(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Why was China able to get the coronavirus under control in February? Because they weren't dealing with the highly infectious "G" version that took over the world in March   (inquirer.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Protein, Gene, Amino acid, DNA, surface of the virus, new variant, laboratory experiments, human cells  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That isn't what the article says. At all.

It says that the "G" mutation might be more infectious, but that's speculation. What the article does say that's worth noting is: "The mutation does not seem to lead to worse outcomes in patients. Nor did it alter the virus's response to antibodies from patients who had the D variant, Choe said, suggesting that vaccines being developed based on the original version of the virus will be effective against the new strain."

It also says, "Solving the mystery of the D614G mutation won't make much of a difference in the short term, Andersen said. "We were unable to deal with D," he said. "If G transmits even better, we're going to be unable to deal with that one.""
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't because they welded the doors shut of apartment buildings? Because I figured it was that.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian countries don't have insane anti-mask populations.  That helps too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: It wasn't because they welded the doors shut of apartment buildings? Because I figured it was that.


was going to bring up the whole welding people into their own apartment buildings, plus that rumour they were prematurely cremating lost cause victims to free up beds for the next round of patients.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they are an authoritarian system and the people are more compliant? That isn't meant as praise simply a the fact that a lot less people would be going to bars without mask if the cops were busy busting their heads instead of minorities.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching a documentary a few years back, about a virus that broke out of containment and devastated the remote, underground laboratory that had been studying it.  But that was the "T" form of the virus.  A little later, a more infectious "G-virus" appeared and basically wiped an entire American city off the map.

It looks like history is repeating itself.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured this would not mutate.  I demand a refund!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the more likely cause is that the Chinese must do what their government orders, for the most part.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: I was watching a documentary a few years back, about a virus that broke out of containment and devastated the remote, underground laboratory that had been studying it.  But that was the "T" form of the virus.  A little later, a more infectious "G-virus" appeared and basically wiped an entire American city off the map.

It looks like history is repeating itself.


TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 More infectious strains will always dominate over less infectious strains.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe they're lying about it being under control? I know that would hard to believe but it's possible.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.


At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: China found the G-spot?


Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the line was, "stay the fark home or get shot," I'd probably stay the fark home. A way more fruitful question would be how South Korea handled it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.


great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.


Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I was assured this would not mutate.  I demand a refund!


They have been tracking mutations for months, mainly as a tool to trace how the virus is spreading around the globe. The rate of mutation is low for an RNA virus and only a few of the mutations have showed any indication of being clinically significant. There is also a 'founder effect' where the genetic sequences in one region might look different from those of an earlier outbreak due to the random chance of which variants happened to colonize that new region. So far the mutations have not been in areas which would interfere with an eventual vaccine and/or synthetic antibody treatment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.


portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a ban on submissions from articles referring to information that hasn't been peer reviewed? If one actually read the article, you'd see this too is not peer reviewed.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Or maybe they're lying about it being under control? I know that would hard to believe but it's possible.


China might be lying, but the scientist isn't.

Dunno why China couldn't get the G version from Russia or somewhere.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.


ARE you reasonably sure?  If Biden was President, I'm sure he would've authorized Defense Secretary Corn Pop to sterilize NYC with nukes, just as soon as the Germans were done bombing Pearl Harbor.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: arrogantbastich: It wasn't because they welded the doors shut of apartment buildings? Because I figured it was that.

was going to bring up the whole welding people into their own apartment buildings, plus that rumour they were prematurely cremating lost cause victims to free up beds for the next round of patients.


You could see the smoke from space.

Plus a bullet to the head isn't a covid death.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: More infectious strains will always dominate over less fewer infectious strains.


FTFY.

/Pet peave.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is willing and able to enforce extremely strict quarantine measures on its population, far more than can be done in the Western world. Nobody in China is going to sue the government or say the police don't have the right to arrest them for not wearing a mask.

