 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   If you are the person who stole an 800 lb. speed camera from downtown Toronto - awesome   (torontopolice.on.ca) divider line
17
    More: Misc, Police, Constable Michelle Flannery, Corporate Communications, Parkdale, Toronto, Toronto Police Service, City of Toronto, Crime, Crime Stoppers  
•       •       •

732 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 8:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That thing would make a great keg holder.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would you even...
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a bank on the corner and at least a few other places they might have security cameras. Shouldn't be too hard to find out how they did it.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.

But these heroes should invest in lower back support.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CokeBear: There's a bank on the corner and at least a few other places they might have security cameras. Shouldn't be too hard to find out how they did it.


Doesn't matter how. The important thing is governments should fear their citizens and all revenue machines destroyed, even destroyed for bad reasons, contribute to the greater good.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Not all heroes wear capes.

But these heroes should invest in lower back support.


and spelling lessons!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [media0.giphy.com image 397x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is effing hilarious, is there a story that goes with that gif?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..the device weighs approximately 800 lbs and typically requires a hydraulic lift to remove it"

That is impressive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the person(s) that did it are very sorry...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "..the device weighs approximately 800 lbs and typically requires a hydraulic lift to remove it"

That is impressive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty years ago when I lived in Toronto, I came out of a bar and saw a drunk student letting the air out of all four tires on a police cruiser parked outside. I still think that's funny.

/csb
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: New Rising Sun: [media0.giphy.com image 397x233] [View Full Size image _x_]

That is effing hilarious, is there a story that goes with that gif?


https://www.topgear.com/car-news/fren​c​hman-pretends-be-speed-camera
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there is a need for safety, then a police officer should attend to issuing speeding violations. If the reason for the camera is merely to collect money, then fark them, and such equipment should be destroyed at every opportunity.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hafþór Björnsson sought for questioning
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police cracked down own tow truck drivers as being part of an organized crime ring and plan to put all them out of business with new rules. I'm guessing this is one of those drivers finding an alternate line of work and giving the finger to cops as well.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.