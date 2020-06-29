 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Your image of Johnny Depp as the cool Hunter S. Thompson might change when you read how Depp orders drugs via text message. Hint: more exclamation points than your aunt's Facebook rant   (theguardian.com) divider line
55
    More: Creepy, The Rum Diary, American film actors, Defamation, Johnny Depp, American television actors, Legal terms, Adam Wolanksi QC, bad bad shape  
•       •       •

2523 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Jun 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My image of Hunter S. Thompson is that if he had had the use of texting is that he would have ordered drugs via text message.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My image of Johnny Depp is that he's pretty much the same as all the rest of you assholes, and me for that matter. Ya see subby, portrayals of characters in fiction or even history isn't close to real.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shortlist.comView Full Size


"Send....drugs...to..."

"HOW DO YOU USE THIS GODDAMN THING?!!?"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That improves my opinion of him. I order drugs by text. Also, email, phone, through websites and in person. I've even used dead-drops with one extra paranoid dealer.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have my drugs delivered to me too. trump has bikers bring cocaine to the white house.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is giving me a contact high.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't care for the movie version of Fear and Loathing for specifically that reason. The movie made it seem silly they were drugged out and crazy. Haha, they're all high! Ha ha. In the book it was more of a depraved, gross, grimy thing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Where The Buffalo Roam is a better film.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like half the people I know order drugs via text. Why wouldn't he?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this more like ordering someone else to order drugs for you?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr0mBoNe:

I wonder if the rum diary would have been better with Hartnett instead of Depp.

Murray's Thompson is still better than Depp's
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Depp Now Completely Made Of Scarves And Bracelets
Youtube Bl6VqOL3oqA
I want a new drug
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My image of Hunter S. Thompson is that if he had had the use of texting is that he would have ordered drugs via text message.


With a shiatload of exclamation marks, probably.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Need more whitey stuff ASAP brotherman ... and the e-business!!! Please I'm in a bad bad shape. Say NOTHING to NOBODY!!!!"

I dunno subby I this may only strengthen my opinion that he never broke character after Fear and Loathing wrapped up filming.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't exclamation points.

They're tracks.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs should be legal.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want to poke fun at Depp he's still a phenomenal actor with range and depth.
Black Mass and Murder on the Orient Express surprised me with what he can do
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My image of Johnny Depp?  A clueless moron.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As your attorney, I advise you to not sue celebrity gossip tabloids for libel...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do you order the flesh of the giant, aquatic, Brazilian centipede?

Amazon

Bomb The Bass - Bug Powder Dust 1994 (Remastered) @videos80s
Youtube ZMJDoSmkFOc
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just is proof he's a farking good actor when he wants to be.

There is a difference between a role and player's real life subby. What's next, are we to believe Kevin Spacey is an amoral deviant sociopath whose only concern is personal power and appearing likeable even though he's a horrible person?
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple exclamation marks are a sure sign of a diseased mind.

images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of a happy pill and whitey stuff binge.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
... no?

Maybe my hardcore STEM education at one of the most notoriously intense engineering programs in the nation was too artsy-fartsy for subby's tastes, but it did incidentally make me aware of this weird, fringe practice called "acting" that obscure members of an industry subby may never have heard of are known to occasionally engage in.

Here's a short documentary on this arcane, ritualistic tradition:

Sir Ian McKellen, On Acting
Youtube nyoWmkhRyp8
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: My image of Johnny Depp is that he's pretty much the same as all the rest of you assholes, and me for that matter. Ya see subby, portrayals of characters in fiction or even history isn't close to real.


Having seen Thompson speak, I have to say Depp's portrayal of him was spot-on.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Leishu: Like half the people I know order drugs via text. Why wouldn't he?


The neighborhood Walmart pharmacy fills all my texted drug requests.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I didn't care for the movie version of Fear and Loathing for specifically that reason. The movie made it seem silly they were drugged out and crazy. Haha, they're all high! Ha ha. In the book it was more of a depraved, gross, grimy thing.


I guess you skipped the 2nd half of the movie that shows the depraved, gross, grimy part.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I kinda thought it would be something in really stupid code.

"Send Elbo of GREEN XMAS trees as fast as you can!"

"Need quarter OZ of SKIING POWDER!!! Ready to HIT THE ALPSSSS!!!!"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: this weird, fringe practice called "acting"


Let's just agree that Depp plays drunken, druggy characters *really* well.
 
sat1va
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Leishu: Like half the people I know order drugs via text. Why wouldn't he?

