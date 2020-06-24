 Skip to content
(KTXS Abilene)   University student made a "deeply disappointing" video on Tik Tok. Unfortunately, that quote is mentioned but not referenced to anyone in the article but at least we know what the video showed and what happened next   (ktxs.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many folks are going to go on about the Secular Humanists ruining education before they realize that Hardin-Simmons is a private Baptist university?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I have a feeling that the white student who made the racist video has never paid attention to African-American media or any activism concerning street crime in majority black neighborhoods. Because there's historically been a lot of anti-crime and anti-violence activism, especially through local churches and mosques. And now gets to wonder why whitesplaining shiat she knows nothing about gets her in trouble.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ktxs.comView Full Size


Right-hand-side is the face she makes as she's complaining about how those people are allowed to use the N-word all they want but she can't.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell did I just watch?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know...  I'm glad I grew up when I did.  I have no obsessive complusion to share every thought I have with the world at large via social media.

This means 99.9% of the shiat I do goes entirely unnoticed by the world at large, and everyone is (unknowingly) happier for it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: What the hell did I just watch?


The resume of someone who hasn't realized her destiny is to now marry a beer bellied sanitation worker and become the best looking house wife in the trailer park.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [i.imgur.com image 568x849]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is deeply disappointing how unfunny and untalented people are, and we have tiktok to thank for millions of hours of proof.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White fragility, out proud & representin'.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is she wearing clothes?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These idiots seem to think that people only care when it's a white cop that does the killing, but they'd be just as upset if it'd been a black cop that knelt on George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes.  They just want the cops, regardless of color, to stop killing a disproportionate amount of black people.

Is it really that hard to understand, or is it just willful ignorance?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's her Fark handle?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Why is she wearing clothes?


Let alone the shirt of the university she went to.

That left the door wide open to expel her. Guess she didn't get her money's worth at that school to do something stupid like that on top of something even more stupid.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...than to open your mouth and remove all doubt."
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.


She has a point. Do you hear anyone complaining about Chicago? Baltimore? Where are the marches for peace for those neighborhoods where people are slaughtered every weekend? Just this past weekend in Chicago an infant was shot and died as well as a 10 yr old eating ice cream. No outrage over these actions.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there it is.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denying someone an education isn't going to eliminate racism. She should have been required to spend some time in a minority community or talking to people from there to get some perspective.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x357]


Amazing how many topics this attitude applies to.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.

She has a point. Do you hear anyone complaining about Chicago? Baltimore? Where are the marches for peace for those neighborhoods where people are slaughtered every weekend? Just this past weekend in Chicago an infant was shot and died as well as a 10 yr old eating ice cream. No outrage over these actions.


The marches for peace always seem to end in gunfire. Which lead to funerals, that end in gunfire. Which lead to marches to stop the violence that end in gunfire.

Cycle occasionally interrupted by a  kid's birthday party or a baby shower that end in gunfire.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: You know...  I'm glad I grew up when I did.  I have no obsessive complusion to share every thought I have with the world at large via social media.

This means 99.9% of the shiat I do goes entirely unnoticed by the world at large, and everyone is (unknowingly) happier for it.


But the world will never know of your desire to pour hot melted caramel over a midget riding an iguana.  And we will be poorer for it...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.

She has a point. Do you hear anyone complaining about Chicago? Baltimore? Where are the marches for peace for those neighborhoods where people are slaughtered every weekend? Just this past weekend in Chicago an infant was shot and died as well as a 10 yr old eating ice cream. No outrage over these actions.


Better to Remain Silent and Be Thought a Fool than to Speak and Remove All Doubt

https://blockclubchicago.org/2020/06/​2​4/chicagoans-do-protest-gun-violence-a​nd-organize-for-safer-neighborhoods-al​l-the-time-heres-how/
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: These idiots seem to think that people only care when it's a white cop that does the killing, but they'd be just as upset if it'd been a black cop that knelt on George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes.  They just want the cops, regardless of color, to stop killing a disproportionate amount of black people.

Is it really that hard to understand, or is it just willful ignorance?


willful ignorance.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.


FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-state​s/missouri/articles/2020-02-25/st-loui​s-march-protests-violence-after-6-year​-olds-death

http://america.aljazeera.com/articles​/​2015/8/17/dc-baltimore-300-men-shootin​gs-anti-violence-group-march.html

Time to put this racist "talking point" out to pasture yet?

Just because Fox News doesn't report on these doesn't mean they don't happen.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

doomjesse: GrogSmash: You know...  I'm glad I grew up when I did.  I have no obsessive complusion to share every thought I have with the world at large via social media.

This means 99.9% of the shiat I do goes entirely unnoticed by the world at large, and everyone is (unknowingly) happier for it.

But the world will never know of your desire to pour hot melted caramel over a midget riding an iguana.  And we will be poorer for it...


Never been a fan of reptiles.

