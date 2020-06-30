 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Ricin? Anthrax? Anything you want, I can so totally get it for you here on the Dark Web - Sincerely, Not an FBI Agent   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
    More: Misc, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Special Agent Steven Noldin, North Dakota, 37-year-old Sijie Liu, undercover FBI employee, Plea, U. S. District Court, Subaru Forester  
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shitpostbot.comView Full Size
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would try to buy ricin when its easy enough to make?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey, welcome to Pawn-O-Matic!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noldin's affidavit says law enforcement observed the Subaru arrive at a parcel pickup in Pembina. It said, according to plainclothes officers inside the business, Liu used a fake name, Julie Chen.

Huh. Julie Chen, unaware that Big Brother was watching.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep telling people it's more complicated than just going to darkweb.gov
 
Animatronik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So...why was she buying enough poison to require a truck? Is she a terrorist?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Animatronik: So...why was she buying enough poison to require a truck? Is she a terrorist?


I think the article says she only bought 10 ml. No idea why she needed a truck.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Animatronik: So...why was she buying enough poison to require a truck? Is she a terrorist?

I think the article says she only bought 10 ml. No idea why she needed a truck.


She picked up six other packages at the same time.  Probably horse-sized dildos or something else bulky.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 253x151]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomosauruswrecks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The_Homeless_Guy: Animatronik: So...why was she buying enough poison to require a truck? Is she a terrorist?

I think the article says she only bought 10 ml. No idea why she needed a truck.

She picked up six other packages at the same time.  Probably horse-sized dildos or something else bulky.


She drove a Subaru Forester. I think the flatbed referred to in the article is one of those carts/dollies with 4 wheels.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tomosauruswrecks: Dork Gently: The_Homeless_Guy: Animatronik: So...why was she buying enough poison to require a truck? Is she a terrorist?

I think the article says she only bought 10 ml. No idea why she needed a truck.

She picked up six other packages at the same time.  Probably horse-sized dildos or something else bulky.

She drove a Subaru Forester. I think the flatbed referred to in the article is one of those carts/dollies with 4 wheels.


So you're saying they were elephant-sized, not horse-sized?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: [Fark user image image 532x398]


Dafuq?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyway You Want It- Journey
Youtube SMRYLVTUswU
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: REDARMYVODKA: [Fark user image image 532x398]

Dafuq?


A variety of potato named Russian Banana.
 
