out with
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope this is a brilliant bit of trolling.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

