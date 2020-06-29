 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   An oral history of The Onion's iconic 9/11 issue.
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless the Onion.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my memory, "American Life Turns Into Bad Jerry Bruckheimer Move" was replaced by Michael Bay.  False memory, but it still works.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They interview the guy that had the "God angrily clarifies 'Don't kill' rule" article and he claims that's the one people remember the most. It's not even on the cover.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was when we could laugh again.  Yes, the animated gif of Osama getting hit by a paper airplane and crashing down was funny and Hulk Hogan made me yearn for a time when his antics weren't probably fueled by bad steroids...  Hang on. There's a giant wrestler in my driveway.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great stuff. Everything the Onion does is instantly a classic.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We really needed that issue.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image 425x239]


Subway actually had to deal with a lot of angry complaints about that from people who thought it was their ad.

Of course, they did have other ad campaigns that caused them much more trouble...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It was when we could laugh again.  Yes, the animated gif of Osama getting hit by a paper airplane and crashing down was funny and Hulk Hogan made me yearn for a time when his antics weren't probably fueled by bad steroids...  Hang on. There's a giant wrestler in my driveway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oral history is good. So is drunk history. We should combine the two to create a history of drunk oral.

Anyways, I loved seeing The Onion story about the hijackers awakening in hell, and not understanding why.

I also miss Herbert Kornfeld.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember the 9/11 point counter point

We Must Retaliate With Blind Rage
vs.
We Must Retaliate With Measured, Focused Rage
 
beany
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hanson: I remember one headline in particular that was really great as an Onion headline. It was really perfect and it was the sort of joke we would normally make, but we were like, "This isn't a normal issue, and so, we just can't do it." The headline was "America Stronger Than Ever Says Quadragon Officials." Of course, the idea being that one whole section of the Pentagon was missing. It was great for an Onion joke, but people died, so we just couldn't do that. Not in this issue.

Just as well, as yours truly in 2001 would have told them the proper replacement for "Penta-" would be "Tetra-".
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still have my Copy,  The were still publishing printed copies in Chicago at the time.   It was a magnificent, emotional, slightly cathartic experience reading that for the first time
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Knock knock
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember seeing that online. It was raw, angry, and very cathartic - and exactly what I needed.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...an important part of the broader cultural history surrounding 9/11.

That I've never heard of.
 
