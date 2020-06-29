 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I repeat, do not put things in your penis. Especially 5 foot long cables. Bonus, 5 years ago   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't that hurt like hell? How bored do you have to be?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is sounding like a bad idea.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is it always dudes in china who do this?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: This is sounding like a bad idea.


HA!!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: why is it always dudes in china who do this?


Men outnumber women in china, so men have to get their kicks on somehow.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of you saying men, clearly didn't read the article.

It was a boy, not a man.  I feel bad for the kid, and hope this hasn't done some sort of permanent damage to his urinary tract.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He f*cks the cable?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I usually put my penis in things, Subby.


/Like apple pies
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

8 inches: I usually put my penis in things, Subby.


/Like apple pies


Came here to say the same thing, only with mashed potatoes instead of apple pies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ktonos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm...Daily Fail, eh? I now doubt the existence of penises. And cables.
\Not exactly the most reliable of media outlets the UK has to offer
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think I could fit more than about 4 feet of cable in mine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: All of you saying men, clearly didn't read the article.

It was a boy, not a man.  I feel bad for the kid, and hope this hasn't done some sort of permanent damage to his urinary tract.


I'm not sure I'm buying that the kid did it to himself, it's saying it happened when he was five.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gather 'round, children. Ol' HawgWild has a Cool Story, Bro for ya.

You see, children. A few years ago, ol' Hawg had an issue. A special issue. With his peep. One morning, HW was in the bathroom for his morning constitutional when he suddenly heard a sound. A familiar sound, mind you. However, the source of the sound was not at ALL familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The sound, which normally comes from one's posterior, came from Hawg's Mr. Peepers. It vibrated and everything. At first, HW was alarmed. "What the hell was that?!" he exclaimed.

For weeks, HW didn't do anything. Didn't tell a soul. His peep was on the fritz, and he was terrified. And should it vibrate like that? It really shouldn't!

"Although," he thought, "could be interesting with a lady."

So ol' HawgWild brought a lady home. This wasn't the smartest thing he'd ever done. But the next morning, he was convinced he needed to see a doctor. So to the doctor he went.

Fark user imageView Full Size


His GP was perplexed. "It shouldn't be doing that," he said. "Yeah, I figured that much on my own. How much are you charging me for this?! Let's see your license, you quack!" Hawg, as you can see, wasn't in the best of moods.

So the GP sent Hawg to a urologist. And now you may have guessed, due to the headline, where HW is going with his story.

The urologist, you see, had a fine idea. A mighty fine idea. "Let's jam a camera up your pee hole and see what is going on in there."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unfortunately when a doctor, especially a specialist, has his mind set on something, then there ain't no talking him out of it. Next thing HW knows, there's an appointment date. With instructions in his hand, HW heads home, dreading what's next to come.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The day of the appointment arrives, and HW is in an examination room with only a flimsy gown to cover his nakedness. Also, socks. HW kept his socks on. Anyway, like something out of a sitcom, a nurse walks into the room. She introduces herself and explains she is going to prep me for the procedure. She was beautiful. At least, HW thought so. And that's precisely when a single piece of information penetrated the terror and landed squarely in HW's brain.

SHE'S GOING TO TOUCH MR. PEEPERS.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"You behave, mister!" Hawg thought furiously at Mr. Peepers.

"Bruh, I'm doing everything I can to HIDE RIGHT NOW." Mr. Peepers shrieked in return.

It wasn't HawgWild's finest moment. But we make it through and await the doctor, who walks in a few minutes later pushing a cart. On the cart is some tubing, with a device attached at the end.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"That?" The doctor picks it up. "That's the camera."

He begins twirling the camera, as if to show off its range of motion.

"That is NOT going in THERE!" Hawg exclaims.

"Ohhhhhhh ... yes it is."

Fark user imageView Full Size


And lemme tell you, children. It did. And it kept GOING. All the way to Hawg's bladder, where the doctor gave Hawg a guided tour. FOR TWENTY MINUTES.

