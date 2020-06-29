 Skip to content
(Guardian)   France Oldest Nuclear Reactor to stop being so critical tomorrow, take that you smug old bastard   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Nuclear power, Nuclear safety, France's oldest nuclear power plant, 40-year life span, Chernobyl disaster, Fessenheim plant, Anti-nuclear movement, Nuclear fission  
new_york_monty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like Shiva might could add something relevant here.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
La-BOOM
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Francis the Nuclear Reactor?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What happened in Fessenhelm stays in Fesselhelm and we will speak of it no more.
This is the global approach to catastrophes ...pretend it never happened.
Same shiat in the US and Rona
/Fukushima feels forgotten
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure environmentalists are thrilled the French just started burning CO2 emitting natural gas to make up for the power lost by the emissions free nuclear reactor. But you know, somebody has to buy the shiat flowing through those Russian pipelines across Europe.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Environmentalists cheer as they decide they hate clean nuclear power more than global warming. AKA a day ending in "y."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.