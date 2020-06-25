 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   In New Jersey, indoor dining at restaurants is now off the menu indefinitely   (marketwatch.com) divider line
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. I live in NJ. My whole family in Florida was exposed and may be infected by being stupid and going to indoor establishments. This is why NJ and Florida are a world apart with infection rates.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

May be? What does that mean? They may be infected by all sorts of things. May be herpes. Actually that not so much a may be as an it is.
 
heel turn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What?! Oh, you mean actual leadership? Doing something he knows will be unpopular, but takes action for the safety of the people he was elected to serve? That's not how this country works now Phil. Didn't read the memo? Wait...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Per JP Morgan Chase: credit card data show that a high level of restaurant spending in an area is an excellent predictor of a Covid-19 outbreak in that area three weeks later.

Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The weather is beautiful. It is very park there closing off one of the main streets on Saturday so people can dine alfresco. Plus you could always have a hotdog on your stoop. Problem solv-ed.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Up in my corner of NJ (I live among the Hill People), local social media is now filled with people genuniely losing their mind over not being able to eat indoors at a restaurant.
 
Fark You Buddy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things

Fark all you assholes who won't wear a mask.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thank the lord! Now everyone is saved from getting botulism and diarrhea.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I tell you about NJ.  Many people do not like our governor.  But I honestly do not know why.  He has stepped up to the plate with this whole thing.  It was because of his leadership that we got things under control at all.

So right now we have some outdoor dining.  Most of our favorite places have survived on take out alone.  Some of them are foregoing the whole "eat under a tent" thing.

It doesn't at all surprise me to find that indoor dining is just 
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
not on the menu
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So happy. My husband's is a manager at a restaurant here in NJ and they were feeling very uneasy about opening. It's an olive garden, right? With 25% capacity that's 9 6top tables. They're already not allowed to ask people to leave, so he expected families sitting.... And sitting... For hours, while people are losng their minds in the parking lot because they've been waiting an hour to sit inside.

He's relieved. I'm relieved. Super proud of our governor for doing the right thing, putting people before profits and paying close attention to what happening around us.

We're going to be okay.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Because he waffles/panders.  After forbidding various events, he happily marched with the black lives matter protest without social distancing. Then, immediately reopened the state in contradiction to his previous position as a result of the political blow-back without enough concrete guidelines in place.

He should have given his support without marching, while continuing to ask for social distancing, masks, and smaller gatherings.  That would have shown consistency and given him political capital to do what's needed to fight the pandemic.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good, everywhere should be doing this. The only places you should be indoors are your own home and the grocery store.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I assume you mean Asbury Park? ;

We visited Ocean Grove last weekend and saw that AP and Red Bank had streets closed off for dining.  It was a trip eating in the middle of the street.  Loved it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

People don't like him because no one in NJ ever likes the governor.  It's just a reflex at this point.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I guess I just didn't pay much attention to those events or something.  Because that didn't even register with me.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Butterflew: putting people before profits


You have ANGERED THE STOCK MARKET GODS!!!

How dare you!!!

/I'm really glad this works out for you guys. :)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Username checks out.

/ Kidding. I have family in Ocean Grove.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Now that makes sense.  Because every governor I can remember was just HATED.

CSB:  I used to work at pet shop in Princeton (circa 1992).  One day Jim Florio came walking in.  He was there because he was taking his grandkids on an outing.  He was actually a really funny and nice guy.  Which surprised me because the papers had him painted out to be a horrific monster.

He came in a couple times after that, and we always had some laughs.
 
