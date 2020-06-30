 Skip to content
Ohio is finally eliminating its front license plate rule.
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stark County Sheriff George Maier said ... "Removing the front plate reduces our ability to identify a suspect by 50%."

Oh, bullshiat. Unless the vehicle description counts for 0%
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stupid. How are you supposed to tell if it's your Uber or Lyft showing up? You have to run around to the back of the car and check. Very annoying. Had to do that in Kansas when I visited.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Canton Suppository made Fark. Huh.
 
proco [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did subby just out himself as an axe murderer?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do this? Perhaps an exemption for vehicles with no space up front. State trying to charge the same fee for only one plate?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the flip side...what exactly is the argument for getting rid of the front plate? (besides "my car is purdy")?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: On the flip side...what exactly is the argument for getting rid of the front plate? (besides "my car is purdy")?


It serves no actual purpose besides just being there. It's a way to pull over out of state drivers and find something to ticket or arrest them for.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: On the flip side...what exactly is the argument for getting rid of the front plate? (besides "my car is purdy")?


State makes more money.

\ What, did you think they'd cut the plate fee?
\\ HA HA HA No.
 
jimfortytwo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The majority of US states require a front license plate.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nuclear Monk: On the flip side...what exactly is the argument for getting rid of the front plate? (besides "my car is purdy")?

State makes more money.

\ What, did you think they'd cut the plate fee?
\\ HA HA HA No.


Oh yeah, they'll pull in dozens of dollars.

I mean seriously, the things are made with prison labor and last forever. How much could this possibly save?

Also, if it did save a lot, as you suggest, why pretend it's sinister? Wouldn't that be a good thing?
 
