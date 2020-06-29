 Skip to content
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, this was jumping to a conclusion.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was he naked and rubbing one out? That's a hell of a way to go, farking the world.

/guess the naked part wouldn't be mandatory, but for effect
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure all skydivers without a parachute land.  That's kind of how gravity works.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The only scenario I can imagine other than suicide would involve a main chute failure. The guy tried to free the main chute to deploy his reserve but lost both as he fell.

/Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
//Any jumper with more background add your thoughts.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Which band do I go with, Gravity Kills or Fallout Boy?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: The only scenario I can imagine other than suicide would involve a main chute failure. The guy tried to free the main chute to deploy his reserve but lost both as he fell.

/Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
//Any jumper with more background add your thoughts.


Depending on the jump plane, he 'might' not have tightened/fastened the leg straps for comfort reasons if he was crammed in the back while climbing to altitude... probably not though

/30+ years ago our school club used a Cessna 182 (? been a while, small plane though) that would hold the pilot & four jumpers.  The last guy to go out had to crouch bent over in the tail section while the others stepped out at whatever altitude they were supposed to
//that guy generally didn't completely tighten the leg straps (always fastened though) until getting near jump altitude both for movement room & legs going to sleep reasons.
///for the amusing after many decades three - I forgot to tighten them back up ... once ... They said that they heard my scream down on the ground when the opening shock let the straps slide up into my crotch...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

labman: I'm pretty sure all skydivers without a parachute land.  That's kind of how gravity works.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: The only scenario I can imagine other than suicide would involve a main chute failure. The guy tried to free the main chute to deploy his reserve but lost both as he fell.

/Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
//Any jumper with more background add your thoughts.


I mean, everyone on the load wears a rig. Even the pilot and ride alongs. So, he had a rig before he went out the door. No one pin checked him?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoopsie-daisy...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

drewogatory: AirForceVet: The only scenario I can imagine other than suicide would involve a main chute failure. The guy tried to free the main chute to deploy his reserve but lost both as he fell.

/Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
//Any jumper with more background add your thoughts.

I mean, everyone on the load wears a rig. Even the pilot and ride alongs. So, he had a rig before he went out the door. No one pin checked him?


It has been missed on occasion.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considerate of him to "land" in the fire department parking lot. Saved them a bit of trouble.

/Assuming fire department paramedics would be called to this sort of incident
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: drewogatory: AirForceVet: The only scenario I can imagine other than suicide would involve a main chute failure. The guy tried to free the main chute to deploy his reserve but lost both as he fell.

/Never jumped out of a perfectly good aircraft.
//Any jumper with more background add your thoughts.

I mean, everyone on the load wears a rig. Even the pilot and ride alongs. So, he had a rig before he went out the door. No one pin checked him?

It has been missed on occasion.


If I was PIC I'd either check the manifest at loading or I had a loadmaster I trusted. We had a lot of students though, so minimal farking around.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 232x217]

Whoopsie-daisy...


That's freaking horrifying! What's the story behind it??
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 235x331]


Still got her handle though! (and that can't happen in real life if you didn't know. )
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: gopher321: [Fark user image 232x217]

Whoopsie-daisy...

That's freaking horrifying! What's the story behind it??


Sky Dive Fail-80 year old woman sky dive goes wrong, almost falls out of parachute plunges, HD
Youtube nieTpOlZN40
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Considerate of him to "land" in the fire department parking lot. Saved them a bit of trouble.

/Assuming fire department paramedics would be called to this sort of incident


No, more likely a job for the public works dept.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I'm pretty sure all skydivers without a parachute land.  That's kind of how gravity works.


Most times they can water too, if they want.
 
Clark W Griswald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if jumping off a building wasn't enough time to enjoy the ride down.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't they be a skyfaller, then?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Considerate of him to "land" in the fire department parking lot. Saved them a bit of trouble.

/Assuming fire department paramedics would be called to this sort of incident


Don't know about the paramedics, but I bet the firefighters have scoop shovels on hand.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I was just watching this last night
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you really call it skydiving if you do not have a parachute? Would you just not call it falling?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: [i.pinimg.com image 750x500]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More succinct headline: Man lithobrakes
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mjjt: labman: I'm pretty sure all skydivers without a parachute land.  That's kind of how gravity works.


mostly

Praha Opening
Youtube iVvRWVoHDb8
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My passengers often ask me, "where's the parachute?" I just point upwards.
Where Eagles Dare (1968) - Ending
Youtube 3DorNtprw1g
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Megadeth - "High Speed Dirt" - Countdown to Extinction (1992)
Youtube nNI0lIthWt4
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [YouTube video: Megadeth - "High Speed Dirt" - Countdown to Extinction (1992)]


It's so annoying metal is GOP garbage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a dyslexic magician?

He was supposed to make a parachute appear, after jumping out of the plane without one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh he died, when they do this and live, now that's news

/My condolences to the family
 
Quaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 235x331]


That was one of the most satisfying moments in the entire series, Peggy is just the worst.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Boondock3806: gopher321: [Fark user image 232x217]

Whoopsie-daisy...

That's freaking horrifying! What's the story behind it??

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nieTpOlZ​N40?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


There's no audio, but it definitely looked like that woman did not want to jump, but was forced out. I hope there was a lawsuit invovled.

Also...that was farking horrifying.
 
waxingpolemic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, THAT dude went skydiving once.

Once.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Notabunny: mjjt: labman: I'm pretty sure all skydivers without a parachute land.  That's kind of how gravity works.

mostly

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iVvRWVoH​Db8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Damn, mad skills to keep from getting dizzy and staying oriented.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean, you're gonna land whether you have a parachute or not...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxingpolemic: Well, THAT dude went skydiving once.

Once.


Hope you are good company, in hell. You just got us both tickets.
 
