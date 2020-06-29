 Skip to content
(NPR)   The American Academy of Plague Rats Calls for Reopening Schools
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh,by the way, 2020 is the year of the rat.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because kids never give each other viruses at school and then carry them home to their families.

This advice only makes sense if the motive is to accelerate the spread.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really don't understand this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, if you pretend like it's not communicable, it sounds like a great idea.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids can adapt. A weird year of school isn't going to destroy a generation.
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Wherever and whenever they can do so safely."
We're not pretending we're gonna send the kids back to normal. Just acknowledging that in-person education is important, especially for the younger kids and we can't simply hope to get by with online education. There may not be a way to minimize the risks sufficiently, but we have to try, because this will have lasting effects.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think some hybrid of in-person and on-line classes needs to happen.  Teachers also need more training on how to handle classes on-line.  We will also need more teachers to cover smaller classes and more individual attention to on-line students.  Some of this can be handled with teacher aids, but it will require more of the teacher's time.  We're going to have to face the fact that 22 elementary students or 35+ secondary students in a class is not going to be manageable anymore.

We also will need to figure out a way to put more learning materials in the student's hands, hard to teach art if the student can't afford art supplies.  This is going to have to include things like the postage to mail printouts, tests, quizs, etc, also going to require technology for all students for the on-line portion, including internet access.  This is going to be one of the bigger hurdles.  I live in a rural Texas town and we have a lot of families that do not have easy access, they have a smart phone at best with a pay as you go plan, so even if we give them a chromebook or iPad, they don't have the data plan to handle using it as a hot spot.  And what if there are three or more students in the family?

I think this coming school year is going to pose a lot of challenges, but we will get by.  We did ok with this last school year but we're going to have to up our game quite a bit if this goes on much longer.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I have to do another semester of home school while trying to work from home, I'm gonna crack. But I'm never going to force schools to reopen. If my area still looks poor, we'll stay at home.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pdxbarista: "Wherever and whenever they can do so safely."
We're not pretending we're gonna send the kids back to normal. Just acknowledging that in-person education is important, especially for the younger kids and we can't simply hope to get by with online education. There may not be a way to minimize the risks sufficiently, but we have to try, because this will have lasting effects.


Yeah, that was the key part for me.

I understand the argument they're making...just glad I don't have kids to send into the virus bath.  Won't judge parents whichever way they decide.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can we finally admit that not everyone should have kids?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Because kids never give each other viruses at school and then carry them home to their families.

This advice only makes sense if the motive is to accelerate the spread.


My neighbor's kids spend probably 4-5 hours a day doing nothing but jumping on their trampoline and running around their yard screaming at the top of their lungs.

I can't wait for them to go back to school.  They did have some friends over the other day so I'm crossing my fingers.

/this probably makes me a bad person
//meh
///rona lockdown
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Kids need to go back to school for a thousand reasons (not least that their parents need to work in many cases).

2. #1 can't really be done without spreading the plague.

3. Profit?

I honestly don't know if what solution there is to this if any.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They won't be saying this in a month or two. They'll be trying to pretend they never did.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rich kids aren't going back.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: Can we finally admit that not everyone should have kids?


I'm  bit baffled as to what this has to do with this story. Do go on....
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My niece and nephew start in a couple weeks. We're just going to have to extra careful about spending time with mom which sucks for her.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. Kids need to go back to school for a thousand reasons (not least that their parents need to work in many cases).

2. #1 can't really be done without spreading the plague.

3. Profit?

I honestly don't know if what solution there is to this if any.


Solution? Boarding schools. They can spread it amongst themselves for the semester. They mostly will be fine and will come home largely immune for Christmas.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: eiger: 1. Kids need to go back to school for a thousand reasons (not least that their parents need to work in many cases).

2. #1 can't really be done without spreading the plague.

3. Profit?

I honestly don't know if what solution there is to this if any.

Solution? Boarding schools. They can spread it amongst themselves for the semester. They mostly will be fine and will come home largely immune for Christmas.


I assume this is a joke considering we can barely pay for what we have?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: eiger: 1. Kids need to go back to school for a thousand reasons (not least that their parents need to work in many cases).

2. #1 can't really be done without spreading the plague.

3. Profit?

I honestly don't know if what solution there is to this if any.

Solution? Boarding schools. They can spread it amongst themselves for the semester. They mostly will be fine and will come home largely immune for Christmas.


Difficulty: When the staff is all infected.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eiger: hawaiijenno: Can we finally admit that not everyone should have kids?

I'm  bit baffled as to what this has to do with this story. Do go on....


100% of the people who test positive are children of parents. If all those stupid parents never had kids, we wouldn't be in this situation.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they account for the deleterious effect on some kids from giving their parents COVID? Out of a decent sized school you will lose one or two parents this way, and in a decent sized city you will make some orphans. We'll have to make some macaroni art for teacher funerals as well. Tell us again how this is going to be good for the kids?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's some evidence that closing schools did very little to mitigate viral spread.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've tried to have socially distanced meetings with other people's kids.  We discovered most parents haven't even bothered to try to explain keeping distance to their kids.  Their kids got upset because my kid was asking her to keep distance and it turned into a shiat show.

I'm not sending my kid to school where they'll have no one to help them keep their boundaries when violating those boundaries can result in life-long impairments or death.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: I really don't understand this.


They're saying kids are less likely to contract it and generally do not experience severe symptoms, if they experience symptoms at all, so are a low risk group who also don't spread the disease effectively.

They're balancing this against the educational, social and developmental issues associated with keeping an entire generation of children socially isolated from virtually all their peers and with little to no human contact outside their immediate family for a year, possibly longer.
 
