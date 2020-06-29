 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans" - OK, 2020, just stop please   (bbc.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, FFS!  2 pandemics at once?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's get to the important question: Can it be caught by eating bacon?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The pic of that pig would make a good "soon" caption.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got nothing...just...2020...I really don't want to ask, "What next?" because you know we'll all find out soon enough..
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*throws hands in the air*
Well, at least I lived to be fairly old. Good luck, kids.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belphegor - Swinefever - Regent of Pigs
Youtube 0cpNT4Sjrv0
Save your prayers. God is not here with us now.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wonder why all these novel coronavirus and avian flu diseases always come from China?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's farking why. Shopping in a slaughter house is more common than shopping in a supermarket in some places. When half the city tromps through the slaughterhouse to make their purchases, you get a lot of novel viral mutations that cross the species barrier.

China has been told to clean up their wet markets for farking decades. Increasing urbanization is only going to make it worse, and it's pretty farking evident the area this point the wet markets are a global threat.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think all those beloved celebrities that died in 2016 was the rapture.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
2020 you're drunk, go home.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Swine Flu 2: How do you do?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had Iranian War for July. Is it too late to switch it to swine flu?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deadly virus ready to emerge from China. This is not a repeat from December
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not sure, this, isn't hell.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF?  Just nuke China from orbit already.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The good news is there's 180something countries taking things like this seriously. The bad news is there's 190some countries. The fark news is I live in one of those last ones.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs - Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 2xUynRdzzsM
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What happens when when we get to the bonus round?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's okay, everyone. It won't be a threat if we all just collectively agree to not eat any more pork ever again.  We can survive without bacon, can we not?  CAN WE NOT?!?
 
BlackPete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If anyone is playing Jumanji, can you please stop?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 At least the lyrics will be more accurate now
deanblundell.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They didn't mention how serious the symptoms are and it sounds like the current flu vaccines can adapted easily enough. Seems like non-starter.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: They didn't mention how serious the symptoms are and it sounds like the current flu vaccines can adapted easily enough. Seems like non-starter.


Let's hope so.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Elegy: Wonder why all these novel coronavirus and avian flu diseases always come from China?

[Fark user image 425x351]
[Fark user image 425x178]

That's farking why. Shopping in a slaughter house is more common than shopping in a supermarket in some places. When half the city tromps through the slaughterhouse to make their purchases, you get a lot of novel viral mutations that cross the species barrier.

China has been told to clean up their wet markets for farking decades. Increasing urbanization is only going to make it worse, and it's pretty farking evident the area this point the wet markets are a global threat.


Yup. Most diseases come from animals... which comes from humans close to animals... which happens in poor countries.

China is doing this, Mexico is doing this... most of the world is doing this. Until we fix this shiat worldwide, we'll always have pandemics and new diseases.

If we werent stupid humans, instead of wasting money on the military, we would invest our ressources into modernizing poor countries so people wouldnt live in shiathole conditions so this kind of crap wouldnt happen... the only ones living near animals would be those who ''grow'' them... the chances of diseases jumping species would go down by a billion fold.

/but we cant have nice things
//because people are people
 
uberaverage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like the best time for another pandemic, while I'm still wearing a mask and washing my hands from the first one.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: What happens when when we get to the bonus round?


Multi-ball Flu
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirgrim: The good news is there's 180something countries taking things like this seriously. The bad news is there's 190some countries. The fark news is I live in one of those last ones.


The bad news is that air travel between poor and rich countries still happen... not poor people, but rich entitled scumbags travelling and spreading diseases.

Its not the poor farmer from mainland china, forced to live with his pigs that's spreading disease, its the wall street guy who went to hong kong during the week-end to eat some weird chinese food and bang some hookers and then came back to NYC.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I had Iranian War for July. Is it too late to switch it to swine flu?


What makes you think that particular disaster isn't going to happen?  :)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I had Iranian War for July. Is it too late to switch it to swine flu?


I'm sticking with zombie redneck torture family.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mu Shu Flu

Baconeumonia

Chitlinfluenza
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Weatherkiss: I had Iranian War for July. Is it too late to switch it to swine flu?

I'm sticking with zombie redneck torture family.


Darn! I really wanted to see a mermaid...
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yup. Most diseases come from animals... which comes from humans close to animals... which happens in poor countries.

China is doing this, Mexico is doing this... most of the world is doing this. Until we fix this shiat worldwide, we'll always have pandemics and new diseases.

If we werent stupid humans, instead of wasting money on the military, we would invest our ressources into modernizing poor countries so people wouldnt live in shiathole conditions so this kind of crap wouldnt happen... the only ones living near animals would be those who ''grow'' them... the chances of diseases jumping species would go down by a billion fold.

/but we cant have nice things
//because people are people


TBF you're right and it's a huge farking problem worldwide. To be equally fair China is authoritarian enough to do it immediately if they wanted to.
 
Sylvis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm with this guy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I had Iranian War for July. Is it too late to switch it to swine flu?


whynotboth.gif
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Annnnndd the White House has defunded the agency researching this.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: Oh, FFS!  2 pandemics at once?


7 billion people, many living right on top of each other and livestock...it was inevitable.
 
drtgb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2020...

Humanities demise.

It took an asteroid to defeat the dinosaurs.
 