That and there is no watchdog to ensure the CCP was telling the truth about how bad it got in the first place. While I'm sure it wasn't as bad as some people in the West were saying, it was certainly worse than what the CCP claimed.

We have to remember, the primary victims of the Chinese government are the Chinese people.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

Beating down COVID-19 with leadership that can actually plan and think is a BAD thing?

You want the disease to continue?

What's the motive in saying things like this?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Asian countries don't have insane anti-mask populations.  That helps too.


Or they did and they were wiped out several epidemics ago.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, sure all that, but there's also "they get shot if they don't cooperate."  Which might work in Texas. Just sayin.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China doesn't know how many of their people got this bug, mortality rates are one thing to compare... if you trust their numbers... but even there, the sort of people this bug is mostly killing in America were mostly already dead in China.

Then there's the authoritarian government vs people in jam packed bars spreading the disease...

There are more answers than questions as to how China seemingly got this under control so fast.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: Can we get a ban on submissions from articles referring to information that hasn't been peer reviewed? If one actually read the article, you'd see this too is not peer reviewed.


The G strain has been known about for a couple months and is common knowledge. What's your beef?
Oh that's right, this is fark and some one has to take a stand FOR SCIENCE!

Or are you one of those people who champion knowledge fascists like Elsevier, who would keep all scientific knowledge locked away behind prohibitively expensive paywalls that only Institutions can afford?
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Because they are an authoritarian system and the people are more compliant? That isn't meant as praise simply a the fact that a lot less people would be going to bars without mask if the cops were busy busting their heads instead of minorities.


There are quite a few ugly stories of what China did to prevent travel between cities and enforce quarantines. Many didn't go willingly. It appears likely they went so far as permanently silencing some sources to try and save face.  It's not beyond them to openly fudge numbers.
At the same time they left international airports open and spent quite a bit of effort spreading propaganda to redirect blame from the government.
I'm not convinced they managed to pull off a miracle, they were just better at coercing media into saying they did.  I think as time goes on and the full story leaks out, it would be in China's best interest to come clean.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: More infectious strains will always dominate over less fewer infectious strains.

FTFY.

/Pet peave.


I think the point was "Strains of the virus that are more infectious will always dominate over strains that are less infectious."
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: Can we get a ban on submissions from articles referring to information that hasn't been peer reviewed? If one actually read the article, you'd see this too is not peer reviewed.


Sure. Let's just utterly destroy Fark. We can just link strictly to Phys.org and get all our sports, politics and odd news from them. Hey, did you see that crazy article where they found that one star was only a semi-variable red giant? Wasn't that hilarious how they added "Dr." and "Professor" to the second author's name? You know, because like it's ever possible that a full professor might have just a MS or something. I thought it was just the levity the article needed, imo.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we've been talking about this variant for 2 months.  I guess it's new to the people who read Buzzfeed.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I mean, sure all that, but there's also "they get shot if they don't cooperate."  Which might work in Texas. Just sayin.


They see that an armed society is a polite society. They say that it's only polite to wear a mask in public.

The answer is clear. Everybody gets a gun, and if somebody is not wearing their masks, you get to shoot them.

If they sneeze on you, you get to shoot them in the stomach and watch them slowly die.

Come on people, how is this so complicated?
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solving the mystery of the D614G mutation won't make much of a difference in the short term, Andersen said. "We were unable to deal with D," he said. "If G transmits even better, we're going to be unable to deal with that one."

This is really the part that matters, but don't you dare try to science in a red state or a MAGAteer. Them masks is tireany, a hoax and kinnin' peoples!


great_tigers: NateAsbestos: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.

What weak shiat? You know Corona will be completely eliminated the minute Biden takes office. So we have that going for us which is nice.


Speaking of dipschittery... didn't we see you sleeping on a plane the other day?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting but speculative - there's a bunch of preprints out but not much has made it to publication.

Given the way it roared in Wuhan, I don't know if I buy the "more infectious" argument. "more virulent?" Yeah, I could see that. But we really don't know - every day we're learning something new, and some days, we learn what we thought we learned isn't exactly right.

