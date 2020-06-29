 Skip to content
Dr. Fauci bluntly explains why we can't have nice things in the United States
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Covid-19 vaccine, Smallpox, Infectious disease, Vaccine, Immune system, Infection, coronavirus vaccine  
2744 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 10:04 PM



themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fine. Congress sends President Biden a bill mandating vaccination nationwide with no exceptions not related to health.

/and funding to ensure enough vaccination clinics exist to make that happen
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.


You're gonna feel pretty dumb when the Martians invade and it turns out SARS-CoV-2 is their only weakness.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I don't care.

They can deal with COVID-19. We'll protect the ones who medically cannot as best as we can and pray for the rest of this farking idiots to die.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should cut funding for science education and use the savings to give tax cuts to the rich
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.


Yup. Keep it closed till Trump is out and the plague rats are in prison/vaccinated
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Fine. Congress sends President Biden a bill mandating vaccination nationwide with no exceptions not related to health.

/and funding to ensure enough vaccination clinics exist to make that happen


Better: Congress sends Biden a bill that gives health care to all Americans. He signs it.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Fine. Congress sends President Biden a bill mandating vaccination nationwide with no exceptions not related to health.

/and funding to ensure enough vaccination clinics exist to make that happen


Yeah, that's what we need. A bunch of derps afraid of the government offering  them a "shot" to ease the "dem hoax".

If you mandate it? You totally lose those morans.

/I wouldn't miss them over all
//but totally the wrong way to convince idiots you're on their side
///some people really are that dense
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!


Skulls for the skull throne!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.

You're gonna feel pretty dumb when the Martians invade and it turns out SARS-CoV-2 is their only weakness.


planet-pulse-assets-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.


It's currently closed through at least July 21, and I can't imagine it'll be opened up at that time.  Really, it's looking like it'll be closed until either the US gets things under control, or an effective vaccine is developed.  Probably the latter.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The results of the survey at the bottom...

"Will you opt for the coronavirus vaccine when one is available?"
Yes 72%
No 14%
Not sure 13%
Other / No opinion 1%

28% did not say "yes" when asked if they would get vaccinated against a global pandemic that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans (probably far more than that).
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorant savages
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths per day are on a pretty steady decline.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.


everyone else beat it.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wichitaleaf: Deaths per day are on a pretty steady decline.


And the positive cases are on a pretty steady increase.  Which means that the deaths per day will be increasing, too - in about 10-14 days.

Did you forget March and April?
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to just say it to get it out and find some  I'm scared of the vaccine I will get it but I am scared that something would harm me or go wrong and harm me.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: wichitaleaf: Deaths per day are on a pretty steady decline.

And the positive cases are on a pretty steady increase.  Which means that the deaths per day will be increasing, too - in about 10-14 days.

Did you forget March and April?


The active cases are quickly increasing.  We had been sitting at around 1-1.1m and now it's quickly jumped to 1.4m.  Not good.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alice_600: I need to just say it to get it out and find some  I'm scared of the vaccine I will get it but I am scared that something would harm me or go wrong and harm me.


Whatever the side effects for the few, they are almost certainly going to be better than getting C19.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!


ROMEROCOPTERS FOR THE GOD WINS!
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like Americans aren't going to enjoy nice things anywhere else, either.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jgok: The results of the survey at the bottom...

"Will you opt for the coronavirus vaccine when one is available?"
Yes 72%
No 14%
Not sure 13%
Other / No opinion 1%

28% did not say "yes" when asked if they would get vaccinated against a global pandemic that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans (probably far more than that).


That's like asking someone if they would accept a job at Walmart.

I might. I might not. I need details. Cashier...I would probably decline. Senior level executive, of course.

Asking me if I would get a vaccine for X or not is equally meaningless. How effective is it, what are the side effects, and how common are those side effects?

The only sane answer right now is 'maybe' but most of us have been brainwashed to worker think vaccines are perfect, or vaccines are evil.

