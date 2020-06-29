 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Yahoo finally picks up the Drew time traveling story. Apparently his responses have been going viral on Tik Tok as well   (yahoo.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, other people are questioning how Curtis could possibly be a time traveler (and justifiably so).

And those idiots must be from Reddit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Making it to Yahoo must be liking making it to daytime TV or possibly a large print publication like Reader's Digest. Now your Aunts and grandparents know about it.

If he were a real time traveller, I would have a lot of questions myself. Having lived in several different centuries (simulataneously because as the science fiction writer said, the future does not arrive evenly, even in the same place), time travel is relevant to my interests.

As is getting the Hell out of this dark time line.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, so the guy coming out of rehab is a member of the band "One Direction".

I wasn't clear on whether it was a musical band or a major political party like the Repugnants and the Demon Rats.

Well, that answers all my questions for now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: However, other people are questioning how Curtis could possibly be a time traveler (and justifiably so).

And those idiots must be from Reddit.


Done in one
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty soon he'll be features on Lycos, or if we're extra lucky? Alta Vista!
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's Fark.com!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Pretty soon he'll be features on Lycos, or if we're extra lucky? Alta Vista!


I look forward to his Friendster page.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Wake me when someone traveling from a mirror universe where Hillary Clinton is president and is successfully overseeing the end of Covid-19 makes the news.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Meh. Wake me when someone traveling from a mirror universe where Hillary Clinton is president and is successfully overseeing the end of Covid-19 makes the news.


Sorry, as someone from that mirror universe, Hillary Clinton was impeached and removed from office after 12 people died from COVID-19. President Kaine is now seriously on the fence about issuing Hillary Clinton a pardon, because he doesn't want to seem too partisan about it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew, thanks for not Tweeting about that thing in 2027.

Folks deserve to live with a *little* hope until then.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Weatherkiss: Pretty soon he'll be features on Lycos, or if we're extra lucky? Alta Vista!

I look forward to his Friendster page.

But not MySpace. He could get "Weird" Al to make a MySpace for his dog, though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Making it to Yahoo must be liking making it to daytime TV or possibly a large print publication like Reader's Digest. Now your Aunts and grandparents know about it.

If he were a real time traveller, I would have a lot of questions myself. Having lived in several different centuries (simulataneously because as the science fiction writer said, the future does not arrive evenly, even in the same place), time travel is relevant to my interests.

As is getting the Hell out of this dark time line.


You're Nobody Until you make it on America Online
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COMALite J: fusillade762: Weatherkiss: Pretty soon he'll be features on Lycos, or if we're extra lucky? Alta Vista!

I look forward to his Friendster page.
But not MySpace. He could get "Weird" Al to make a MySpace for his dog, though.


I'm still downloading the article. Fingers crossed I get that 56k modem for Christmas!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks - I don't need Yahoo's social leprosy right this moment.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Drew, thanks for not Tweeting about that thing in 2027.

Folks deserve to live with a *little* hope until then.


Huh... I had September 2029 in the dystopia pool...  Need to trim up my bucket list now
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I run a news aggregation website and reading everything keeps me a step ahead "

So Drew is basically Ozymandius from The Watchmen?

/ when can we expect the alien squid creature attack?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Call the Guy: SansNeural: Drew, thanks for not Tweeting about that thing in 2027.

Folks deserve to live with a *little* hope until then.

Huh... I had September 2029 in the dystopia pool...  Need to trim up my bucket list now


7 years versus 9.... how long is your bucket list?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't know, the skillful predictions are based on research and science in It's Not News, It's Fark still available...

What are they going to say about him? What? Are they going to say he was a kind man? He was a wise man? He had plans? He had wisdom? Bullshiat, man!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, and by the way, real great job with Hitler, Drew.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use my skills as a news aggravator.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just asking, if he's reading this:  will we get over it?
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Oh yeah, and by the way, real great job with Hitler, Drew.


I think he did okay:

https://xkcd.com/1063/
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Just asking, if he's reading this:  will we get over it?


He didn't come from 2021, did he?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So this made it to yahoo!life which in an earlier era would have been called the woman's pages and corresponds to daytime TV,

What TikTok do they choose to highlight? One by peachesfatcoochie.

I guess they think proper ladies can't recognize dirty words when there are no spaces between them.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Drew is absolutely hell bent on driving this joke straight into the ground, isn't he?
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Meh. Wake me when someone traveling from a mirror universe where Hillary Clinton is president and is successfully overseeing the end of Covid-19 makes the news.


If you've never watch The Good Fight, you should check out the most recent series premier.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*season premier
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: However, other people are questioning how Curtis could possibly be a time traveler (and justifiably so).

And those idiots must be from Reddit.


Yah but Drew's time travels always end up a day late. Just like I see things on fark the day after I see them on reddit.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Soo when it get back better cause." Jesus fark, what has happened to the English language. Yeah, I know it evolves. But it isn't supposed to be murdered and desecrated in a single generation.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Drew is absolutely hell bent on driving this joke straight into the ground, isn't he?


I, for one, absolutely detest jokes on Fark being driven into the ground. Repeating the same thing over and over again for cheap laughs sickens me to my very core.
 
almejita
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Making it to Yahoo must be liking making it to daytime TV or possibly a large print publication like Reader's Digest. Now your Aunts and grandparents know about it.

If he were a real time traveller, I would have a lot of questions myself. Having lived in several different centuries (simulataneously because as the science fiction writer said, the future does not arrive evenly, even in the same place), time travel is relevant to my interests.

As is getting the Hell out of this dark time line.


Lucky dog, I got something like $12.99, 2 24oz Steel Reserves, and about a half an ounce of meth, I mean weed weed I mean weed, to kick in if I can go with.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drew.. with great power comes great responsibility. Tell the covidiots that Trump won't win the election because too many of his supporters die before the election. Maybe that will get them to wear masks.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Frank N Stein: Drew is absolutely hell bent on driving this joke straight into the ground, isn't he?

I, for one, absolutely detest jokes on Fark being driven into the ground. Repeating the same thing over and over again for cheap laughs sickens me to my very core.


Weatherkiss caught sayof lover of air drives the bus into an cemetary and blue balls the internet. OR- "HAHA, memes are for danklords, stop liking what I don't like."
 
almejita
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HairBolus: So this made it to yahoo!life which in an earlier era would have been called the woman's pages and corresponds to daytime TV,

What TikTok do they choose to highlight? One by peachesfatcoochie.

I guess they think proper ladies can't recognize dirty words when there are no spaces between them.


what's dirty about peaches fat pussy?  I assume you watched the Sopranos, so you know about big coochie? right?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Frank N Stein: Drew is absolutely hell bent on driving this joke straight into the ground, isn't he?

I, for one, absolutely detest jokes on Fark being driven into the ground. Repeating the same thing over and over again for cheap laughs sickens me to my very core.


Come again?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lol, 'If you liked this story, check out Kylie Jenner's "ramen" recipe.'

Same level of importance.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

COMALite J: fusillade762: Weatherkiss: Pretty soon he'll be features on Lycos, or if we're extra lucky? Alta Vista!

I look forward to his Friendster page.
But not MySpace. He could get "Weird" Al to make a MySpace for his dog, though.


I don't know what all these things are. My FTP lists are way out of date.
 
