(The Scottish Sun)   "Some were flying around but there was just a massive ball of bees in the trampoline"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
31
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucky beekeeper got a couple hunnert bucks worth of beeeeees
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive ball of bees on the trampoline is what my neighbor calls bringing a couple of vibrators into bed with her.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy crap, that trampoline! Tetanus much?
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bounce a bowling ball off it and run like hell.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't remember the correct term, but those bees were just resting while they 'migrated' to a new nest.  Give it a day or two and they'll be on their way.

It's kind of like when I lived in Florida and people saw..gasp..a LIVE GATOR IN THEIR YARD!!1!!!  Give it a couple hours, maybe a day, and the gator will move on all on its own.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ball of Bees™ brought to you by the makers of Bag of Glass™, Mainway Inc!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A hive swarm is freaky and awesome at the same time. And the bees are not that aggressive since they're not defending a hive.
 
Greil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I can't remember the correct term, but those bees were just resting while they 'migrated' to a new nest.  Give it a day or two and they'll be on their way.

It's kind of like when I lived in Florida and people saw..gasp..a LIVE GATOR IN THEIR YARD!!1!!!  Give it a couple hours, maybe a day, and the gator will move on all on its own.


It's called swarming. And it seems like they found a nest, a beekeeper came in and nabbed em.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Invader Zim - Bees
Youtube LZs39wggIW4
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dibs on Bees in the Trampoline for a band name.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bees on the trabompaline????
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like my women like I like my coffee.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: Bounce a bowling ball off it and run like hell.


God dammit... I was coming in here to say the exact same damned thing... get out of my brain!
 
Peki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Greil: NotThatGuyAgain: I can't remember the correct term, but those bees were just resting while they 'migrated' to a new nest.  Give it a day or two and they'll be on their way.

It's kind of like when I lived in Florida and people saw..gasp..a LIVE GATOR IN THEIR YARD!!1!!!  Give it a couple hours, maybe a day, and the gator will move on all on its own.

It's called swarming. And it seems like they found a nest, a beekeeper came in and nabbed em.


24 hours.

Nah, they were kinda panicky about it. If they'd waited another 24, it's very likely the bees would have moved along on their own. Oddly enough, swarming is when they are generally at their most docile. I've dealt with two swarms recently and neither hung around longer than two days. And no one got stung.

/just make sure to listen to the walls in case they found a way into the house
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: A hive swarm is freaky and awesome at the same time. And the bees are not that aggressive since they're not defending a hive.


Had one follow my pontoon for miles one day. Completely passive, you could brush them off you like dust.

Definitely freaky and cool.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Combustion: Bees on the trabompaline????


Trampampoline.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: Holy crap, that trampoline! Tetanus much?


My thought, too. That thing is not safely operational, regardless of the bees.

That beeing said, swarming bees like that can bee pretty nasty (sorry). My son and I keep a big hive in our backyard, and they don't bother anyone much. I like to get high and sit in a chair a few feet from the entrance and watch them come and go. It's quite calming.

Of course, when you get in there to inspect, or take honey, them ladies can get a bit vicious. Especially when it's hot. We wear protective gear, and rarely get stung, but the sound of thousands of bees flying around my head haunts my dreams.
 
Peki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: what the cat dragged in: A hive swarm is freaky and awesome at the same time. And the bees are not that aggressive since they're not defending a hive.

Had one follow my pontoon for miles one day. Completely passive, you could brush them off you like dust.

Definitely freaky and cool.


I'm almost there. I can't quite handle them landing on me yet. Best I can do is walk through a cloud of ten of 'em in my oregano or the dozen or so drinking from the fountain. Once I pop goosebumps though, I gotta scoot or I won't be able to think coherently.

/in truth it's the sound that short-circuits my brain, but the trigger is there regardless
//exposure, exposure, exposure
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: Holy crap, that trampoline! Tetanus much?


Tetanus isn't from rust.

https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/did​-​you-know/rust-doesnt-cause-tetanus
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: Massive ball of bees on the trampoline is what my neighbor calls bringing a couple of vibrators into bed with her.


So you've stopped pretending that telescope is for stargazing?
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peki: Smackledorfer: what the cat dragged in: A hive swarm is freaky and awesome at the same time. And the bees are not that aggressive since they're not defending a hive.

Had one follow my pontoon for miles one day. Completely passive, you could brush them off you like dust.

Definitely freaky and cool.

I'm almost there. I can't quite handle them landing on me yet. Best I can do is walk through a cloud of ten of 'em in my oregano or the dozen or so drinking from the fountain. Once I pop goosebumps though, I gotta scoot or I won't be able to think coherently.

/in truth it's the sound that short-circuits my brain, but the trigger is there regardless
//exposure, exposure, exposure


Oh, I wasn't handling it. One moment we saw a couple. Then we were covered. We started the boat, put them in our rear view so to speak, anchored 3-4 miles away, and they caught us. It was only cool in retrospect. They were docile, but a bee swarm going violent on the water would be guaranteed death I think, and I was unfamiliar with the seeking out of new hives at the time.

Then I drove the boat from Monroe up to Detroit and back to lose em.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sat down in an old Peugeot I'd been waiting to get worked on to see if I'd left something in the glove box. The bees were an unpleasant surprise that were rather unhappy I had placed my butt down, fark those things.
 
puffy999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [i.imgur.com image 397x223] [View Full Size image _x_]


img.fireden.netView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Dibs on Bees in the Trampoline for a band name.


Can I still use Ball of Bees my Police / ska crossover cover band?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkey: That beeing said, swarming bees like that can bee pretty nasty (sorry).


That level of punning is taking the apis.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

special20: Trik: Bounce a bowling ball off it and run like hell.

God dammit... I was coming in here to say the exact same damned thing... get out of my brain!


Can I add to that sentence?
Run like hell into the house.
Because, really, you don't want to, for the sake of an example, throw rocks at a hive and run like hell from the swarming bees..and then notice that one of them is flying at just above head-height, keeping pace with you.

/I can't recall if that person, for example, was stung
//also, if you stomp a bee on the ground the other bees can sniff you out as the culprit
///based on experience, not scientific fact. I mean, for example.
 
