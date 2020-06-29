 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Mystery unmanned craft seen off Florida may be secret spy vessel ...or a new shark species that goes by the name SHARC   (forbes.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Submarine, Sonar, Wave Glider, part of a U.S. Navy program, Radar, low profile make Wave Gliders, Current R&D budget documents, U.S. companyLiquid Robotics  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 3:30 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's okay.  It's only Cate Archer.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That "sharc" is a vicious predator. It ate a girl this morning. Pretty gruesome. To make matters worse, she had dandruff!

The rescuers knew this because they found her head and shoulders on the beach.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: That "sharc" is a vicious predator. It ate a girl this morning. Pretty gruesome. To make matters worse, she had dandruff!

The rescuers knew this because they found her head and shoulders on the beach.


Boo.gif
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dangerboat.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be worse.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Navy's sub-hunting Wave Glider is known as Sensor Hosting Autonomous Research Craft, or SHARC. In 2011 the Navy started equipping their experimental SHARC gliders with the 'Towed Array Integrated "L"  (TAIL),' a passive towed acoustic array. This is a set of specialized sensitive hydrophones which take advantage of the glider's quiet propulsion to pick up distant marine engines. (It also gives the acronym SHARC TAIL).

I don't know how good the Modern Towed arrays are, but I do know the mid-80's version that US subs towed behind them was so good a sub off the coast of  California was able to identify a freighter in the Sea of Japan because it's propeller had a slight nick in it that gave it a distinctive sound
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: That "sharc" is a vicious predator. It ate a girl this morning. Pretty gruesome. To make matters worse, she had dandruff!

The rescuers knew this because they found her head and shoulders on the beach.


The Challenger era would like its jokes back.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably a Navy buoy as TFA suggests or maybe it belongs to  NOAA and is just collecting data.

Everybody Panic!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/steaming piles of shiat
//crappy IO and failure to embrace Moores law
///COTS x86 ended up eating their lunch
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: The Navy's sub-hunting Wave Glider is known as Sensor Hosting Autonomous Research Craft, or SHARC. In 2011 the Navy started equipping their experimental SHARC gliders with the 'Towed Array Integrated "L"  (TAIL),' a passive towed acoustic array. This is a set of specialized sensitive hydrophones which take advantage of the glider's quiet propulsion to pick up distant marine engines. (It also gives the acronym SHARC TAIL).

I don't know how good the Modern Towed arrays are, but I do know the mid-80's version that US subs towed behind them was so good a sub off the coast of  California was able to identify a freighter in the Sea of Japan because it's propeller had a slight nick in it that gave it a distinctive sound


Like whales humping?
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Magorn: The Navy's sub-hunting Wave Glider is known as Sensor Hosting Autonomous Research Craft, or SHARC. In 2011 the Navy started equipping their experimental SHARC gliders with the 'Towed Array Integrated "L"  (TAIL),' a passive towed acoustic array. This is a set of specialized sensitive hydrophones which take advantage of the glider's quiet propulsion to pick up distant marine engines. (It also gives the acronym SHARC TAIL).

I don't know how good the Modern Towed arrays are, but I do know the mid-80's version that US subs towed behind them was so good a sub off the coast of  California was able to identify a freighter in the Sea of Japan because it's propeller had a slight nick in it that gave it a distinctive sound

Like whales humping?


you know my ex?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh Jesus, how long before some Florida Man drags one of these taxpayer funded devices ashore and dismantles it in a fury of methamphetamine and ennui?

I would like Hazards to Navigation for 400, Alex.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.