Still remember going to vacation to the Dominican.  Hot night, left the door open on the balcony.  Woke up to a 2 foot iguana leaning down over my damned face.

That got my ass out of bed damned quick, hangover be damned.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.

She has a point. Do you hear anyone complaining about Chicago? Baltimore? Where are the marches for peace for those neighborhoods where people are slaughtered every weekend? Just this past weekend in Chicago an infant was shot and died as well as a 10 yr old eating ice cream. No outrage over these actions.

The marches for peace always seem to end in gunfire. Which lead to funerals, that end in gunfire. Which lead to marches to stop the violence that end in gunfire.

Cycle occasionally interrupted by a  kid's birthday party or a baby shower that end in gunfire.


All thanks to decades of systemic racism and bigotry designed to marginalize and oppress the minority communities, denying them freedom, education, economic opportunity, or even the potential to have actual, stable home lives and the kind of upbringing that is likely to result in some other outcome than violence.

Amazingly enough, when programs like treatviolence.org go into these neighborhoods and teach people a better way, the violence drops radically.

And yet, those programs just keep on getting ignored by the mainstream because it highlights just how society's own bigotry made the problem in the first place. Can't have that now, can we?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.


They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.
 
foxy_canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: How many folks are going to go on about the Secular Humanists ruining education before they realize that Hardin-Simmons is a private Baptist university?


Literally none.  Also, the University has condemned the video as being against Christian values and disciplined (looks like they kicked her out) the student.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
when a person
kills a person
comin through the rye
 
Quaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanted to get in here before the "Farkers with alternative opinions" start telling us that she has a point.


I don't think she has a point, I just wish that we used situations like this more as teaching opportunities where she and other people could come together to talk about why she thought that was funny or correct. Instead, they just booted her out of school and now she's pretty much blacklisted (no pun intended) for life in general, although part of that is her own fault since she put her face out there in the first place.

But that kind of thing just pushes people who have screwed up ideas like that even further towards that end of the spectrum and makes everything more polarized. Granted, some of those people are beyond saving, but I think we should at least make the effort to try and make her and everyone else learn the right lesson here rather than, "behave how we want, or else". Threats doesn't create a lasting peace.

This also just gives ammunition to the, "colleges are just liberal indoctrination centers" crowd.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The first amendment is dead.  What happened to disagreeing with what someone says, but appreciating their right to say it?

Did she say anything more offensive than "fark cops"?  Or "cops are murderers"?  Or "white people - if you're not with us (the demonstrators) you are murderers"?  People are walking the streets of our major cities chanting these things every day.

People need to understand two things:

1.  Most "racists" don't dislike others due to their color, but due to their culture - and they usually misunderstand that, as well.  True racists are really ignorant people who have very little influence on the world beyond the doors of their rented mobile homes.  At the same time, we must understand that discussing crime statistics is not racism.  To point out the dozens of shootings that occur in Chicago alone each weekend is not racism.  To point out that more unarmed white people are killed by police each year is not racism.  To point out that 90% of interracial crimes involving black and white people are black on white and only 10% white on black is not racism.  It may simply be people saying "We have a unique opportunity here.  Let's examine the whole truth that may lead us to a solution."

2.  People are sick of the hypocrisy of and lies.  When a demonstrator grabs a megaphone and screams "All cops are farking murdering bastards", they lose me immediately.  I totally discount their march, their movement, their pain, their frustration, and their struggle.  When I watched hundreds of teenagers looting stores, only to have some minister complain about the outside agitators who came into town to loot and destroy, it has the same effect on me.  When people ignore the real numbers behind crime and police brutality to support their arguments, I can't take them seriously.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.

They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.


https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-ma​n​-killed-2-teens-asked-how-tall-he-repo​rt

https://www.foxnews.com/us/16-dead-at​-​least-30-injured-in-second-straight-we​ekend-of-violence-in-chicago

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicagos-w​e​ekend-shootings-kill-1-year-old-boy-10​-year-old-girl

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-dr​i​ve-by-shooting-kills-20-month-old-chil​d-when-is-this-going-to-stop

Show me where on MSNBC, CNN actually reports on these....
 
Chuck87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is she no longer enrolled?  Seriously, did she get kicked out or did she decide not to come back?  At any rate, this video should not have got her kicked out of the school if that is what happened.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.

They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.


Key word is "local media".  You get past the local crowd, though, it's all the same tripe and jack shiat in the way of coverage.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: The first amendment is dead.  What happened to disagreeing with what someone says, but appreciating their right to say it?

Did she say anything more offensive than "fark cops"?  Or "cops are murderers"?  Or "white people - if you're not with us (the demonstrators) you are murderers"?  People are walking the streets of our major cities chanting these things every day.

