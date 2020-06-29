 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1613, the Globe Theater, where most of Shakespeare's plays debuted, burned down, which is why bards no longer have access to fire spells   (history.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nerds still have access to lightning bolt....lightning bolt...lightning bolt
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some men just want to watch the world Burn
Youtube QJ1koU26aeY
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hate to be pedantic, but do we ever take the switch to the Gregorian Calendar into account with these things?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
<save vs. uncontrollable laughter at headline>

<roll roll roll>

1

Bwahahaha!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Forsooth, my good fellow - play guardian to my tankard of mead & behold this!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lightening is still ok though?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damnit, Moon Moon!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I built another
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nerds still have access to lightning bolt....lightning bolt...lightning bolt


*shakes tiny wand*
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I hate to be pedantic, but do we ever take the switch to the Gregorian Calendar into account with these things?


I always see the 2 calendars referenced when talking about Russia - because they didn't switch until after 1917.  I honestly forget when continental Europe and the British Empire switched.  1600s and 1700s, respectively?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ackshually 5e bards can take any spell with the magical secrets class feature, fireball is a common choice to provide a versatile offensive spell option
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well done, subby
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subs, I LOL'd, nicely done.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bards don't mind having their psychic cantrip, there's way more critters resistant/immune to fire damage.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: Ackshually 5e bards can take any spell with the magical secrets class feature, fireball is a common choice to provide a versatile offensive spell option


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Bards don't mind having their psychic cantrip, there's way more critters resistant/immune to fire damage.


Tome pact warlocks love that spell too. Eldritch blast, vicious mockery, thorn whip, frostbite, who needs spell slots?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bards don't need fireball when they can charm someone who has it.

Bards = the ultimate delegator
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: FunkJunkie: Ackshually 5e bards can take any spell with the magical secrets class feature, fireball is a common choice to provide a versatile offensive spell option

[Fark user image image 500x500]


So, to anyone but your character, you just appear to have a sword that always glows??
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The people new him to be racist, so they burnt it down.
 
