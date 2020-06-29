 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Man in custody after shooting leaves? But that's not even ...*checks notes*... Man in custody after shooting leaves woman dead. Ah, makes sense   (ajc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Georgia, Bartow County sheriff's deputies, David Aaron Turner, Cox Enterprises, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, first deputy, Margaret Mitchell, Clara Ashworth  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 7:34 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't we do this like 15 years ago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I ever find myself in custody I think I will leave also.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man in custody after shooting leaves woman dead

How could a man in custody after a shooting leave a woman dead.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: If I ever find myself in custody,I think I will; leave Also.


FTFY
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think he shot leaves at the woman then left
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He really didn't like that house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The "Leaves Woman"....Does she collect them, identify them, rake them, or what?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: Man in custody after shooting leaves woman dead

How could a man in custody after a shooting leave a woman dead.


Probly a fellow cop
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is subby making notes while reading a 10 word newspaper headline? Also, why does subby have to check said notes when regurgitating it?
Subby must be a  *checks notes*  farking idiot.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Why is subby making notes while reading a 10 word newspaper headline? Also, why does subby have to check said notes when regurgitating it?
Subby must be a  *checks notes*  farking idiot.


plus . . . murder is such a funny topic. Let's make a clever FARK headline about it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.