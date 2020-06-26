 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   The Trump campaign, the RNC, and 4 Pennsylvania Republican members of Congress have sued PA to stop mail-in voting. It's almost like PA is a battleground state and they know they can't win without suppressing the vote   (thehill.com) divider line
lindalouwho
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't gonna win that, some states have had mail-in voting for a while already.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If voting by mail is good enough for Trump's press secretary, it's good enough for me.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RFID the mail in ballots.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

His press secretary is female.


His press secretary is female.
 
vrax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember, absentee voting is totes OK, but vote-by-mail is the devil.
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw this on the nightly news a bit ago, I wish it wasn't a video but I can't find a transcript.
For states that haven't done massive mail-in voting before, there are a lot of hurdles to be able to do it. I'm kinda crushed.
Well worth listening to, you won't be surprised later.

nightly-news/video/key-election-offici​al-raises-alarm-over-expanded-mail-in-​voting-86385221668
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
shiat, goofy Fark throwaway.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If voting by mail is good enough for Trump's press secretary, it's good enough for me.


All the Trump staffers who have voted by mail.

Trump
Mike & Karen Pence
Ivanka & Jared
Kayleigh MAGAninny
Bill Barr
Betsy DeVos
Wilbur Ross
Larry Kudlow
Ronna McDaniel
Brad Parscale

It's fine for them.  Just not for YOU.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Voting by Mail: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube l-nEHkgm_Gk
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Marcus Aurelius: If voting by mail is good enough for Trump's press secretary, it's good enough for me.

All the Trump staffers who have voted by mail.

Trump
Mike & Karen Pence
Ivanka & Jared
Kayleigh MAGAninny
Bill Barr
Betsy DeVos
Wilbur Ross
Larry Kudlow
Ronna McDaniel
Brad Parscale

It's fine for them.  Just not for YOU.


That's cause we'll vote wrong!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awww, poor whittle Rethuglican snowflakes don't like citizens voting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Voting fraud charges filed against Paterson councilman and councilman-elect

Close Results In Paterson Vote Plagued By Fraud Claims; Over 3K Ballots Seemingly Set Aside

1 in 5 Ballots Rejected as Fraud Is Charged in N.J. Mail-In Election
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And thus begins the legal battle of a President who is terrified that he has so royally screwed the pooch that he is going to lose the election.

Only four months to go folks.  Your election process is about to get reamed so badly its going to need a cholostomy bag afterwards.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PA, MI and WI were all really close in 2016. If those states flip - he's lost. Even if FL goes Trump.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember when my state started mail in. It was the Dems having shiat fits.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put it past them to attempt to halt the election, citing phoney voter fraud and coronavirus as their reasons. It will be... interesting to see how that goes over.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Silly democrats, trying to bring letter openers to a steamroller fight.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuffy: Remember when my state started mail in. It was the Dems having shiat fits.


Then the Dems in your state were assholes too.
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So this happened...

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/202​0​/06/26/widespread_fraud_in_new_jersey_​mail-in_election_515452.html
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I wouldn't put it past them to attempt to halt the election, citing phoney voter fraud and coronavirus as their reasons. It will be... interesting to see how that goes over.


Regardless of how the election plays out I figure there's zero chance the orange bastard goes quietly.  He'll throw a temper tantrum like the spoiled child he is, and might even have to be literally dragged out kicking and screaming.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I wouldn't put it past them to attempt to halt the election, citing phoney voter fraud and coronavirus as their reasons. It will be... interesting to see how that goes over.


Trump has no intention of leaving this to chance.
I warned America that if Trump was elected, it would be the end of our country, and I was right.
It's already over - you gave it away in 2016. America is done.
Oh, well - she had Emails, and reminded me of my unloving mother, so I wasn't inspired. Cest la vie.
 
dwrash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The mail in primary voting here in PA was the most farked up thing I have ever seen.. misprinted ballots all over the place..

My two neighbors, both Democrats who have lived here 20+ years and live in the same household, received ballots with different US and PA rep choices on it.
 
solokumba
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All they have to do is not count them.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I wouldn't put it past them to attempt to halt the election, citing phoney voter fraud and coronavirus as their reasons. It will be... interesting to see how that goes over.


I said on here months ago that if they try to postpone the election there will be mass-protests and riots in the streets.

Some farkers replied that there most certainly would not be mass protests and riots by basically saying that a whole lot of other shiat has happened before where people would be outraged and then just move on once the next distraction came along.

Well, if the past few weeks have proven anything.....
 
