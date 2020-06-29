 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Remember how Gilead Pharmaceuticals "generously" stepped up and donated its entire supply of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to fight the pandemic? Well, first taste was free, now it's going to cost $2,400-$3,100 a dose   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a steep price to pay for 60% of people to maybe get 3 days cut off their hospital stays.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's a steep price to pay for 60% of people to maybe get 3 days cut off their hospital stays.


Getting health care in the United States is ridiculously expensive and everyone seems to really like it that way.
 
Butterflew
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ghouls.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, they were bragging it was less than$10 for the entire course of treatment. Remember, the best thing they could say about it was it didn't kill you outright, and possibly it shortened the length of the hospital stay.
It doesn't change mortality. If you are going to die or go on a vent, you are going to die or go on a vent.
It's not a cure. If it worked in 90%+ of people and changed mortality, then sure, it would be worth it.
And I'm not saying don't use it, I'm saying fark these guys.
 
edmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody on Fark predicted this.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, my bad. I gave some incorrect information
It only helps 47% of people if you are on oxygen, and the numbers of people it helps who are worse than that goes down rapidly

That's the study from Gilead. An independent study concluded it did nothing, but again, it didn't kill you outright so go for it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is the Republican platform.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to American ourselves to death.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I've said before, there should be 2 weeks a year when it's legal to hunt pharmaceutical execs. With a permit of course.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x560]


Thanks a lot.  I just punched my screen because of you.  It was a reflex response to seeing that face.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do the riots about this shiat start?
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, I'm pissed
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait, my bad. I gave some incorrect information
It only helps 47% of people if you are on oxygen, and the numbers of people it helps who are worse than that goes down rapidly

That's the study from Gilead. An independent study concluded it did nothing, but again, it didn't kill you outright so go for it.


Gilead's business model has always been making placebo caliber compounds and using their board of directors connections to commercialize them.

Not sure they've ever made an effective drug.
 
FaygoMaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cost is for a typical course of treatment, not for a single dose.  But still, good grief.

What happened to Favipiravir?  It as all over the news at one point and I haven't read much about it in weeks, except that the Russians were making a (variant? clone?) of it.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x560] [Martin Shrekaloogie]


Needs the caption from this one:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Somebody on Fark predicted this.

Somebody on Fark predicted this.


FTFY
 
Gheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.
 
brantgoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, truly the Kingdom of Gilead is at hand!
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.


Relative to marketing costs, this is a true statement.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.


Gilead donated the entire current supply because it cost less than $10 for an entire 10 day course of treatment. That's what they were charging before. This is not a new drug, but thanks for playing.
 
Gheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moopy Mac: Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.

Relative to marketing costs, this is a true statement.


You don't know what you are talking about
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.


Well, cheap to develop and test compared to what is spent advertising them, anyway.

I was gonna go on my rant about how we keep drugs exclusive to one company long after they should be generic, but I see that Remdesivir was developed starting in 2009 and granted a patent in 2019, so it's legitimately still under patent.

Still, I would be curious what the anywhere-but-the-USA price is.
 
rebelyell2006
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.


Cheap for the drug dealers, at least.  Since the bulk of legitimate development and testing is either done at federal/university labs or is being subsidized by the feds.  But shareholders and the CEOs need their shares of theft.
 
Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.


Did you miss this part:
The price of the drug is coming under criticism, with consumer advocacy group Public Citizen pointing out that the treatment was developed with at least $70 million in taxpayer funds.

Give the American public at least $70 million worth of the drug for free, then we'll talk, but you are still charging too much. They are using the typical pass the buck excuse "Well that's just what we charge the hospitals and insurance companies, not the patient. The patient pays whatever their hospitals and insurance companies say they have to. They are the baddies, not us"

/why not all?
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: edmo: Somebody on Fark predicted this.

Somebody on Fark predicted this.

FTFY


[Everyone predicted that]

This kind of behavior from pharma companies is so ordinary it hardly warrants comment now.  Price gouging is the intended result of the laws and regulations that govern the industry.  They paid good money to buy those laws, and now they're getting a return on their investment.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people could continue social distancing, masks, hygiene, etc. that would make sense. But now there's a drug that doesn't actually cure anything that gives people false hope so f*** it let's go to the beach let's go to the movies let's go to a restaurant! Sure, your grandmother is going to die but look at my fancy new hairdo
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Moopy Mac: Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.

Relative to marketing costs, this is a true statement.

You don't know what you are talking about


White knighting Big Pharma?
You are a POS.
 
Magorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: Moopy Mac: Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.

Relative to marketing costs, this is a true statement.

You don't know what you are talking about


Watch this, then get back to me :
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7909184/​

Valeant Pharma, once Wall-street's favorite drug company opearated on a business model of buying hundred of smaller drug companies, slashing R&D budgets or eliminating them entirely, and then cranking the prices of the drugs they already had under patent
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the Balm in Gilead...
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you lived in India, you'd get it for way cheaper.
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: cretinbob: Wait, my bad. I gave some incorrect information
It only helps 47% of people if you are on oxygen, and the numbers of people it helps who are worse than that goes down rapidly

That's the study from Gilead. An independent study concluded it did nothing, but again, it didn't kill you outright so go for it.

Gilead's business model has always been making placebo caliber compounds and using their board of directors connections to commercialize them.

Not sure they've ever made an effective drug.


They literally cured HCV. Just because you don't like the pricing doesn't mean you need to make shiat up
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found his picture

biospace.comView Full Size
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: Still, I would be curious what the anywhere-but-the-USA price is.

$600 FTFA

cretinbob: That's a steep price to pay for 60% of people to maybe get 3 days cut off their hospital stays.


