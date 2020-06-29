 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Probiotics don't do shiat. Correction: shiat is about all they do   (cbsnews.com)
    Probiotic, Dr. Jeff Gordon, Gut flora, Dr. Jon LaPook, Immune system, Clostridium difficile, professors Eran Elinav, Dr. Frank Greer  
48 Comments
 
Boo_Guy
2 hours ago  
"Dr. Gordon and his team made a lean mouse fatter by giving it the bacteria of a fat mouse."

"Dr. Jon LaPook: Are you saying that part of the cause of obesity might be the types of bacteria that are in the gut, in the microbiome?

Dr. Jeff Gordon: I am saying that. And we see that individuals who are obese have a less diverse microbial community compared to individuals who are lean.

Dr. Jon LaPook: Is there evidence that you could take the microbiome that's associated with a lean person, transfer it to somebody who's overweight, and it might somehow help them to become thinner?

Dr. Jeff Gordon: There's a lot of work-- going on right now, trying to test that hypothesis."

I have wondered about that since reading about a rather thin woman who had a fecal transplant done and then had trouble with weight gain, and trying to lose it.

The transplant had come from an overweight woman who was otherwise healthy.

I hope the thin woman's original gut flora was able to reestablish itself, it would suck to get fat because of a turd transplant.
 
bdub77
1 hour ago  
They work for me. I do eat yogurt but not for the probiotic effects. There's a pill I take when I have issues, and it corrects it. Not gonna shill it or anything here but it works, for sure.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.
 
oldernell
1 hour ago  
I thought that was what they were for.
 
Parthenogenetic
1 hour ago  
I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog
 
Boo_Guy
Parthenogenetic: I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog


Which end?
 
italie
1 hour ago  
I like minor league biotics better.
 
Parthenogenetic
Boo_Guy: Parthenogenetic: I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog

Which end?

Which end?


Mouth. But whatever's on one end eventually ends up on the other too.
 
educated
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.


There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.
 
nijika
Boo_Guy: it would suck to get fat because of a turd transplant.


This is why I'm careful about who I spacedock with.
 
Short Victoria's War
1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Parthenogenetic: I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog

Which end?

Which end?


It doesn't matter.
 
FormlessOne
Told you.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
Or maybe people should just eat healthier and exercise more instead of using magic pills.
 
wrenchboy
I wondered what he's been up to since he retired.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
awruk!
Boo_Guy: Parthenogenetic: I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog

Which end?

Which end?


Since dogs put their face to any shiat on the street it doesn't really matter.
 
oldfarthenry
Man - my 'biotics' were 'pro' this morning, I tell ya!
I may need to call a pro to unclog the terlet.
 
halifaxdatageek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.


No shame in buying some D if you can't get enough of it.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
Headline: "Probiotics do absolutely nothing!!"
Article: "It's actually more nuanced than that and still being researched"

remember when we're mock newspapers for misleading headlines? good times, good times.
 
halifaxdatageek
I drink kefir because it's tasty grownup Yop. Any other benefits are secondary.
 
LiberalConservative
bdub77: They work for me. I do eat yogurt but not for the probiotic effects. There's a pill I take when I have issues, and it corrects it. Not gonna shill it or anything here but it works, for sure.


Placebo effect works for many people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
A lot of people are short on B12 too.  I got flagged for it during a blood test for a physical.  It's a couple bucks a month.

But yeah, a pill won't fix lousy eating with a poor diet.
 
Nullav
awruk!: Boo_Guy: Parthenogenetic: I get all my probiotics from kissing my dog

Which end?

Since dogs put their face to any shiat on the street it doesn't really matter.


Though with cats, it does matter if wearing lipstick bothers you.
 
lindalouwho
I've been eating Greek yogurt almost daily ever since I had a colectomy 11 years ago.
My gastroenterologist is also the head of research in that department (clinic and hospital)), and neither the word probiotics nor prebiototics have ever crossed his lips.
 
whatsupchuck
After reading TFA, it is abundantly clear that we don't know shiat about shiat.
 
The Flexecutioner
Get Your Shit Together, Summer - Rick and Morty
Youtube -tGL-buZ94Y
 
Gubbo
NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.


I'm gonna keep taking multi-vitamins. Even if it a placebo.
 
the money is in the banana stand
It works. Not all probiotics work, and different probiotics might be effective for different people.

I had an absolutely nasty unknown virus from Austrailia that was labeled as "Acute Gastrenteritis" that destroyed my gut biome and nervous system. My sympathetic system specifically was compromised as a result for the trauma. While there is no such thing as a magic pill or replacement for eating healthy, good sleep and exercise, a combination of Align Probiotica daily and half a Klonopin has allowed my body to heal when before, nothing worked. No amount of healthy diet, sleep, or exercise fixed it. Hell over a year passed and I still was having problems.

