 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Today's episode of Sesame Street is brought to you by the letters D, U, and I   (komonews.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, Police, Police dog, Constable, Kitsap County, Washington, Criminal law, Remove Intoxicated Drivers, drunk driver, Sheriff  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 6:40 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sunny day!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its six threads away.

Must be a slow news day
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rubber ducky goes where?!?!
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sweeping the clouds away!
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the number '5'
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you've drunk yourself into a hole, stop drinking.
 
rcain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Murflette: Its six threads away.

Must be a slow news day


it's so good it needed to go green twic!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.