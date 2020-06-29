 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Missouri lawyer couple who brandished an AR-15 and a handgun at protesters now say the protesters broke down their mansion gate and claim they were 'in fear of our lives' and were told they 'would be killed'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They reference the storming of the Bastille, casting themselves as the wealthy monarchy finally being targeted for abusing the rest of their society.
They are *almost* self-aware.

Also, their story?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA,: In a separate interview he said: 'I really thought it was storming the Bastille, that we would be dead and the house would be burned',

Bullshiat. If you thought the revolution had reached that point you would have stuffed your money in your pockets and ran out the back door on your stubby little legs. Your guns would have just slowed you down and you would have dropped them. If this was Bastille (and it may yet go there with this being 2020) you wouldn't be farking around on your lawn as the mob approached

You were looking to confront unarmed protestors who wanted absolutely nothing to do with you. Your precious wrought iron gate triggered you that much? The entire crowd was recorded and that footage is admissible. Go press vandalising and trespassing charges.

Their first amendment right to  protest their government is sacred. Walking down your "private street" just isn't that farking important. Go fark yourself and your low rent gun moll larper wife.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: They reference the storming of the Bastille, casting themselves as the wealthy monarchy finally being targeted for abusing the rest of their society.
They are *almost* self-aware.

Also, their story?
They are *almost* self-aware.

Also, their story?

[Fark user image image 254x254]


They are quite self aware. If they had really felt endangered they would have fled or locked themselves inside. Had the "mob" armed they would have died right there on their farking mansion.

They knew they were safe. They knew they could pull this shiat.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can only say if anyone points a gun at you, like that nice middle aged woman, shoot them dead if you can.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not sorry for what they did, and they're not even sorry you were offended.

They're only sorry they got caught.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idk a lot about handguns, but judging by the pose marshmallow barbie is standing in and holding that gun, were she to pull the trigger not only would she likely miss wildly, but the kick would probably send the gun straight to her face.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other than some shiatty trigger discipline, they did nothing wrong.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Idk a lot about handguns, but judging by the pose marshmallow barbie is standing in and holding that gun, were she to pull the trigger not only would she likely miss wildly, but the kick would probably send the gun straight to her face.


I call her Colonel Mustard Stain
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Idk a lot about handguns, but judging by the pose marshmallow barbie is standing in and holding that gun, were she to pull the trigger not only would she likely miss wildly, but the kick would probably send the gun straight to her face.


Idk if you can find the photo in this article but there's one photo of Suburbia Bonnie  with her finger engaged on the trigger. NRA spokesmodel material.

Yeah, I get it, it's legal to act like an asshole in front of your Castle with your sidearm. Hooray.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the protesters say something threatening like "we came unarmed...this time"?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The looked more drunk than pissed off.  Imagine all the laws these two lowlifes have broken.  You wanna break laws, become a lawyer.  Hopefully this event will cause them nothing but grief.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: The looked more drunk than pissed off.  Imagine all the laws these two lowlifes have broken.  You wanna break laws, become a lawyer.  Hopefully this event will cause them nothing but grief.


correction:

These two looked more drunk than pissed off.  Imagine all the laws these two lowlifes have broken.  You wanna break laws, become a lawyer.  Hopefully this event will cause them nothing but grief.
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pedrop357: Other than some shiatty trigger discipline, they did nothing wrong.


Wow. Poor trigger discipline with a cell phone has killed how many unarmed people without consequence? How many range accidents killed people because of poor firearm control and trigger discipline? They are lethal instruments and waving them around is an immediate lethal threat. A cop would have shot them instantly if it was in their direction. So yeah, they did nothing wrong other than endanger everyone in front of the muzzle of that gun with potential instant death.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I first saw this, I thought they were in front of a courthouse or office building before I realized it was their house (if you want to call something like that a "house"). 

Lawyerin' sure does pay well in America, I suppose.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a black man in North St Louis had pointed a gun at a bunch of white people walking by, how do you suppose this would have turned out?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody actually pays these people to be lawyers?

I should be surprised, but people also voted for Trump.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, "protestoes" sounds like something Mr. Burns would call people.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If a black man in North St Louis had pointed a gun at a bunch of white people walking by, how do you suppose this would have turned out?


Did they number in the dozens while trespassing in a gated community and making threats?
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I stole'd it!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both lawyers.  They lie for a living and get well paid for it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shamelessly yoinked from the mighty mighty Darkhorse-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: They're both lawyers.  They lie for a living and get well paid for it.


Gotta wonder if this was Phelps westboro kind of trolling, but I'm tired and can't really see the angle for that.

Nah, they're rich, white, privileged, and eager to show off their firearm accessories. I hope we have a future that will replay these images and collectively shiat on these two's memory
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: I can only say if anyone points a gun at you, like that nice middle aged woman, shoot them dead if you can.


I concur.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Narrator: "They're lying."
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I started carrying a gun after an attempted mugging a few years ago. Since then my muggings have been much more prosperous.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that's why they had that pitcher of bloody Mary's in the back. For the bastille. I see.
 
