(WSBTV)   For sale: Atlanta office/hotel complex. Located conveniently between Centennial Olympic Park and two world-class sports arenas. Transit train station attached. Namesake Chicken Noodle News not included   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Ted Turner, Turner Broadcasting System, Atlanta, CNN, CNN Center, Atlanta Braves, company plans, dedication of our Techwood campus  
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't that the building which held Sid & Marty Krofft's acid trip theme park?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heck of a time to be selling commercial real estate and in-person offices.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you buy a clearly dying business like DirectTV for nearly 50 billion dollars.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This Was CNN
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: This is what happens when you buy a clearly dying business like DirectTV for nearly 50 billion dollars.


Yeah! The smart money was in Cubey!

Quibby.

Q-Bert.

Hell, I can't even make a dumb joke about it because just like everyone else, I can't remember the stupid name they gave it.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


No snark. If you didn't see this coming from a mile away, you haven't been paying attention.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x239][Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x212]

No snark. If you didn't see this coming from a mile away, you haven't been paying attention.


Actually, Fark CNN. I stopped watching them years ago.Trying to play both sides. Insisting that what we were witnessing during the past three years was somehow "a little bit concerning," but certainly not enough to stop Republicans from dispersing bullshiat talking points on our platform.

I don't feel even a bit sorry every single one of them, including Don Lemon. Yes, all the cable news networks were complicit in enabling Trump, but at least MSNBC is trying to attone. I can't even remember the last time I've watched this CNN. They are so smarmy and disingenuous, it's farking ridiculous.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Actually, Fark CNN. I stopped watching them years ago.Trying to play both sides. Insisting that what we were witnessing during the past three years was somehow "a little bit concerning," but certainly not enough to stop Republicans from dispersing bullshiat talking points on our platform.

I don't feel even a bit sorry every single one of them, including Don Lemon. Yes, all the cable news networks were complicit in enabling Trump, but at least MSNBC is trying to attone. I can't even remember the last time I've watched this CNN. They are so smarmy and disingenuous, it's farking ridiculous.


Fair enough. I wouldn't disagree with you.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember that time before it became CNN center, the building was originally constructed as the World of Sid & Marty Krofft amusement park?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Remember that time before it became CNN center, the building was originally constructed as the World of Sid & Marty Krofft amusement park?

[Fark user image image 550x358][Fark user image image 550x361]
[Fark user image image 640x268]
[Fark user image image 270x187]


I do, 25 cents on Marta down to the Omni. Ice rink and a damn good game room too.
 
