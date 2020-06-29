 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Tea shop owner apologizes after banning customers from wearing masks, an act the repercussions of which will last an oolong time   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Facepalm  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sucks to be treated like a black guy headed into 7-11 on Halloween.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tempest in a teapot.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, it amounts to, "I'm sorry I'm receiving backlash for my ignorant and dangerous position on personal protective equipment within my store, please come back and buy some tea."
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:

The "No Mask" sign in the window was put up as part of a debate about these issues within this business and with our customers- something we have been doing since the onset of COVID-19. I believe in the value of reflection, debate, and inquiry in all matters, especially around such important issues as face our community today.

Nothing like a bunch of non-scientists pretending to be infectious disease experts.

God help us.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pun in this headline is making me boil over in rage.

[slowclap.gif]
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: So basically, it amounts to, "I'm sorry I'm receiving backlash for my ignorant and dangerous position on personal protective equipment within my store, please come back and buy some tea."


I think that covers it pretty good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
poffysmoviemania.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only reason I've heard of this place is because of this controversy.  There are way too many other places to go to get tea.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He chose... pu-erly
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Translation: I'm sorry I destroyed my business. Please come back!
 
flood222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please drink your tea at home!  There is a friggen pandemic going on!!!

People.....
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was no match-a for the anger of the public.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not up for a debate.  Also don't ever go to that shop because the owner probably doesn't wash his hands either.
 
squidloe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: So basically, it amounts to, "I'm sorry I'm receiving backlash for my ignorant and dangerous position on personal protective equipment within my store, please come back and buy some tea."


99.99% of the time that's what these half-assed apologies are.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So a douchebag realized that the sign would hurt business and make a non-apology.

"See!?!?!? I was only try to get debate going by attempting to kill people! "

enjoy your yelp nose dive asshat
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dar-jailing
 
The Yattering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'd think she could have read the tea leaves to see how this would turn out.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He may have to take up golf and learn to spell tee correctly.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So a douchebag realized that the sign would hurt business and make a non-apology.

"See!?!?!? I was only try to get debate going by attempting to kill people! "

enjoy your yelp nose dive asshat


Ps:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/18​k​PUlWPcBHq4xvkfkpKwRql-ocJKfnwlXW4IrLVP​2yc/mobilebasic

Links to Google maps listings of places that do or do not enforce masks
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
-1 Internet, subby, for inappropriate use of a shoehorn.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Yattering: [Fark user image image 680x510]


I have no idea what you are talking about.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BANE - FOR YOU
Youtube w9wi0cPrU4U
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A tea shop, as the kind where you purchase tea to brew yourself, or a traditional one where you consume it inside freshly brewed?

If its the latter, have fun wearing a mask.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

The "No Mask" sign in the window was put up as part of a debate about these issues within this business and with our customers- something we have been doing since the onset of COVID-19. I believe in the value of reflection, debate, and inquiry in all matters, especially around such important issues as face our community today.

Nothing like a bunch of non-scientists pretending to be infectious disease experts.

God help us.


Exactly, science is not democracy. Find the best scientific consensus and follow it. Pay attention because new facts and changing circumstances can update that consensus. Follow the new one. Keep doing this until the crisis is going.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let me make it simple for you, tea guy.  You listen to SCIENTISTS.  You know, the people who have undergone farking YEARS of higher education and actually know what the fark they're talking about.  That's it.  What the scientists say.

/farking dumbass
//fark 'em all
///fark 'em with covid-covered dildo.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So dress as Indians and throw their tea into the harbor?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I believe in the value of reflection, debate, and inquiry in all matters, especially around such important issues as face our community today.

Now do a "rape is ok day".  You know, in the spirit of "reflection, debate, inquiry in all matters".  Too much?  How about just a "I'm spitting in your tea purchase" day?
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: A tea shop, as the kind where you purchase tea to brew yourself, or a traditional one where you consume it inside freshly brewed?

If its the latter, have fun wearing a mask.


Somehow restaurants are managing.  Example from Nevada:

https://vegas.eater.com/2020/6/29/213​0​6952/wear-mask-las-vegas-restaurant-ba​r-coronavirus-pandemic

For customers, the Nevada Restaurant Association says that diners can remove their masks once they sit down at a table that enforces six feet of social distancing. Diners can keep their masks off for the entire meal. But masks are required when customers walk to the table to be seated, get up to use the restroom, or as they walk out.

As far as this particular business, there is literally no reason to ban the wearing of masks outside of making a political statement.  If it's not required by the state/county, why would you not just mind your own damn business?
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll have a pekoe inside there later.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Grim!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's amusing how "confused" people are by the simple concept of wearing a farking mask so you don't infect other people.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's amusing how "confused" people are by the simple concept of wearing a farking mask so you don't infect other people.


But muh FREEDUMBS!
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wxboy: Ketchuponsteak: A tea shop, as the kind where you purchase tea to brew yourself, or a traditional one where you consume it inside freshly brewed?

If its the latter, have fun wearing a mask.

Somehow restaurants are managing.  Example from Nevada:

https://vegas.eater.com/2020/6/29/2130​6952/wear-mask-las-vegas-restaurant-ba​r-coronavirus-pandemic

For customers, the Nevada Restaurant Association says that diners can remove their masks once they sit down at a table that enforces six feet of social distancing. Diners can keep their masks off for the entire meal. But masks are required when customers walk to the table to be seated, get up to use the restroom, or as they walk out.

As far as this particular business, there is literally no reason to ban the wearing of masks outside of making a political statement.  If it's not required by the state/county, why would you not just mind your own damn business?


Americans trying to predict where the next wave of virus outbreaks will hit may want to look at where local shoppers get their food. That's according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., which found the level of in-person spending in restaurants three weeks ago was the strongest predictor of where new cases would emerge. Similarly, higher spending in supermarkets indicated a slower spread, suggesting shoppers in those regions may be living more cautiously. The bank collects the data by tracking the spending of 30 million Chase credit and debit cardholders. (source)
 
