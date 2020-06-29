 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Worst. Orgies. Ever   (wjactv.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oof.

I hope you find some justice, John Doe MR.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was young and curious, many kids in school were going to church. We didn't. For some reason, mom would not let me go to church at all. Nope. Not gonna happen. She also refused to let me join the Boy Scouts. So, I guess I should say "thanks, mom!"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reported by WJAC.

/giggle
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Oof.

I hope you find some justice, John Doe MR.


Last line in the article explains what is really happening here.

Justice has little to do with it.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's the last straw. I'm not going to stand for God Bless America at sporting events.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you think this abuse has stopped, and is not continuing to be perpetrated and concealed by members of the church to this very day I have a bridge to sell you...

Every age in which this has been exposed turned out to just be one more time it was exposed. We find out years after the fact that abuse was continuing in other churches at the very same time it was exposed somewhere else. Why assume this time is going to be any different?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Required:

Tim Minchin - Fuck the pope song
Youtube EFsZRQL6QdI
 
DippityDoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ow! My anus!

Hey! A new iPhone!!
 
