(The Sun)   The first rule about Murderous Swan Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule about Murderous Swan Fight Club is you do not to try to break it up (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know who can handle this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking video shows Jeffrey Phillips, 55, being pushed into the water from behind by a flip flop-wearing yob in Limehouse

I figured out who writes Biden's stuff.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got hit completely blindsided by another kid and lost my glasses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Swans are vicious bastards and will fark you up.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just in time I remembered the third rule: Don't click on Sun links.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Swan fight?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a bunch of wankers!
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't condone kicking animals nor most humans but I cannot help but laugh whenever anyone gets pushed into the drink.

It was such an integral ritual growing up with lakes, river and ocean - someone's getting pushed from the shore or dock and it's all fair game.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It never ceases to amaze me how The Sun can turn a paragraph worth of information into a freaking novella.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a couple of trumpeter swans in the lake near us. They will slap the living piss out of any Canuckian goose that lands on their waters.
It's nature's perfect substitute for the closed-down NHL right now.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Swans are vicious bastards and will fark you up.


Only when they have cygnets.  Super protective  parents
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the best advice is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: I don't condone kicking animals nor most humans but I cannot help but laugh whenever anyone gets pushed into the drink.

It was such an integral ritual growing up with lakes, river and ocean - someone's getting pushed from the shore or dock and it's all fair game.


its called assualt you dolt...if we are lucky someone will push you in front of a train
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: FrancoFile: Swans are vicious bastards and will fark you up.

Only when they have cygnets.  Super protective  parents


No. Swans are just jerks all the time. If there was a bird society, swans would be the power tripping, roided-out cops of BirdWorld
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back in the stne ages, when I was in University, there was a pond outside the apartment building I lived in, with ducks, geese, and a mating pair of swams.

The ducks would keep a good 5' separation from the geese, or they would get smacked around.

Everything kept at least 10' from the swans, or they got *dead*.

I have been smacked around by a goose before, and I luckily walked away with some truly impressive bruises.  I can just imagine how much damage a farking swan could do.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vincent Price - The Smoker
Youtube WGr9ISzIi40

Contains Swans as part of a murder plan
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Back in the stne ages, when I was in University, there was a pond outside the apartment building I lived in, with ducks, geese, and a mating pair of swams.

The ducks would keep a good 5' separation from the geese, or they would get smacked around.

Everything kept at least 10' from the swans, or they got *dead*.

I have been smacked around by a goose before, and I luckily walked away with some truly impressive bruises.  I can just imagine how much damage a farking swan could do.


Depending on breed, you're looking at an 6-8 foot wingspan. From what I understand, they're not really as strong as rumor has it but they're still not something I want to go messing about.
 