3 days in the hospital costs more than $3k. Another article was saying that just shortening the hospital stay would save ~$12k per patient
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, its not $3k per dose, rather per full treatment duration
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3100 to get out of hospital three days early seems a win all around. I had a three day stay and the hospital billed insurance $18000. Lower overall cost of care and it frees up beds.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

satanorsanta: H31N0US: cretinbob: Wait, my bad. I gave some incorrect information
It only helps 47% of people if you are on oxygen, and the numbers of people it helps who are worse than that goes down rapidly

That's the study from Gilead. An independent study concluded it did nothing, but again, it didn't kill you outright so go for it.

Gilead's business model has always been making placebo caliber compounds and using their board of directors connections to commercialize them.

Not sure they've ever made an effective drug.

They literally cured HCV. Just because you don't like the pricing doesn't mean you need to make shiat up


Don't be a heroin junkie or have unprotected sex with junkies and you wouldn't get it in the first place.
And they are just the manufacturers.

Gilead is just the manufacturer. Sofosbuvir was developed by a small company, and when it showed promise, Gliead bought them out.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

satanorsanta: Also, its not $3k per dose, rather per full treatment duration


read all the posts
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Don't be a heroin junkie or have unprotected sex with junkies and you wouldn't get it in the first place.


Or get a blood transfusion in the 70's. Friend's mom died that way
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Gheist: Moopy Mac: Gheist: Drugs are totally cheap to develop and test. Doesn't cost much at all. Filthy pharma execs.

Relative to marketing costs, this is a true statement.

You don't know what you are talking about

Watch this, then get back to me :
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7909184/

Valeant Pharma, once Wall-street's favorite drug company opearated on a business model of buying hundred of smaller drug companies, slashing R&D budgets or eliminating them entirely, and then cranking the prices of the drugs they already had under patent


I also suspect significant price fixing of approved drugs.  We have a friend who takes a common daily cancer med that was approved in 1982 and is off-patent. There are two similar approved drugs which were also approved in the 80s and also off-patent.  The pharma company was charging the insurance company and our friend $120,000/year for these tablets which cost something like $0.10 per pill if that.  It should be $10 or $50  per year.
All three pharma companies charged nearly the same amount for their similar drugs almost to the penny.
But free market, amirite?
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is not a new drug, but thanks for playing.


Actually, it is:
Remdesivir was originally created and developed by Gilead Sciences in 2009...the USPTO granted two patents on remdesivir to Gilead Sciences on April 9, 2019

Trust me, I am the first to scream when a drug that has existed since the 19th century packaged in an autoinjector developed for the US Army in the 1970's is being sold as a two-pack (so you have to throw them both away when they reach the expiration date) for over $400, but this drug really does fall within the scope of "securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries."[ For now, anyway.
 
Evil Twin Skippy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Like I've said before, there should be 2 weeks a year when it's legal to hunt pharmaceutical execs. With a permit of course.


Why would the execs we are hunting need a permit?

Oh... I see. Do it all like 'a most dangerous game', but secretly outnumber the wealthy 1000 to 1. But... to keep it sporting, we give them an M-16 (original Vietnam issued model with the ball ammo and no cleaning kit.) The "poors" are each issued a daisy BB gun and a wrench.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I found interesting was: "it will charge $3,120 for patients with private health insurance. Patients who are covered by government programs like Medicaid will be charged $2,340 for a typical treatment course."

Yay private healthcare... Countries that let generic manufacturers produce it have the price at about $600 per course of treatment, so it looks more like 'just' a 500% markup for everyone else. Sure we should all yell at them to highlight how idiotic the US pharma grifting program is, but sorry - my heart's just not in it. Remdesivir really does appear to have double-blind proven benefits. Drop the billions on them but only if they agree to spend it on increasing surge production and getting us 10 million doses in the next 60 days. Even if it has no benefits on reducing mortality (which isn't proven yet), shortening hospital stays by 15% is a huge deal. We need those beds in the US with all the Covidiots we have plague-ratting around.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's a steep price to pay for 60% of people to maybe get 3 days cut off their hospital stays.


Actually it is probably cost neutral to slightly cheaper than the hospitalization (each day in a hospital is easily 1-2k). That is how drugs are all priced nowadays. Has nothing to do with R&D or manufacturing costs and everything to do with the maximum amount that can be justified.
 
jbc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gillead continues driving people to flee to Canada.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Less than 500 dollars a dose, for a typical 5 day treatment to save your life?
Yeah, to me it's worth it.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank god, that free give away killed my stock price.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: cretinbob: That's a steep price to pay for 60% of people to maybe get 3 days cut off their hospital stays.

Actually it is probably cost neutral to slightly cheaper than the hospitalization (each day in a hospital is easily 1-2k). That is how drugs are all priced nowadays. Has nothing to do with R&D or manufacturing costs and everything to do with the maximum amount that can be justified.


Based on the article, they are departing from the standard scam of pricing drugs based on how much other treatment they avoid. This is freeing up expensive beds - if they tried standard pricing they'd be around $30k, which would probably make even Trump call and emergency and yank their patent protection, at least in Red states (I'm lazy, but I'm pretty sure there is some obscure national security path that'd allow this, as if Trump would care about stuff like 'being legal').
 
cretinbob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flondrix: cretinbob: This is not a new drug, but thanks for playing.

Actually, it is:
Remdesivir was originally created and developed by Gilead Sciences in 2009...the USPTO granted two patents on remdesivir to Gilead Sciences on April 9, 2019

Trust me, I am the first to scream when a drug that has existed since the 19th century packaged in an autoinjector developed for the US Army in the 1970's is being sold as a two-pack (so you have to throw them both away when they reach the expiration date) for over $400, but this drug really does fall within the scope of "securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries."[ For now, anyway.


I meant developed specifically due to COVID since it began. I was not clear on that point.
 