People need to understand two things:

1.  Most "racists" don't dislike others due to their color, but due to their culture - and they usually misunderstand that, as well.  True racists are really ignorant people who have very little influence on the world beyond the doors of their rented mobile homes.  At the same time, we must understand that discussing crime statistics is not racism.  To point out the dozens of shootings that occur in Chicago alone each weekend is not racism.  To point out that more unarmed white people are killed by police each year is not racism.  To point out that 90% of interracial crimes involving black and white people are black on white and only 10% white on black is not racism.  It may simply be people saying "We have a unique opportunity here.  Let's examine the whole truth that may lead us to a solution."

2.  People are sick of the hypocrisy of and lies.  When a demonstrator grabs a megaphone and screams "All cops are farking murdering bastards", they lose me immediately.  I totally discount their march, their movement, their pain, their frustration, and their struggle.  When I watched hundreds of teenagers looting stores, only to have some minister complain about the outside agitators who came into town to loot and destroy, it has the same effect on me.  When people ignore the real numbers behind crime and police brutality to support their arguments, I can't take them seriously.


Democrats & Liberals believe in 'Freedom of Speech'...as long as it doesn't disagree with them.
 
Pieru [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, when does she get her own show on Fox News?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: The first amendment is dead.  What happened to disagreeing with what someone says, but appreciating their right to say it?


The University expressed their first amendment rights and refused to be associated with her (especially since she was a dumbass wearing a university shirt and unknowingly was "representing" the university). You would think someone who is savvy in social media would have realized that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fark is Hardin-Simmons University?

(reads thread) Oh, a Baptist "university." LOL, OK, as you were.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lived in Abilene '79 - '82 while attending one of the 3 religious universities located in that town (pop ~98k when I was there). It had only gone "wet" a year or so before, otherwise you had to drive across the city border (To Beeline Tx) to buy beer. You had to be a member of one of the clubs that served alcohol in order to get in....there's so much more..... It was a word timeline
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: The first amendment is dead.  What happened to disagreeing with what someone says, but appreciating their right to say it?


I didn't realize that the US Government cracked down on her ass and expelled her.

Oh, wait, they didn't.  A *private institution* cracked down on her for embarassing them, while wearing their swag.

The First Ammendment is a wonderful aspect of the US Consitution, and it is wonderfully LIMITED in its scope.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.

They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-man​-killed-2-teens-asked-how-tall-he-repo​rt

https://www.foxnews.com/us/16-dead-at-​least-30-injured-in-second-straight-we​ekend-of-violence-in-chicago

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicagos-we​ekend-shootings-kill-1-year-old-boy-10​-year-old-girl

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-dri​ve-by-shooting-kills-20-month-old-chil​d-when-is-this-going-to-stop

Show me where on MSNBC, CNN actually reports on these....


Uhh... ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GrogSmash:

This means 99.9% of the shiat I do goes entirely unnoticed by the world at large, and everyone is (unknowingly) happier for it.

That's Fark.in a nutshell.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

1derful: Denying someone an education isn't going to eliminate racism. She should have been required to spend some time in a minority community or talking to people from there to get some perspective.


Those communities have suffered enough.  Don't inflict her on them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they'd let her stick around for Journalism 101, she'd have gotten to learn the concept of newsworthiness, and why cops killing black people tends to get more coverage than random crime. Alas, she'll never get that opportunity, and probably, hopefully be featured on Fark again.

/she could also probably benefit from some acting and videography classes
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.

They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-man​-killed-2-teens-asked-how-tall-he-repo​rt

https://www.foxnews.com/us/16-dead-at-​least-30-injured-in-second-straight-we​ekend-of-violence-in-chicago

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicagos-we​ekend-shootings-kill-1-year-old-boy-10​-year-old-girl

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-dri​ve-by-shooting-kills-20-month-old-chil​d-when-is-this-going-to-stop

Show me where on MSNBC, CNN actually reports on these....

Uhh... ok.

[Fark user image 365x750]


Foxnews actually reports on these during their programming...MSNBC & CNN do not.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: BeotchPudding: Mrtraveler01: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: No outrage in the media over these actions.

FTFY. I guarantee you that if you asked the people in the community there, there'd be plenty.

They're poor minorities in "bad neighborhoods". Therefore, no one listens because they don't give a shiat for exactly the unspoken attitude you demonstrated.

They do report on it in the local media. I know because I live near St. Louis.

The Fox News watching crowd just refuses to recognize it because it gives them an excuse for them to hand wave cases like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-man​-killed-2-teens-asked-how-tall-he-repo​rt

https://www.foxnews.com/us/16-dead-at-​least-30-injured-in-second-straight-we​ekend-of-violence-in-chicago

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicagos-we​ekend-shootings-kill-1-year-old-boy-10​-year-old-girl

https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-dri​ve-by-shooting-kills-20-month-old-chil​d-when-is-this-going-to-stop

Show me where on MSNBC, CNN actually reports on these....

Uhh... ok.

[Fark user image 365x750]

Foxnews actually reports on these during their programming...MSNBC & CNN do not.


Careful, those goalposts are heavy.
 