Daraymann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gosh, if only the protesters had guns then everybody would have been safe.  Self defense and all.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess the mainstream media will tell us this is fake.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

You know, you can stand on your front porch with a gun to warn off people if you want. If you have to fire the gun at them, that's different.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They didn't bring guillotines. This time.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only way they would have been safer is if they had repaired to the greatroom and opened another bottle of Chateauneuf du Pape
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Other than some shiatty trigger discipline, they did nothing wrong.


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

Exactly. Laws apply to everyone.
And we all have inalienable rights.

😆😆😆😆🤔😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😂😂🤔🙃💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's my unqualified guess as to what happened:

Two well-off white people saw a group of black folk in the distance and brandished their firearms in order to intimidate and attempt to show superiority.  That's it.
 
AeAe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brandishing is a crime. I hope they get charged.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Megathuma: They reference the storming of the Bastille, casting themselves as the wealthy monarchy finally being targeted for abusing the rest of their society.
They are *almost* self-aware.

Also, their story?
They are *almost* self-aware.

Also, their story?

[Fark user image 254x254]


the biggest chicken shiats on the planet reside in the richest 1% circles.

they even prefer the little people's kids fight in their wars overseas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Murflette: Idk a lot about handguns, but judging by the pose marshmallow barbie is standing in and holding that gun, were she to pull the trigger not only would she likely miss wildly, but the kick would probably send the gun straight to her face.

Idk if you can find the photo in this article but there's one photo of Suburbia Bonnie  with her finger engaged on the trigger. NRA spokesmodel material.

Yeah, I get it, it's legal to act like an asshole in front of your Castle with your sidearm. Hooray.


Is it? You think a black or brown person in the  'hood would not get shot buy the cops for doing the same?
 
Elandriel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: pedrop357: Other than some shiatty trigger discipline, they did nothing wrong.

😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

Exactly. Laws apply to everyone.
And we all have inalienable rights.

😆😆😆😆🤔😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😂😂🤔🙃💀💀💀💀💀💀💀


The second emoji progression is pretty great ngl.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I guess the mainstream media will tell us this is fake.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x686]
You know, you can stand on your front porch with a gun to warn off people if you want. If you have to fire the gun at them, that's different.


TFA:

A livestream of the incident shows the protesters walking through an open, intact gate

So I guess the Daily Mail is now part of your far-left MSM now. Also, the entire crown just hopped over the top half of that gate one by one, seeing as the bottom half looks undamaged.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Jake Havechek: They're both lawyers.  They lie for a living and get well paid for it.

Gotta wonder if this was Phelps westboro kind of trolling, but I'm tired and can't really see the angle for that.

Nah, they're rich, white, privileged, and eager to show off their firearm accessories. I hope we have a future that will replay these images and collectively shiat on these two's memory


So, a future where they would have been killed?
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: Idk a lot about handguns, but judging by the pose marshmallow barbie is standing in and holding that gun, were she to pull the trigger not only would she likely miss wildly, but the kick would probably send the gun straight to her face.


Also, it looks like homeboy is planning to hip-fire his AR-15 into the crowd.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Several years ago, I was on a jury in a terroristic threatening case. The crime. A guy pointed a rifle at his ex-wife.

Everything on the planet is being recorded these days.  Was this scene recorded?
 
nitefallz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They won't be charged.  If I point a gun at anyone in any circumstance and don't open fire, I'm being charged.
 
js34603 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't believe them at all. There's no way peaceful protestors like these would ever damage property or threaten people.

Unless it turns out they did damage properly and threaten people. In which case, those people deserved it for being white and rich.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pedrop357: edmo: If a black man in North St Louis had pointed a gun at a bunch of white people walking by, how do you suppose this would have turned out?

Did they number in the dozens while trespassing in a gated community and making threats?


Maybe you're not catching on. I'll spell it out.

Switch the colors of all involved, and St Louis SWAT would have shown up and gunned them down. Questions?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: FTA,: In a separate interview he said: 'I really thought it was storming the Bastille, that we would be dead and the house would be burned',

Bullshiat. If you thought the revolution had reached that point you would have stuffed your money in your pockets and ran out the back door on your stubby little legs. Your guns would have just slowed you down and you would have dropped them. If this was Bastille (and it may yet go there with this being 2020) you wouldn't be farking around on your lawn as the mob approached

You were looking to confront unarmed protestors who wanted absolutely nothing to do with you. Your precious wrought iron gate triggered you that much? The entire crowd was recorded and that footage is admissible. Go press vandalising and trespassing charges.

Their first amendment right to  protest their government is sacred. Walking down your "private street" just isn't that farking important. Go fark yourself and your low rent gun moll larper wife.



when the 1% hops in a plane and flies to their overseas homes in Europe, etc, then you'll know they are truly afraid.

otherwise, they are just playing for the sympathy vote.
 
