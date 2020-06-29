 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   My hovercraft is full of Covidiots   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Isle of Wight, Ryde, Southsea, health conditions, Portsmouth, Hovercraft, abusive behaviour policy, captain of a hovercraft  
•       •       •

1568 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 5:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Covidiots? In my hovercraft?
It's more likely than you think.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cover your face or lose your place.

Seems reasonable. If you can't figure out how masks work, and you become a problem that others have to deal with, then booting you off public transportation is entirely reasonable.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
" My hovercraft is full of Covidiots"

I read that as "My Lovecraft is full of covalents".  :-/
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's happening. We're slowly but surely becoming "Americans without all the guns and religion".
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People with certain health conditions, disabled people and children under the age of 11 are exempt from the rule.

Genuinely curious -- what "certain health conditions" would enable one to not wear a mask?  I guess missing your lower jaw, or something.  Even not having ears, you could still tie a mask around your head.  My father has a number of lung conditions from breathing fumes from a metal finishing plant throughout the sixties.  He has all kinds of oxygen tanks and the likes and only breathes in short breaths.  He can wear a mask.  I know people with severe asthma, they have no problems with a mask.  I'm immuno-compromised with a number of "certain health conditions" that exempts me from a lot of things.  My respiratory system seems to be fine, though.  I wear a mask and gloves.

So again, I'm sure there are some out there, but what medical condition would someone have to have to 'exempt' them from wearing a mask?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My nipples implode with despair.

I will not buy this timeline, it is scratched
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Children under 11"?

My granddaughter was very happy to get the cloth mask my SO made for her (and the matching one for her stuffed fuzzy critter, and my daughter sent a pic of the two of them in their masks.

But, of course, my granddaughter is tougher, and has more brains, than any J. Random President.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whitroth: "Children under 11"?

My granddaughter was very happy to get the cloth mask my SO made for her (and the matching one for her stuffed fuzzy critter, and my daughter sent a pic of the two of them in their masks.

But, of course, my granddaughter is tougher, and has more brains, than any J. Random President.


Under 5, depending on the type of mask, would seem a better cutoff.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: So again, I'm sure there are some out there, but what medical condition would someone have to have to 'exempt' them from wearing a mask?


Claustrophobia.
Psychotic episode.
Hypersensitivity to touch.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Under 5, depending on the type of mask, would seem a better cutoff.


I get the CDC emails and they are saying under 2.

From the latest one:

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
 
minorshan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Yeah, it's happening. We're slowly but surely becoming "Americans without all the guns and religion".


I am truly sorry for your lots.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/no, I actually am.
//the UK was supposed to be the place I escape to when shot truly gets bad here
/// Germany it is, then
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Xanlexian: So again, I'm sure there are some out there, but what medical condition would someone have to have to 'exempt' them from wearing a mask?

Claustrophobia.
Psychotic episode.
Hypersensitivity to touch.


Okay, those make sense.  Thank you for the quick & concise reply.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: People with certain health conditions, disabled people and children under the age of 11 are exempt from the rule.

Genuinely curious -- what "certain health conditions" would enable one to not wear a mask?  I guess missing your lower jaw, or something.  Even not having ears, you could still tie a mask around your head.  My father has a number of lung conditions from breathing fumes from a metal finishing plant throughout the sixties.  He has all kinds of oxygen tanks and the likes and only breathes in short breaths.  He can wear a mask.  I know people with severe asthma, they have no problems with a mask.  I'm immuno-compromised with a number of "certain health conditions" that exempts me from a lot of things.  My respiratory system seems to be fine, though.  I wear a mask and gloves.

So again, I'm sure there are some out there, but what medical condition would someone have to have to 'exempt' them from wearing a mask?


My only thought was people with some kind of suffocation phobia.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would you like to come home with me, go 'coughy-coughy?'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hovertravel said: "Staff have engaged with these customers on a number of previous occasions, explaining the reasons why, and encouraging the use of face coverings.


It's a strange world when somebody uses a hovercraft service on a regular basis.  Do they have a weekend home there, and find it more convenient to have a beater car on the island that they park at the hovercraft port Sunday through Friday, rather than taking a ferry?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*throws them overboard*

"NO ONE SAW A THING"
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.