(CNN)   COVID-19 claims another victim: People who spent tens of thousands of dollars on a cruise aren't getting their cash refunds quickly enough   (cnn.com) divider line
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've used this comment before - "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes", although this time it seems more appropriate to paraphrase as "Pay for stupid items, wait for delayed refunds".

Yeah, doesn't flow - feel free to fix.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The laws of contracts be a harsh mistress.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Good luck with that Cruise Karen's.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First world problems.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: I've used this comment before - "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes", although this time it seems more appropriate to paraphrase as "Pay for stupid items, wait for delayed refunds".

Yeah, doesn't flow - feel free to fix.


Pay for stupid things, win stupid surprises?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll save my feelings for their underpaid crews who may still be stuck on board those hideous floating hotels.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were cruisin' for a losin'.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is currently suffering the symptoms of possible(results not back yet) infection.  Fark you Karen.  You're worried about a refund while I'm getting winded walking to the kitchen.  Fark you again Karen.  Be glad you can take a vacation.  I'm "essential" (read "sacrificial"). I make sure your dumb farking self gets all your "essential" movies and games so you can not be farking bored.  Fark you Karen!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruel Cruise
by Steve Martin
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can afford an around the world cruise I'm not worried about your finances. And if you're worried about your refund you're a greedy asshole.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: First world problems.


Technically that's first world people who want to visit third worlds problems.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Weatherkiss: First world problems.

Technically that's first world people who want to visit third worlds problems.


But only for an afternoon at each
 
fargin a
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sign me up, get your money back and a free trip.

No wonder cruises are so overpriced - subsidizing other people's shiatty experiences.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guess what? The vouchers are soon worthless too.

Bankruptcy in inevitable, at this point, the cruise lines are just collecting all possible debt to right off.

What kind of moron signs up to be locked into a floating casino/hotel for weeks and months? No sympathy. If they got their money back they would just waste it again.
It remains an immoral and unethical act to let a sucker keep his/her money.

I could buy a clean, street legal Atom 2 for less than one of their tickets. Have money left over for slicks.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One things for certain. Once internet slag fully saturates Fark.com, it's well past it's peak. Hope that's some sort of consolation to all the Karen's out there.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They could probably exchange for Fyre Festival tickets
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

doomjesse: As someone who is currently suffering the symptoms of possible(results not back yet) infection.  Fark you Karen.  You're worried about a refund while I'm getting winded walking to the kitchen.  Fark you again Karen.  Be glad you can take a vacation.  I'm "essential" (read "sacrificial"). I make sure your dumb farking self gets all your "essential" movies and games so you can not be farking bored.  Fark you Karen!


I hope you are ok, it seems you are very stressed. (or pissed) Always remember you have a FARK family to help you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: One things for certain. Once internet slag fully saturates Fark.com, it's well past it's peak. Hope that's some sort of consolation to all the Karen's out there.


...What?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They are getting refunds at all? Seems legit...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.


Not everyone taking an expensive trip is a billionaire my grandparents went on a super duper luxury cruise it was their one big trip of a lifetime and took them years to save up for it. In fact I think it might have been the only trip they ever took that wasn't within a two hour drive of home.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

doomjesse: As someone who is currently suffering the symptoms of possible(results not back yet) infection.  Fark you Karen.  You're worried about a refund while I'm getting winded walking to the kitchen.  Fark you again Karen.  Be glad you can take a vacation.  I'm "essential" (read "sacrificial"). I make sure your dumb farking self gets all your "essential" movies and games so you can not be farking bored.  Fark you Karen!


I am sorry to hear you aren't feeling well. I had it in March and it wasn't fun, the extreme fatigue was bad, like taking a shower was so exhausting I needed a nap. three months later and I still have lingering issues. I hope you have a relatively mild case and don't need to go to the hospital and avoid the long term effects.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: I'll save my feelings for their underpaid crews who may still be stuck on board those hideous floating hotels.


Actually they are paid quite well. Not a third world lifestyle but not as bad as some would lead to believe.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: One things for certain. Once internet slag fully saturates Fark.com, it's well past it's peak. Hope that's some sort of consolation to all the Karen's out there.


How do you decide when to use an apostrophe?
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus, so much hate for two people who went on a cruise and didn't predict the worldwide pandemic that showed up.

Bottom line is the cruise company said they could get a refund for the entire trip plus a credit for that same amount on a future trip, but then never actually gave the refund back. You'd all be pissed at them too.

Get off your freakin high horses Farkers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Jesus, so much hate for two people who went on a cruise and didn't predict the worldwide pandemic that showed up.

Bottom line is the cruise company said they could get a refund for the entire trip plus a credit for that same amount on a future trip, but then never actually gave the refund back. You'd all be pissed at them too.

Get off your freakin high horses Farkers.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.


Mrs Spldng & I put down about a tenth of that for airfare and a discount 10 day river cruise for tulip time in Amsterdam. Everything has been deferred until spring 2021 at this point. If the Covid gets me before then, my wife take one of our daughters on the cruise in my memory. If we both kick it, both daughters go traveling.

After that, whatthehell, I'm dead and I'll have other concerns.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.

Not everyone taking an expensive trip is a billionaire my grandparents went on a super duper luxury cruise it was their one big trip of a lifetime and took them years to save up for it. In fact I think it might have been the only trip they ever took that wasn't within a two hour drive of home.