Forex: General rule in ARDS due to infection is don't give steroids. Yes, they're powerful anti-inflammatory agents, but they're also powerful immune system suppressors, and the last thing you want to do when someone is fighting an infection is to weaken their immune system.

Well, turns out that now a "usually" - because the combination of oxygen and dexamethasone has some decent if not compelling evidence that it is effective in at least keeping bad cases from becoming critical cases. You probably don't want to use in a mild illness (and turn it into a major one when you blotto the immune system) but in cases where breathing difficulty is the issue, it's turning out to be helpful.

Well, we'll know in a couple of weeks what we learned wrong this week.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: It says that the "G" mutation might be more infectious, but that's speculation.


FTFA: At least four laboratory experiments suggest that the mutation makes the virus more infectious, although none of that work has been peer-reviewed. Another unpublished study led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory asserts that patients with the G variant actually have more virus in their bodies, making them more likely to spread it to others.

Five separate studies - albeit not yet reviewed or published - are speculation?  Do you also think wearing masks is pseudo-scientific garbage?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is interesting, and I like how the article took the science of it seriously and didn't jump to broad conclusions.

with regards to China, and the rest of Asia, there's a lot more than the virus guy ain't going on no. obviously in China they strict intense lockdown was highly successful. But even in other countries which were less strict in the lockdown, mask-wearing is ubiquitous. and it seems to have a significant effect in slowing or curtailing the spread of the virus.

side note, for all the fact that America is generally doing quite poorly, a lot of places in the US are enforcing forcing my skis. I'm in Canada, and the number of unmasked people in public, including inside and crowded stores, it's redonkulous. People serving food or not required to wear masks.

Strange times. Strange times.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because they went through SARS and they know that shiat is real and you don't do stupid shiat like not wearing masks or telling other people to not wear masks.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

At least we can be reasonably assured Biden will do farking something about it.

Get out of here with this weak shiat.


I'm predicting a big ol dose of austerity and more civil unrest myself
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Interesting but speculative - there's a bunch of preprints out but not much has made it to publication.

Given the way it roared in Wuhan, I don't know if I buy the "more infectious" argument. "more virulent?" Yeah, I could see that. But we really don't know - every day we're learning something new, and some days, we learn what we thought we learned isn't exactly right.

Forex: General rule in ARDS due to infection is don't give steroids. Yes, they're powerful anti-inflammatory agents, but they're also powerful immune system suppressors, and the last thing you want to do when someone is fighting an infection is to weaken their immune system.

Well, turns out that now a "usually" - because the combination of oxygen and dexamethasone has some decent if not compelling evidence that it is effective in at least keeping bad cases from becoming critical cases. You probably don't want to use in a mild illness (and turn it into a major one when you blotto the immune system) but in cases where breathing difficulty is the issue, it's turning out to be helpful.

Well, we'll know in a couple of weeks what we learned wrong this week.


The interesting bit there is the fact that one of the main killing features of C19 isn't the virus, but an over reaction by the immune system.  Weakening the immune system might be the ideal thing to do in certain cases.
 
Percise1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: great_tigers: nope, it's because of trump.

Don't worry though, it will all go away once Biden is elected.

Beating down COVID-19 with leadership that can actually plan and think is a BAD thing?

You want the disease to continue?

What's the motive in saying things like this?


Look at it this way... when you are so invested in a particular viewpoint, so tribal that the only thing that matters is your team "winning", you are afraid of any sort of new and founded information because it might destroy what you have chosen to mentally invest in. Things get to the point where you can not make a rational arguments because all the information shows how wrong you have been the entire time, so the only thing left to do is try to discredit or tear down the "opposition". Since you have nothing factual to stand on, you bring in sides and emotion to try sway others or counter rational, fact based points.
You say stupid schitt and make schitt up because you can't admit that you were wrong and never knew what you were talking about. Look for a red hat, it's a good indicator...
It is also a pretty good indication that you are a farking moron.
 
