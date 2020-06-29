 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) They said I could become anything, so I decided to look like I was Minecraft
24
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roberta Z'Dar.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
there's a lot to unpack in this story:

chick is 19 and not overweight but already getting "double chin plastic surgery"
in the "after" pic she looks to be in her 30s
she definitely looks much older than her "dad"
she was told the swelling was temporary, yet chose to plaster it all over social media
which makes me think this entire thing was for media attention to begin with
therefore this entire family is horrid
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What an idiot. She was beautiful before. No fat in her face. Surgeons need to be held liable for doing unnecessary surgery on people who are obviously delusional.
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chin fat? on her? I think she's suffering from body dysmorphia.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Robert Z'dar approves!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I need plastic surgery for medical reasons but will die before I get it.

but no one gives a shiat about me and are tired of hearing about the VA doctors torturing me to death and wish I woud just farking shut up and die already.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yikes.

I'm on the fence about plastic surgery.  For serious life altering disfigurements, sure.
Electively, I feel like if it's going to help you by making you feel normal, go for it.  But you should examine what your perception of normal is and if that's actually a goal to strive for.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 225x225]

Robert Z'dar approves!


* shakes tiny face-shaped fist *
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wake up every farking morning in pain. I stay awake until I am too exhausted to stay awake, then can sleep heavy enough that I can sleep through the pain. Then I farking wake up in pain.

I have no help. I have no advocate. and everyone is tired of it and no one will farking do a godamn thing about it.

"thank you for your service'.

I am being told to eat shiat and die in so many words. every. single. farking. day.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
but hey..I'm just here to be laughed at until I kill myself.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Sun seems to be getting a lot of greens today.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Yikes.

I'm on the fence about plastic surgery.


https://www.discoverylife.com/tv-show​s​/the-day-i-almost-died/videos/impaled-​through-the-face-by-a-fence-post
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the Sun, so now I doubt the existence of plastic surgery.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe "faceboxelder" is a better tag than "facepalm"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I wake up every farking morning in pain. I stay awake until I am too exhausted to stay awake, then can sleep heavy enough that I can sleep through the pain. Then I farking wake up in pain.

I have no help. I have no advocate. and everyone is tired of it and no one will farking do a godamn thing about it.

"thank you for your service'.

I am being told to eat shiat and die in so many words. every. single. farking. day.


I feel like...something is missing here?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: but hey..I'm just here to be laughed at until I kill myself.


Please don't do that. I'm not sure what is going on but that isn't the way to go about things.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waxin' and milkin' all of y'all square heads!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is The Sun, people.  There is a good chance that NONE of this is even true. The way I see this unfolding is the girl had some sort of oral surgery (I looked like Nixon after wisdom tooth removal), posted a pic online, whatever sentient fungus the Sun has trolling social media offered her five pounds, kroner's, sheep stomachs or whatever they use for currency over there for rights to story, which they turned into this piece of garbage I refuse to even click on.  Seriously, why are we encouraging the stupidization of the world by feeding these assholes clicks?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I wake up every farking morning in pain. I stay awake until I am too exhausted to stay awake, then can sleep heavy enough that I can sleep through the pain. Then I farking wake up in pain.

I have no help. I have no advocate. and everyone is tired of it and no one will farking do a godamn thing about it.

"thank you for your service'.

I am being told to eat shiat and die in so many words. every. single. farking. day.


Who the hell is funnying this?
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I wake up every farking morning in pain. I stay awake until I am too exhausted to stay awake, then can sleep heavy enough that I can sleep through the pain. Then I farking wake up in pain.

I have no help. I have no advocate. and everyone is tired of it and no one will farking do a godamn thing about it.

"thank you for your service'.

I am being told to eat shiat and die in so many words. every. single. farking. day.


You need professional help, not Fark.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I wake up every farking morning in pain. I stay awake until I am too exhausted to stay awake, then can sleep heavy enough that I can sleep through the pain. Then I farking wake up in pain.

I have no help. I have no advocate. and everyone is tired of it and no one will farking do a godamn thing about it.

"thank you for your service'.

I am being told to eat shiat and die in so many words. every. single. farking. day.


Where in the unholy fark did this come out of?
 
