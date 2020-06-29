 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   More good news from the World Health Organization, they're now saying "the worst is yet to come" in the fight against the coronavirus, and that "the pandemic is actually speeding up"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 8:18 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's 2020, can't we out science this biatch yet?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's 2020, can't we out science this biatch yet?


Maybe if we believed in science.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well duh, numbers of infections aren't down they are up and rising. People are just ignoring it because they either pay no attention to anything going on or have politicized the issue. I give it 2-3 weeks before people start really freaking out and better run cities start shutting things down again.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoot!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still very concerned about the numbers coming out of India, Mexico, Brazil.  High population countries with extreme variations between standard of living and medical care.

I would not be surprised if their numbers exceed the US numbers if we could get accurate numbers.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When they said some countries aren't taking it seriously enough, they were actually making finger quotes around "some countries" while giving the US the stink eye.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man, it's a good thing that the U.S. quit the WHO.  Now the accelerating pandemic won't effect US!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then, there's the figures from China, which are likely to be low by a large factor for no other reason than that they just can't find every case to count.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, there goes the neighborhood
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's see, the ones who think it's a hoax also, heavily, include funnymentalists. It's the Rapture (tm) of the dolts!

Finding parking spaces afterwards should be easier.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like lumps, past due notices, and certain politicians maybe it will go away if we ignore it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i am drunk and live in canada. you all can fend for yourselves. what a shiat show. looking at you 'merica
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.