"Something is causing your peep to poot, and I'm gonna find it."

"I DON'T CARE ANYMORE! JUST KILL ME. KILL ME RIGHT NOW!"

But the doctor suffered HW to live. Then he found the culprit. There was a hole in HW's bladder. Turns out, HW had diverticulitis, and a part of his diseased colon was lying right on top of his bladder and had burned a hole in it. HW needed surgery.

"Well, okay. At least I know what it is, now. SO WILL YOU PLEASE GET THIS GOTDAMN CAMERA OUT OF MY PEEP?!"

And that, children, is the end of HawgWild's Cool Story, Bro.

NOW BRING HW SOME BOURBON.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1derful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If i could put a five foot long cable inside my pens, this is not the corner of the internet you'd find me hanging out.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
More of a WTF story.  Lordy.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Phoenix19851: All of you saying men, clearly didn't read the article.

It was a boy, not a man.  I feel bad for the kid, and hope this hasn't done some sort of permanent damage to his urinary tract.

I'm not sure I'm buying that the kid did it to himself, it's saying it happened when he was five.


That and how much room would be left within a 5 yo bladder after 1.5 m of cable i inserted? I would expect some sort of odd urination pattern would be evident.
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His nickname does not check out.
Hope they change it to Pee Pee.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kids in the sandbox was worse.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why is it always dudes in china who do this?


There's half a billion of them. It's just statistics. with so many guys, many of them borrd and unable to find girlfriends because of the gender disparity, some wacky stuff is bound to happen.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
johndalek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll bet he is going to be I deep dou dou
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Gather 'round, children. Ol' HawgWild has a Cool Story, Bro for ya.


Username checks out; that's a pretty wild hog you got there.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/weekend-update-segment---al-fr​anken/n9519

Oldie, but a goodie.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You should tell us stories more often, you really know how to paint a picture!
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
During my first kidney transplant, many years ago, they inserted a 6-inch stint into the ureter to keep it steady well the new kidney was installed and set in place and stuff like that.

Post-surgery, a few days later, they had to pull it out. There's only one way to pull it out, because it's in there and everything's been closed up.

So the doctor comes and slides is probe in. In the meantime, because they are trying to pull up what is basically a long thin piece of metal, I guess as a form of lubrication they just continuously keep pumping in water.

and I guess the probe has a little grippy at the end, but the doctor can't quite seem to get a grip. So he keeps stopping for a second. And every time he stops, I start peeing up into the air.

meanwhile, this is literally the most unpleasant thing that has ever happened in my young life. Little mr. Happy, well he's having a bad day so he decides he better hide inside and pull in as deep as he can. So the doctor has to ask a nurse if she can help hold it.

meanwhile another nurse, God bless her, comfortingly strokes by head and says it's going to be okay at the doctor goes in for his third attempt to get a grip on this little piece of farking metal.

now I don't know how long this took, I'm pretty sure it was at least 3 or 4 hours, I may be only about 6 minutes. But it was without a doubt the worst 3 hours long six minutes of my young life.

years later I had another kidney transplant, and they had to do it again. Naturally I was trepidatious, but this time the doctor has it out and about 30 seconds.

I don't think I have PTSD, but if I do it was over this.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You should tell us stories more often, you really know how to paint a picture!


I just felt like this was an opportunity to get as many people on Fark as I possibly could to think about my penis.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why is it always dudes in china who do this?


Because that way the daily fail can post these made up stories aimed to cause emotions of 'oh stupid china doing stupid china things again' and no one has a means to verify them.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish I'd known that 30 minutes ago.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HawgWild: lindalouwho: You should tell us stories more often, you really know how to paint a picture!

I just felt like this was an opportunity to get as many people on Fark as I possibly could to think about my penis.


I almost threw my phone up in the air when I started laughing at this, well played.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The last time this kind of thing came up, there were a few horror stories in the thread.

*Reads thread*
Ah, I see we are continuing the tradition.
 
Nullav
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nullav: [i.redd.it image 540x545]


No, it's a penis, therefore:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