The neighborhood Walmart pharmacy fills all my texted drug requests.


I know, right? I just love being able to message them like "Need moar titty skittlz and painkillers. SEND EM NOW!!!"

... and then I have drugs. \o/
 
lymond01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: As much as I want to poke fun at Depp he's still a phenomenal actor with range and depth.
Black Mass and Murder on the Orient Express surprised me with what he can do


Oddly, Benny and Joon, Edward Scissorhands are my standouts for him. Kind of like Brad Pitt, I find him to be used more for the name than his acting ability.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joker420: Drugs should be legal.


Which is why this story means nothing to me. So what if he texted for drugs?
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Feds are so sophisticated these days.  The best way to fool them is to go old school.  Order your drugs by telegram.  They don't even know what that is.

So much talent on both HST films.  I enjoy WTBR a bit more than FALILV, but both fell a bit short of what they could have been.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"In order to try this libel case, you must volunteer  any information that could possibly show you in a bad light."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

joker420: Drugs should be legal.


And Johnny Depp?
 
Abacus9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how this is relevant to the libel case. It's not like the he's claiming they lied about him using drugs or ordering them via text.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hammettman: The Feds are so sophisticated these days.  The best way to fool them is to go old school.  Order your drugs by telegram.  They don't even know what that is.

So much talent on both HST films.  I enjoy WTBR a bit more than FALILV, but both fell a bit short of what they could have been.


I order drugs by smoke signal.  If you stop seeing smoke, send more weed.
How little do you have to have going on socially to care what any actor does off-screen?  My dentist could dress up like a raggedy Ann doll and dance on tables for money, and if he does a good job on my teeth, I couldn't care less.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I still recall the first time I got my brother to watch this movie. Which was just shortly after he decided to flunk out of seminary school after a year. He asks me, "is this movie about drugs?" To which I responded with, "well, maybe a little bit."

Cue opening scene lol. It was fun introducing him to certain movies that he had missed out on. Some people take turns in their life and he certainly did. I doubt anyone would recognize him, that knew him prior to those very pivotal years when he learned that the religion he grew up with, was not the one that awaited him in the real world.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This thread is giving me a contact high.


This thread is giving me a really bad trip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: joker420: Drugs should be legal.

Which is why this story means nothing to me. So what if he texted for drugs?


FTFA: ' The messages were sent in early 2015, shortly before an alleged incident in Australia between Depp and Heard that she claims was "a three-day ordeal of physical assaults". '

Perhaps they plan to contend that un-prescribed and un-monitored drug use contributed to a mental state that encouraged violence against his spouse, thus supporting their claim that the alleged violence did occur.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas sucked. For years people told me how awesome the movie was so I finally broke down and watched it. It was sequel trilogy Star Wars level of suck.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Victoly: Multiple exclamation marks are a sure sign of a diseased mind.

[images.gr-assets.com image 150x208]


It's multiple commas that do my head in.

Seriously, what the fark?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hammettman: The Feds are so sophisticated these days.  The best way to fool them is to go old school.  Order your drugs by telegram.  They don't even know what that is.



"I DIDN'T SAY 'stop shipping them,' I said "Ship them. STOP".
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: hammettman: The Feds are so sophisticated these days.  The best way to fool them is to go old school.  Order your drugs by telegram.  They don't even know what that is.

So much talent on both HST films.  I enjoy WTBR a bit more than FALILV, but both fell a bit short of what they could have been.

I order drugs by smoke signal.  If you stop seeing smoke, send more weed.
How little do you have to have going on socially to care what any actor does off-screen?  My dentist could dress up like a raggedy Ann doll and dance on tables for money, and if he does a good job on my teeth, I couldn't care less.


As much as some of us probably don't care or think it should matter, it does matter to the opposing counsel. They will use whatever they can to discredit him in order to win.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I used to smoke hash my dealer always insisted I say "bishop's daughter" instead of "quarter" (Oz). I think he thought he was outsmarting the Gardaí/police.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas sucked. For years people told me how awesome the movie was so I finally broke down and watched it. It was sequel trilogy Star Wars level of suck.


The source material was probably not movie-worthy.  Very HST concept, good maybe even great for 100 pages, then ultimately pointless.  There are worse movies, though.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That improves my opinion of him. I order drugs by text. Also, email, phone, through websites and in person. I've even used dead-drops with one extra paranoid dealer.


At least I still have Warhammer to give me a reason to hang around in dark parking lots for skeevy deals.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just seems stupid to provide the evidence against yourself  in any future prosecution.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.