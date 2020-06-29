 Skip to content
(KWCH Wichita)   Kansas issues mandatory mask mandate.... Yes.. Kansas... Yes, really.. THAT Kansas   (kwch.com) divider line
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What other kinds of mandates are there?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boondock3806: What other kinds of mandates are there?


The kind Lady G secretly goes on?
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's probably all that Dust In The Wind.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About farking time Kansas.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boondock3806: What other kinds of mandates are there?


Kind that wouldn't apply to Trump and his various supporters at the Republican convention.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Toto, I have a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore - Wizard of Oz
Youtube uPnfuczOWb8
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boondock3806: What other kinds of mandates are there?


The Red Hats in the Statehouse took the actual authority to make the order stick away from Gov. Kelly. So, really, it's more of a suggestion.

/ it's up to the individual counties
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, wearing a mask makes it easier to masquerade as a man with a reason.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: To be fair, wearing a mask makes it easier to masquerade as a man with a reason.


TOOOO BE FAAAAAAIRRRRR......


I feel like an old timey bankrobber....
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like when it comes to Coronavirus that Kansas has reached the Point Of Know Return.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gov. Mumbles still won't do shiat here in Georgia. That means we're worse than Kansas now. Kansas...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ROCK CHALK JAY (COUGH)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When DICK CHENEY starts wearing a mask, you know it's serious.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Gov. Mumbles still won't do shiat here in Georgia. That means we're worse than Kansas now. Kansas...


Putin want to kill Ft. Benning or whatever it's called now.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least we got FSM up here.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OH GOD I CAN'T SING "CARRY ON MY WAYWARD SON" WITH THIS MASK ON
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So we're at what now... like 19 out of 50 states?

And they say mask mandate... but how many state fine people like 1000$ for not wearing a mask in public? I bet 0.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: When DICK CHENEY starts wearing a mask, you know it's serious.


He's Dick Cheney, of course he's wearing a mask. If you were him, would you risk seeing your face in a mirror?
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some of my GOP-brainwashed acquaintances and relatives are decrying this as the proof that Laura Kelly is the worst thing that ever happened to the state. My god, people are dumb.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: When DICK CHENEY starts wearing a mask, you know it's serious.


Well yeah, in this market new souls that'll last are at a premium. He can't go wasting his cache.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WTF? Has Kansas gone sane?
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"This is made from bamboo, so it's very tangled. It also is then infused with silvederma, which is silver ions that are supposed to repel microns, microbes, vampires" she said.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: What other kinds of mandates are there?


CPAC after party?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Martian_Astronomer: To be fair, wearing a mask makes it easier to masquerade as a man with a reason.

TOOOO BE FAAAAAAIRRRRR......


I feel like an old timey bankrobber....


Last trip to the liquor store, as I walked up to the door, an old dude walked out with a box of booze while wearing a red bandana in full robber style. I swear he was chuckling as I said good morning. He knows what's up.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: To be fair, wearing a mask makes it easier to masquerade as a man with a reason.


The easiest masquerade is if *you* are masked from the rest of the world!

Son of the Invisible Man
Youtube hSQWyx26FnY
 
starzman2003
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd prefer it becomes a national thing, instead of this individual 50 state policy, but at least Kansas is finally trying.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They renamed that state:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Our schools can't stay open for a full school year, but BOY are the corporate tax rates low!"
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this due to Coronavirus or all of the dust in the wind?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pics of said mask wearing, if it is anything like the Covid deniers around St. Louis...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/99% sure this is the first time I used pic in a non sarcastic/ironic way when it comes to Kansas.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Carry On Wayward Son (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Truls Haugen)
Youtube 5Sw3CXk3TvE
 
k-b
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Masks are required here too.  But that literally means nothing.  'cause derpers gonna derp, and I live in quite a derpy part of the state where cases are going up.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: It's probably all that Dust In The Wind.


Bill and Ted: All we are is dust in the wInd, dude
Youtube VvKbbHKpwnU
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there more than one Kansas?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Jesus, could these assholes have possibly picked a more biased picture? 'Oh, masks make you miserable, just look at this poor lady. At the very least, she has a migraine, it's probably the mask.'.

And there's no way I believe that's a coincidence or unintended. I didn't even RTFA, but I can guarantee you that the person thinks that  masks are an infringement on your 1st Amendment rights.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: [YouTube video: Carry On Wayward Son (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Truls Haugen)]


I absolutely love this dude. He's one of the few truly redeeming things about the internet.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good.

Now make not wearing one a felony.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Music Moments (Carry On My Wayward Son)
Youtube LTcdd7ible0
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"This is made from bamboo, so it's very tangled. It also is then infused with silvederma, which is silver ions that are supposed to repel microns, microbes," she said.

No, no, no, no, no. Don't do this.

Sulfadiazine silver (a derivative of Sulfadiazine) is reported as an ingredient of Silvederma in the following countries: Hong Kong, Malta, Philippines, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Venezuela (source)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_​s​ulfadiazine
Summary: it's burn cream with silver in it. You do not want this stuff on your mouth, nose and eyes.

Harstine added, "No guarantees. There's so much research and so many people talking on both sides as to how much good a cloth mask does."

Translation: She's been told this is a bad, bad idea but she doesn't want to hear it.
 
Clark W Griswald [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: It's probably all that Dust In The Wind.


You magnificent bastard.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kansas - Death Of Mother Nature Suite
Youtube SbAdIFr2wJY
j
oseelsegundo: That image required a follow up
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the barn has gone from burning to ashes and the horse is three counties over? Good timing.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can ask their grand parents and great grandparents about wearing a mask:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mofa: WTF? Has Kansas gone sane?


The Republicans decided to run Kris K Kobach for governor and he was a bit much even for Kansas.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: About farking time Kansas.


When Brownback royally farked over Kansas, a few actually had an epiphany that Maybe, Possibly, the Republicans didn't exactly have the common people's best interest in minds.  I know, it's shocking, but I've talked to a few.  They even went as far as getting a shiny new Dem governor who occasionally does Dem things.  Crazy.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oops, replied to wrong person, but it works anyway.
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought man dates were still illegal in Kansas.
 
