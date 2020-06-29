 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   ♫ Sunny day, Sweeping the clouds away, On my way to where the bail is steep, Can you tell me how to get, How to get to 5th DUI street? ♫   (komonews.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Police dog, drunk driver, Sesame Workshop, Sesame Street, KOMO  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 4:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw "5th DUI" and assumed this was a story about Matt Gaetz
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
romulusnr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At the end of Sesame Street is Big Bird Drive, and that's not a joke https://goo.gl/maps/5Y734RSFa7JW4​Vhe8
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1! 2! 3! 4! 5! 5 DUI's! AH AH AHHHHH!

/123 4 5, 6789 10, 11 12
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...when you got HBO money, you can have as many DUIs as you want.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did we really need an Oscar the Grouch origin story? We can just assume he made some wrong turns.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pfft! Amateur. That's only one-third this guy has on his record...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
During the field sobriety test, when the officer asked him to recite the alphabet:

Sesame Street: ABC-DEF-GHI | Animated Lyric Video
Youtube G8TkfMmwVHI
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
♫ La la la la la la,Elmo's drunk ♫
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need to adopt Bulgaria's punishments for DUI.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

romulusnr: At the end of Sesame Street is Big Bird Drive, and that's not a joke https://goo.gl/maps/5Y734RSFa7JW4​Vhe8


Close but no. Sesame Street is a cul-de-sac. But in season 50 the street across from Sesame Street was finally revealed after 50 years. That street is named Spinney Street.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: We need to adopt Bulgaria's punishments for DUI.


Yeah, eastern block country's are so progressive
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.