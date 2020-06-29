 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Chernobyl secret documents released for first time in 34 years from the world's biggest-ever nuclear accident show that the Soviet cover-up was bigger than thought. It happened before the time they said it did and had already spread across Europe
34
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the documents featured in the new book allegedly say accidents happened at the plant even before the accident.

That's some fine writing there, Lou.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was never great, and always terrible?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who released these better hope they don't get a S.T.A.L.K.E.R on the Metro...
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peanut butter and graphite sandwich, anyone?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Poles knew and tried to take measures to protect their children.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: The person who released these better hope they don't get a S.T.A.L.K.E.R on the Metro...


I'm replaying Stalker via Call of Chernobyl, so I'm getting a kick, etc. etc.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes.. The Star has all the troothiness.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.


So long since dead then...
 
vevolis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up. We learned at a young age that honesty and accountability can solve problems quickly and circumvent larger, longer drawn out issues...

But a sea of grown-ass adults can't do the same? Covid wouldn't have been so horrible. Chernobyl wouldn't have been so horrible. Pretty much every major incident past and present wouldn't have been so horrible. Pride is a weak source of vigor.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FUKOOOOOOOV!!!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Nobody in Peculiar: Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.

So long since dead then...


Couldn't say for sure. The last time I saw him was about 10 years ago when we both applied for the same job at another company (he got the job, the bastage). He's been taking some sort of anti-radiation drug (iodine based?) since the accident. I don't know how well that type of drug works though.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up. We learned at a young age that honesty and accountability can solve problems quickly and circumvent larger, longer drawn out issues...

But a sea of grown-ass adults can't do the same? Covid wouldn't have been so horrible. Chernobyl wouldn't have been so horrible. Pretty much every major incident past and present wouldn't have been so horrible. Pride is a weak source of vigor.


^^^^^^^
Veritas
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was stationed in W.Germany at the time, I remember the street markets being empty and people staying inside more. Strange days indeed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: GrogSmash: Nobody in Peculiar: Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.

So long since dead then...

Couldn't say for sure. The last time I saw him was about 10 years ago when we both applied for the same job at another company (he got the job, the bastage). He's been taking some sort of anti-radiation drug (iodine based?) since the accident. I don't know how well that type of drug works though.


Possibly iodine, yes.  One of the big contaminants was a potasium isotope, which binds in the body as happily as iodine, especially in the thyroid gland.  The iodine suppliments flood your system with 'normal' iodine to help prevent that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up. We learned at a young age that honesty and accountability can solve problems quickly and circumvent larger, longer drawn out issues...


As you grow older you learn the true wisdom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Nobody in Peculiar: Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.

So long since dead then...


Not nearly as likely as you might think.

However many of those involved in the early stages of the cleanup did suffer serious cumulative radiation dose. More often than giving them cancer, its basically aged them... When interview ca 2010 around age 50 they all looked 75. Which is sort of like what you might expect if your body was forced to burn through half a lifetime of radiation repair in a few weeks.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up.


It worked for Obama didn't it?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up. We learned at a young age that honesty and accountability can solve problems quickly and circumvent larger, longer drawn out issues...

But a sea of grown-ass adults can't do the same? Covid wouldn't have been so horrible. Chernobyl wouldn't have been so horrible. Pretty much every major incident past and present wouldn't have been so horrible. Pride is a weak source of vigor.



When your ideology is based on the infallibility of The Party/The Great Leader/The Bigly Dealmaking man, or on historical inevitability, then admitting that you've ever made one mistake forces the entire house of cards to collapse.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up. We learned at a young age that honesty and accountability can solve problems quickly and circumvent larger, longer drawn out issues...

As you grow older you learn the true wisdom.
[Fark user image 500x595]


"Write 3 letters"
/obscure
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No shiat.

The record of national governments (all of them, not just Russia and China and us) being truthful about disasters is not confidence-inspiring.

What I've learned from "9/11," Katrina, the current disaster of an administration is, whatever is going on, assume the government knew about it before it became public, and it's worse than they are letting on.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So... all Europeaners are radioactive scorch people?

That explains a lot.
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ObscureNameHere: The person who released these better hope they don't get a S.T.A.L.K.E.R on the Metro...

I'm replaying Stalker via Call of Chernobyl, so I'm getting a kick, etc. etc.


I have at least one of that series on Steam and can't play it for very long. Radiation is one of those things that scares the ever loving shiat out of me. I know it's everywhere in minute levels and isn't always lethal, but the way it kills just completely farks with me. About 30 minutes into the game and I get to an anomalous zone and that Geiger counter starts rapidly ticking away...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up.

It worked for Obama didn't it?


[citation needed]
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: No shiat.

The record of national governments (all of them, not just Russia and China and us) being truthful about disasters is not confidence-inspiring.

What I've learned from "9/11," Katrina, the current disaster of an administration is, whatever is going on, assume the government knew about it before it became public, and it's worse than they are letting on.


Or, just as bad, they SHOULD have known, since they've spent billions prepping for Disaster X...and were just too inept to actually deal with it when it happened.

/official ineptitude can kill you just as dead as official malice
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think we all know that one day a similar report will come out regarding how our government farked up the response to this pandemic. I remember when I was younger and everyone used to mock the communist countries for having such malicious and self serving leaders, and all those party members just going along with the leader and screwing over the people. It makes me think of some Bob Dylan lyrics.
"Now you don't talk so loud
Now you don't seem so proud"
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, we now where Xi got his domination plans from...   don't think Covid is an accident.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

erik-k: GrogSmash: Nobody in Peculiar: Back in the 90s, I worked with a Ukrainian guy who was actively involved in the cleanup at Chernobyl. He was saying all of this back then.

So long since dead then...

Not nearly as likely as you might think.

However many of those involved in the early stages of the cleanup did suffer serious cumulative radiation dose. More often than giving them cancer, its basically aged them... When interview ca 2010 around age 50 they all looked 75. Which is sort of like what you might expect if your body was forced to burn through half a lifetime of radiation repair in a few weeks.


Hell of the three divers that went into the flooded basement to release the reservoirs, two are still alive and one died in 2005 of a heart attack.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm shocked!

/not shocked
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Well, we now where Xi got his domination plans from...   don't think Covid is an accident.


Do you always hurp so hard when you derp?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: OlderGuy: Well, we now where Xi got his domination plans from...   don't think Covid is an accident.

Do you always hurp so hard when you derp?


Annd a typical lib response.... go back to your playground, child.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: vevolis: Why do we have to perpetually cover @#$! up.

It worked for Obama didn't it?


Plus the uppitiness.  He really brought the office down.
Shamed by a non citizen.
 