And before anyone calls me anti-vax... Please realize that even if you have gotten your recommended vaccinations, you still haven't gotten countless other vaccines that are available. You/your doctor doesn't bother with them because the risks outweigh the benefits.

Heck, last I heard the medical committee hasn't even decided how long it takes before you can get reinfected, or even if you can get reinfected.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Looks like Americans aren't going to enjoy nice things anywhere else, either.


:(
I know.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gregz18: wichitaleaf: Deaths per day are on a pretty steady decline.

And the positive cases are on a pretty steady increase.  Which means that the deaths per day will be increasing, too - in about 10-14 days.

Did you forget March and April?


The data I'm seeing shows the increase starting Jun 7th or so.... Will be interesting to see how that plays out.
 
Birnone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Fine. Congress sends President Biden a bill mandating vaccination nationwide with no exceptions not related to health.

/and funding to ensure enough vaccination clinics exist to make that happen


I'd sell it to the public by telling them "We're gonna put a little mark on people when they get vaccinated. You won't be allowed in businesses, allowed in school, allowed to work, or allowed to buy anything unless you have this mark."

I bet that would convince the anti-vaxxers to cooperate.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Fine. Congress sends President Biden a bill mandating vaccination nationwide with no exceptions not related to health.

/and funding to ensure enough vaccination clinics exist to make that happen


And while we are at it, lets make the flu vaccine free for all and required unless there is a health reason. And then how about a free Shingles vaccine?  It is damn expensive.  More people would take it if it was not so farking expensive.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x459]


Center: Interesting pants on both sides. I should get a plant. Or a protest mask. When's second breakfast?

Where is logic and reason again? Greek tragedy in this motherfarker and biatches looking at the bastards who smoke and know things like, save us, Daddy, and where's farking Mommy again?!

This is 2020. Because the Internet. Good luck, losers! Patriot Act out front shoulda toldya. Fight Riot Elmo Philly. He's Always Sunny, anyhow! He knows his shiat's stink. Trust that Mojo.

Election year dontchaknow! Peeps is watching.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.

I'm sure that an equivalent poll of Canadians would have a number higher than I'm comfortable with.

But damn, hopefully it'd be less than 1 in 3.

You know it might kill you, right?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: TotallyRealNotFake: I'm  seriously hoping the Government keeps the US - Can boarder closed.

Americans have proven they can not be adults and fight a deadly virus the good of Humanity.

You're gonna feel pretty dumb when the Martians invade and it turns out SARS-CoV-2 is their only weakness.


Actually, the only weakness of the Martians is music by Slim Whitman.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The other day a co worker tried to explain to me that Fauchi is a liberal shil. All I could do was shake my head. No sense in debating with the stupid.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fine. Then those who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons can be restricted to their homes and fired from their jobs. If they refuse to be socially responsible then we have to use other means to restrict their ability to spread disease.

90% would fold within a week.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Jgok: The results of the survey at the bottom...

"Will you opt for the coronavirus vaccine when one is available?"
Yes 72%
No 14%
Not sure 13%
Other / No opinion 1%

28% did not say "yes" when asked if they would get vaccinated against a global pandemic that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans (probably far more than that).

That's like asking someone if they would accept a job at Walmart.

I might. I might not. I need details. Cashier...I would probably decline. Senior level executive, of course.

Asking me if I would get a vaccine for X or not is equally meaningless. How effective is it, what are the side effects, and how common are those side effects?

The only sane answer right now is 'maybe' but most of us have been brainwashed to worker think vaccines are perfect, or vaccines are evil.

And before anyone calls me anti-vax... Please realize that even if you have gotten your recommended vaccinations, you still haven't gotten countless other vaccines that are available. You/your doctor doesn't bother with them because the risks outweigh the benefits.

Heck, last I heard the medical committee hasn't even decided how long it takes before you can get reinfected, or even if you can get reinfected.


You know what? You get a Smart for that. I made the assumption of safe/effective, but who knows what we'll actually get.

That being said, I will still take what we get. C-19 will likely kill me if I get it, so some side effects are OK in my book.
 
