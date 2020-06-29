 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Pulse)   So with COVID-19 flaring up across the country, Americans are planning on drastically curtailing summer travel plans, right? Right? AAA: "Yeah, about that"   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe it .My mother and sister took a mini vaca to Indiana from Mid-Michigan


I was not happy with them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this folks is why borders between states should be closed.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I legitimately have family members doubling-down right now and trying to guilt me for not  wanting to share a Delaware beach house next month with people coming from 3 different states. If you want to take that risk, have fun. But don't you dare try to rope me into your nonsense.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan on going wherever I can... in my car, keeping to myself, and returning home the same day with minimal / no external exposure.

...and AAA knows this.  Adjusted my coverage, accordingly.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got back from a trip to Asheville NC. I stayed at a campground where my nearest neighbor was 50 yards away (at least until the final day). A couple of nice hikes and no Atlanta traffic.

It can be done.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you stay the fark out of Canada.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With the multiple locations, I think I'd pass also.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ways you can travel and mitigate your risk, but you can't have things like they were before.

My wife and I booked a secluded cottage about an hour from our house for a weekend trip about 2 weeks from now. It's out in the woods/mountains. We're not doing anything when we're there besides hiking, and seeing some new scenery. We're planning to spend a lot of time outdoors, or in the cottage reading. We're also bringing all the food we'll eat while we're there from home, so we don't have to go go in to any restaurants or grocery stores down the road (we're still getting all our groceries and everything else delivered). And we're bringing disinfecting supplies, so we can clean anything before we touch it just in case the cleaners slacked off.

And yes, we're driving. We only looked at options 1-3 hours from us, so we could make the trip in one go without stops. The place we found has a keypad entry, so we won't even see anyone when we check in, and it's dog-friendly so we can bring the pup since getting a dog sitter for him during COVID doesn't make sense for us or the sitter.

Getting out of the house for a bit is going to be really good for our mental health, just want to be careful so we don't have an issue with our physical health.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your loss. You're going to miss this.

Grand Nationals Of Sandcastle Building: Preview (The Simpsons)
Youtube SR39hMFNHJ8
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a tourist rich area. Quite a few people here, probably happy that our COVID numbers are low. But I can see the numbers are down from usual so at least some people are staying home.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, just stay away from here. We have zero active cases, zero new cases in three weeks and under seventy deaths total for the province.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third week in July, girlfriend and I are renting a car and traveling about 150 miles up the coast for a few days. That's the extent of my travel plans, and it will be the third time I've been in a moving vehicle since mid-March.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ride or die. Or both. It's the American way.

We knew it was going to be like this. I'm stunned people sheltered in place so well for so long.

I'm going to sit in a small room for a few years and play video games while y'all figure this stuff out.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My family had a trip planned for the end of July since last year. We had all rented places close to my parents' beach house and were all to gather together for the weekend at my folks' house, like we did last year. My wife and I, my parents, my sister and her husband and newborn baby, and..... a whole mess of my sisters' friends. We were going to be somewhere between 20 - 30 people.

Oh wait, did I say "were"? That should have been ARE. They're all still doing it, except for my wife and I. We're the only ones who cancelled. Here's a picture of me on the phone with my sister when she told me recently that everyone else is still going:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was supposed to head to the UP next month, that's off.

Basically, it's going to be a long slow grind of a year. I've already written off thanksgiving and christmas, unless something changes.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next door neighbor is driving to CA from Chicago with two 7yr olds and cats.
Going to Utah for a week and she is almost militant about social distancing and masks for her family, so I have to assume that others less inclined and more relaxed are going to go be "normal".

Meanwhile Mrs Johnson got yelled at today (by me) for not wearing masks with her grown daughter while chit-chatting together.

Guess who is in the doghouse?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We never share.  It's my wife and our dogs down in NC for a few weeks in a house we rent.  If we wanted, we wouldn't have to come in contact with virtually anyone the entire time.  Well, maybe the wild horses.
 
Amigajoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Third base?
 
capngroovy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a trip to Iceland on the books for September. As recently as two weeks ago I thought we'd get our acts together and shut this virus down. Only today did I cancel everything...for freedumbs!
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Okay comrade.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida is already seeing summer tourists from out of state.
 
