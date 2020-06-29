 Skip to content
(SFGate)   BET: "RIP former Mayor Willie Brown." Former Mayor Willie Brown: "What now?"   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Join the club.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to lose a BET.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Join the club.....
[Fark user image 850x435]


According to Wikiquote: "James Ross Clemens, a cousin of mine, was seriously ill two or three weeks ago in London, but is well now. The report of my illness grew out of his illness; the report of my death was an exaggeration."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when they use to show music videos. Viacom farked that up even with MTV.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had linch with Willie Brown in the early 90s. Really fun guy, great storyteller
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I had linch with Willie Brown in the early 90s. Really fun guy, great storyteller


No THERE'S an unfortunate typo...
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Tyler Moore (S04E20) Better Late...That's a Pun...Than Never
Youtube -LEYtsQ2P3U
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get on the cart.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he's the baddest man in the whole damn town.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kamala Harris' name will come up somewhere not long after this I bet, because she's on Biden's short list. Allegedly.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to see if BET uses "they all look alike" as an excuse.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

M-G: Waiting to see if BET uses "they all look alike" as an excuse.


Well, Californians are a certain type.  If you know what I mean.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It happened to you once? Pffft, amateur!"
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I had linch with Willie Brown in the early 90s. Really fun guy, great storyteller

No THERE'S an unfortunate typo...


Ha!
 
Potter82
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RIP Millie Brown
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I had linch with Willie Brown in the early 90s. Really fun guy, great storyteller


Lunch
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But what about my deal at the Crossroads?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
