(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man breaks the snek record with one huge Nope   (local10.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To beaucoup!
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy is farking nuts.  Alone, armed only with a knife somewhere on his person, against a 17 foot python and he's more interested in getting good footage with multiple camera angles.

A few years ago I forgot to close the cage on my 12 foot burmese python. The next morning I found it coiled up in the closet and my butthole puckered when I reached in to grab him even though he was completely tame and had never struck at me. Big snakes are just all muscle, it's scary how strong they are.  This guy is farking nuts.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many boots from that?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
we were down there last winter, and went on an airboat ride. Our guide  showed us photos of an even bigger snake he caught, complete with measurements and all. He did not turn it in because he wanted to keep the skin.
 