Usernate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm going to keep my head down, wear a mask, wash my hands a lot, and stay home for the next few months. I'm trying to see 2021. I hear there's going to be a new president and I don't want to miss it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Is that the slang for that now?  Geez, I'm getting old and can't keep up with the cuddling lingo anymore...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

It worked in Canada but eh... I mean its not like the plague rats from florida or any other red state are spreading their bullshiat to other states uh.

Those who want to travel now are plague rats. Fark em.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welp, me an' my darlin' Missy here, we're a' takin' th' kids on a vacation to lick a toilet seat in all 50 states.
 
orezona [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My plans were cancelled for this Summer back in March.

Not worth it flying. Way too much of a crush of humanity and airplanes are terrible as it is with the recycled air and cramming as many people as possible into a metal tube.

Was thinking about taking the kids on a road trip but even if we camped along the way I wouldn't go visit my 70 year old mother in Oregon for fear of exposing her and honestly having basically nothing to do.

So basically I'm taking the kids to a cabin in S. AZ where we'll just hang out, check out some hiking trails or go to a lake and take the raft out for a whirl and basically just chill the f*ck out.

We'll see if there's still something we can salvage some time in December.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shut it all down again. We just don't get it.
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not one for traveling.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is not surprising in the slightest, because lots of people are toddlers and morons. The slightest inconvenience makes them whine and cry like a little kid hiding under the table with their fingers in their ears. Maybe if they pretend the virus isn't a thing it will just go away.

I've cancelled my October/November trip to Italy. We've booked a low-scale mini-vacation to a small B&B in the White Mountains but I'm fully prepared to put the kibosh on that as well if things are still completely farked in October.  I'm in CT and beyond frustrated by people's idiocy. We have our own share of red hatter assholes here who are against masks, but I guess the percentage is still small enough that they can't totally wreck progress.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The next *possible* family trip is in October. Friend of my wife got remarried and wants to have a party. It was originally going to be Memorial Day weekend. I'm not convinced.

I will have some work travel over the summer, all by car.
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a big country.  As long as you go somewhere remote, you're probably fine.

The problem will be all the people you come into contact with on your way to the remote place, sadly.
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

As someone who lives in a similiar tourist destination in British Columbia, have fun. That is all outdoor open air stuff where you aren't recklessly endangering the locals. It can be done.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, I was planning on two weeks in Nova Scotia and PEI but now I only get one week in North Carolina. I'd call that curtailed if I wasn't sure what that word meant exactly.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

A big country?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
funny the timing some states had at going phase 3 just before the 4th of july weekend.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had two concerts slated for this year. Wardruna in AZ and Nightwish in Amsterdam. I am assuming that both of those concerts and the associated trips are as much as trashed, though the tours themselves aren't cancelled yet.

Airplanes are seating normally now. That's a no. That's a NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOO from me dog.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So USians are destroying themselves worse than any war has, and their plans for the summer are basically, 'Hurt ourselves even more!"  There isn't really a way to help them, is there?   : /
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 Enjoy your trip, everyone. I'm sure Wally World will be open when you get there.

img1.looper.comView Full Size
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm staying home this year, it's no big deal, I can deal with it.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd say to avoid all the flyover states, but that would imply there are still people flying over them.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We all saw the movie Idiocracy did we not?
Welcome to your new normal

This is America reaping what it's sown
A nation of fat, willfully ignorant sociopaths
Anyway, enjoy watching this nation get burned to the ground in the stupidest possible way
at the end of the day, the rest of the world will be better off for it
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stay alive?

I'm not expecting to grow flowers in a desert.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On my vacation on the week before last, I stayed home instead of my customary visit to my brother's family and just stayed at home.

/He lives in Texas.
 
Johnson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

With who?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My son and his fiance were supposed to get married next month. They've pushed it out to September, but I have my doubts that will happen. If it does, well, I know I have to go, but I'm not sure I'll be comfortable with it.

\I'm in CO and the wedding is on the east coast
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the power of denial. "It won't happen to me"
 
