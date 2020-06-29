 Skip to content
(Some Potato)   Store temporarily closed after every item scanned comes up as "Mr Potato Head"   (kawartha411.ca) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The laser just kept reading the stupid swastika tattoo on the back of his hand. Or maybe the Chinese character that he thinks means "strong" but just really means "Jesus has diarrhea".
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone got into their system thru a backdoor
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they sell poutine?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Someone got into their system thru a backdoor


I hope someone takes credit for this. It's too awesome not to.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This reminds me of my corner store.
They will not check a price. And they don't care if the self is different. And they don't care if there is a promo. And they don't care if a prom is not being honored on what it says.
Rage.
Rage. Rage. Rage.

Meanwhile, someone in this story insisted the error be fixed
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Someone got into their system thru a backdoor


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Someone got into their system thru a backdoor


Backdoors are not secrets

That was a weird scene
 
thepeterd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remain Calm
Fark user imageView Full Size

Human Scum
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll bet that store manager had his angry eyes.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well if Canadian Tire would just stop using the software they bought in 1982 and upgrade, this wouldn't have happened.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Well if Canadian Tire would just stop using the software they bought in 1982 and upgrade, this wouldn't have happened.


Or make patches affordable and not try to sell new software?
But Money money baller baller bling bling
 
You Bet Your Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love whomever made this happen.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Finally, a normal headline on Fark. It's been too long.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
♪ I am Potato - YouTube Comment Song ♪
Youtube OgUbNKNeyAY
 
