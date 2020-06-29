 Skip to content
(CNN)   I have to be at the quarantine in 26 minutes   (cnn.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a "no judgment zone" not a "no COVID-19 ZONE".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mbird.comView Full Size

/oblig.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ John Travolta approves.
// I'm sorry, the card says "Moops".
/// Three.
 
Percise1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Enjoy... going to a gym isn't exactly critical, but going to a gym might make you critical.
Idiots!
 
Percise1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image 425x239]
/ John Travolta approves.
// I'm sorry, the card says "Moops".
/// Three.


Oh, how cute, little personalized C-19 incubators!
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trust me...I like the gym too and that is one place where I get the urge to go, but if I think of a place that can't possibly manage real time sanitary procedures, a gym is high on the list.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Percise1: Enjoy... going to a gym isn't exactly critical, but going to a gym might make you critical.
Idiots!


I love going to the gym but damn, nope.
Focused on the bike, push-ups, and pull-ups.

My wife has a compromised immune system and asthma.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The gym is pretty nasty even without a pandemic.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Percise1: Enjoy... going to a gym isn't exactly critical, but going to a gym might make you critical.
Idiots!


Seriously.

Who thought going to the gym now was a good idea?

Who thought opening a gym now was a good idea?! Geez.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Percise1: Enjoy... going to a gym isn't exactly critical, but going to a gym might make you critical.
Idiots!

Seriously.

Who thought going to the gym now was a good idea?

Who thought opening a gym now was a good idea?! Geez.


People whose self-worth is dependent upon telling others that they go to or own a gym.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
payload.cargocollective.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Who thought opening a gym now was a good idea?! Geez.


Can't start up the auto-charges to all the members who never show up if the gym is closed.
 
toejam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't skip lung day.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This popped up from a related article.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a scene from Futurama or Rick and Morty.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This popped up from a related article.

[Fark user image 425x239]

Looks like a scene from Futurama or Rick and Morty.


Pretty sure that's Black Mirror. And we're living it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"And here we see two prospective gym-goers in their native habitats, enjoying one of the few sessions they'll endure before giving up to face the trials and tribulations of the cancellation process..."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"...urged..."


And that's the problem, in a nutshell. These same people were "urged" to stay home unless it was essential for them to go out. When they ignored that, they were "urged" to at least wear masks & practice social distancing. Now that they've ignored that and have exposed themselves to a COVID-19 spreader, they're now being "urged" to self-quarantine.

They couldn't self-quarantine before - why would they do so now?

The problem is that you keep asking, instead of telling. There's a reason masks are now mandatory in my state, and that not wearing one will likely get you a fine of up to $100 and/or up to 90 days in county jail per RCW 43.70.130(7), RCW 70.05.120(4), and WAC 246-100-070(3).

It's clear that Americans cannot be trusted to do what is right. It's time to recognize that, and instead ensure that Americans have to do what is necessary.
 