My Godfather never had children and after he retired his wife and him decided to take a world cruise. My aunt became ill and she made him promise to take the cruise after she passed.
The cruise left NY and my godfather had a nervous breakdown and was sent to a sanitarium and when my dad heard about it he sent for him to come stay with us.
He got my bed which had a canopy and when he stayed with us our huge cat " Cinders " was messing around in the attic and fell through the Sheetrock and the canopy and landed on his chest. He shrieked and didn't have a heart attack and slowly recovered.
I would never take a cruise again.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hayden opted for the former option. She and Herninko say they were also owed for air tickets back home, excess baggage fees, money for prepaid land excursions that never happened and port taxes and fees.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why would she expect the cruise line to reimburse her for excess baggage fees? Travel lighter. Maybe have the dude leave his matching Pac Man tie and blazer at home next time.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cakeman: RTOGUY: gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.

Not everyone taking an expensive trip is a billionaire my grandparents went on a super duper luxury cruise it was their one big trip of a lifetime and took them years to save up for it. In fact I think it might have been the only trip they ever took that wasn't within a two hour drive of home.

My Godfather never had children and after he retired his wife and him decided to take a world cruise. My aunt became ill and she made him promise to take the cruise after she passed.
The cruise left NY and my godfather had a nervous breakdown and was sent to a sanitarium and when my dad heard about it he sent for him to come stay with us.
He got my bed which had a canopy and when he stayed with us our huge cat " Cinders " was messing around in the attic and fell through the Sheetrock and the canopy and landed on his chest. He shrieked and didn't have a heart attack and slowly recovered.
I would never take a cruise again.


CSB
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tough. You got a lot more cruise vacation than you paid for. I hope they do go into bankruptcy and keep your money.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The laws of contracts be a harsh mistress.


Friends of mine spent some serious cash on registering for that notable "music tour of europe" vacation thing. Don't know the name, but the oldest son is very musically gifted and it was something like a 3-week tour through 15 countries or whatever by a tour group that's been in business for over half a century.

At the start of the whole 'rona crisis, the parents had a talk about making the payments. It was about $4,000 as a down payment for the mom and the son to go on the trip. The company swore that they had absolutely, positively, never canceled in something like 57 years and this wasn't going to cancel this year. The deposit was non-refundable. They paid.

The company canceled the trip. The contract is so unbelievably one-sided but that's what you have to deal with if you are signing up to go on this trip. Sign, or don't go. My friend had the contract reviewed by a lawyer who said it was amazingly one-sided, but it was what they had to do. The contract states the company president can cancel the trip for any reason up to 10 days before departure and there is no recourse, no refunds of deposits.

Apparently the company figured that canceling and keeping all the deposits from people across American gives them several million in the bank to try to carry the company forward. Google results are from thousands of people in America who are absolutely steamed about it.

I asked if he paid with a credit card that he could dispute and try to reverse the charges. No such luck: this company is so old school that they only take checks. Apparently for just this reason, so no one can yank their money back.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cakeman: RTOGUY: gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.

Not everyone taking an expensive trip is a billionaire my grandparents went on a super duper luxury cruise it was their one big trip of a lifetime and took them years to save up for it. In fact I think it might have been the only trip they ever took that wasn't within a two hour drive of home.

My Godfather never had children and after he retired his wife and him decided to take a world cruise. My aunt became ill and she made him promise to take the cruise after she passed.
The cruise left NY and my godfather had a nervous breakdown and was sent to a sanitarium and when my dad heard about it he sent for him to come stay with us.
He got my bed which had a canopy and when he stayed with us our huge cat " Cinders " was messing around in the attic and fell through the Sheetrock and the canopy and landed on his chest. He shrieked and didn't have a heart attack and slowly recovered.
I would never take a cruise again.


That's pretty much what I imagine a cruise to be like anyway.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She had the option for over $100k in cruise line bucks and declined. That's probably enough for a cruise all the way to the moon and back! Sure, she might not ever get to redeem it but still how cool would a framed voucher for $100k of worthless cruise bucks on your wall be? Quite the conversation starter, let me tell you.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've paid for a chartered music festival cruise that was/is supposed to sail in late January 2021. If it doesn't (and I don't think it will), it's already paid for when rescheduled. If it all goes bankrupt and I don't get refunded, oh well. Sometimes life sucks.

That said, wear the damn masks!
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: cakeman: RTOGUY: gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.

Not everyone taking an expensive trip is a billionaire my grandparents went on a super duper luxury cruise it was their one big trip of a lifetime and took them years to save up for it. In fact I think it might have been the only trip they ever took that wasn't within a two hour drive of home.

My Godfather never had children and after he retired his wife and him decided to take a world cruise. My aunt became ill and she made him promise to take the cruise after she passed.
The cruise left NY and my godfather had a nervous breakdown and was sent to a sanitarium and when my dad heard about it he sent for him to come stay with us.
He got my bed which had a canopy and when he stayed with us our huge cat " Cinders " was messing around in the attic and fell through the Sheetrock and the canopy and landed on his chest. He shrieked and didn't have a heart attack and slowly recovered.
I would never take a cruise again.

That's pretty much what I imagine a cruise to be like anyway.


I took a cruise with my daughters family on the Disney cruise line from 2/28-3/8/20 . It was a total bore for me but they loved every minute of it. They live in the West Coast so I figured back before Christmas that this would be a nice family trip since I lost my wife in November.
They were very proactive about getting all the people to wash and wipe their hands but the whole mask thing hadn't started.
I got under the wire but I wouldn't recommend cruising to anyone unless they love food and canned Island hopping.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: If you had enough to drop at least *$37,500* on a freaking cruise ship adventure, yeah, you can chill in line and wait for shiat like the rest of us have to.



she ought to be thankful she didn't end up on the poop ship a few years ago with the screaming shiattts.
 
