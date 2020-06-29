 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Cape Cod officials assure visitors that the beaches are open   (citynews1130.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Great white shark, Shark, Cape Cod's beaches, great white sharks, Fish, Cape Cod, Jaws, Lamniformes  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 11:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On this day, in 1975..
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, we delivered the bomb.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I will survive. I will survive. fark you fisheries and environmental factors.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amity means 'friendship.'
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these "white" sharks any clue as to how farking tone deaf and insensitive their attention whoring is while we are tying to address systemic racial oppression and police brutality against minorities?

Fark you sharks! Go parade your white shark privilege somewhere else
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The white sheet out front should've told ya....
 
Ashlea
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good one, subby
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x541]


That mayor was stylish AF.

/Want a blazer with small anchors on it.
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's some bad hat, Harry.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 304x166]
I will survive. I will survive. fark you fisheries and environmental factors.


Did you think it'd crumble? Did you think it'd lay down and die?
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What else is opening up in Provincetown?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.