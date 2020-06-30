 Skip to content
(WTOV9 Steubenville-Wheeling)   Everyone's favorite example of what not to do if you win the lottery gets his last bit of bad luck   (wtov9.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Died from embarrassment after seeing himself in the mirror wearing that dork hat.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rest easy knowing that the living can still make fun of his dumb ass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least he didn't buy a tiger sanctuary.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rule number one about winning the lottery: Don't tell anyone you won the lottery.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a terrible short story.  Shirley there's a longer, Fark-approved version of what really happened to him?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: That was a terrible short story.  Shirley there's a longer, Fark-approved version of what really happened to him?


He died
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I sort of remember this, it was a pretty crazy story
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Rule number one about winning the lottery: Don't tell anyone you won the lottery.


Yup.  It's like throwing chum into the water for every piranha (person who ever knew you), and every other piranha in 5 state area.

$500 dollar scratcher, go ahead and brag. 6+ figure winning, you better change your phone #, all social media contacts, and probably move.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: That was a terrible short story.  Shirley there's a longer, Fark-approved version of what really happened to him?


Not Fark-approved and still doesn't tell what he died of, but at least it's got more of them fancy word-things we all seem to like.

https://wvmetronews.com/2020/06/29/fa​m​ous-powerball-winner-has-died/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: That was a terrible short story.  Shirley there's a longer, Fark-approved version of what really happened to him?


No sorry that's all going into the script
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Omnivorous: That was a terrible short story.  Shirley there's a longer, Fark-approved version of what really happened to him?

Not Fark-approved and still doesn't tell what he died of, but at least it's got more of them fancy word-things we all seem to like.

https://wvmetronews.com/2020/06/29/fam​ous-powerball-winner-has-died/


Gah! And I meant to add:

...and stop calling me Shirley.

/ it was RIGHT THERE.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.