Sometimes your body needs a reset and needs external help. That is what we have medicine a d supplements. People that dismiss this stuff are farking morons. The fact is that little is known about the guy biome, but you cannot deny that some patients have made recoveries with a regimen of probiotics. It is unlikely from the numbers those are all placebo effects.
 
Satampra Zeiros
halifaxdatageek: educated: NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.

No shame in buying some D if you can't get enough of it.


Your mom tell you that?
 
FleshFlapps
Somehow I'm not at all surprised
 
halifaxdatageek
Satampra Zeiros: halifaxdatageek: educated: NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.

No shame in buying some D if you can't get enough of it.

Your mom tell you that?


My mom didn't have a problem getting all the D she wanted, I'll have you know!
 
sinko swimo
bdub77: They work for me. I do eat yogurt but not for the probiotic effects. There's a pill I take when I have issues, and it corrects it. Not gonna shill it or anything here but it works, for sure.


????

it may benefit some farkers to explain the issues and the pill (working remedy). of course, if that doesn't upset your need to remain anonymous while using a anonymous name on the net.
 
knobmaker
GhostOfSavageHenry: Headline: "Probiotics do absolutely nothing!!"
Article: "It's actually more nuanced than that and still being researched"

remember when we're mock newspapers for misleading headlines? good times, good times.


I get tired of Fark edgelord headlines.  So lazy and trite.
 
Civilized Barbarian
You don't need to buy probiotics, just eat that week old stir fry sitting in your fridge. I just did and I assure you my gut flora feels diverse and very active.
 
gnosis301
Guess I'll move straight to the poop transplants.
 
snowjack
These things do not have the same effect on everyone. I like regular yogurt just fine. Both times that I ate a well known 'probiotic' brand, I had a day or two of fiery liquid toilet explosions afterwards.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
I have IBS. I ferment vegetables and eat them. Seems to help. Even if it is placebo, at least it is tasty.
 
Call the Guy
the money is in the banana stand: It works. Not all probiotics work, and different probiotics might be effective for different people.

I had an absolutely nasty unknown virus from Austrailia that was labeled as "Acute Gastrenteritis" that destroyed my gut biome and nervous system. My sympathetic system specifically was compromised as a result for the trauma. While there is no such thing as a magic pill or replacement for eating healthy, good sleep and exercise, a combination of Align Probiotica daily and half a Klonopin has allowed my body to heal when before, nothing worked. No amount of healthy diet, sleep, or exercise fixed it. Hell over a year passed and I still was having problems.

Sometimes your body needs a reset and needs external help. That is what we have medicine a d supplements. People that dismiss this stuff are farking morons. The fact is that little is known about the guy biome, but you cannot deny that some patients have made recoveries with a regimen of probiotics. It is unlikely from the numbers those are all placebo effects.


Well now, are you going to go with what works for you, or are you going to listen to a bunch of pseudo-scientifically minded idiots on a semi-social media site?

In general, Farkers are smarter than the average bear, but there are a few topics where aggressive stupidity is the norm

(1) Political polls are scientific! S C I E N C E ! ! ! !
(2) GMO foods from Monsanto are good for everyone and nothing, nothing, nothing can go wrong
(3) horrendously complicated issues like diet and nutrition can be boiled down to "Just do what gramps and granny did!"

Think #2 and #3 are contradictory? Hell no, don't be S T U P I D ! ! !
 
dready zim
halifaxdatageek: Satampra Zeiros: halifaxdatageek: educated: NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.

No shame in buying some D if you can't get enough of it.

Your mom tell you that?

My mom didn't have a problem getting all the D she wanted, I'll have you know!


Yeah, that's very true.
 
RogermcAllen
Autoerotic Defenestration:


Lots of this.  Quick definitions:
Probiotic - Living bacteria (you can use the O in Pro to remember organism)
Prebiotic - Things that the good bacteria eat (generally fibers, which are more than just just grainy insoluble stuff like you might remember from the 80s and 90s).

You can spend a lot of money buying live organisms that don't want to live in the hellscape of your gut, or you can spend less money eating prebiotics to help create a fertile environment for the good bacteria.

Most people focus on the former and ignore the later, which means that the good bugs in the probiotics just say fark off and leave.  If you want pandas to live in your yard, you gotta grow some bamboo first.
 
IRestoreFurniture
GhostOfSavageHenry: Headline: "Probiotics do absolutely nothing!!"
Article: "It's actually more nuanced than that and still being researched"

remember when we're mock newspapers for misleading headlines? good times, good times.


This is also the thread where he armchair doctors show up to gloat about how they "got it all figured out".
 
Corn_Fed
the money is in the banana stand: It works. Not all probiotics work, and different probiotics might be effective for different people.

I had an absolutely nasty unknown virus from Austrailia that was labeled as "Acute Gastrenteritis" that destroyed my gut biome and nervous system. My sympathetic system specifically was compromised as a result for the trauma. While there is no such thing as a magic pill or replacement for eating healthy, good sleep and exercise, a combination of Align Probiotica daily and half a Klonopin has allowed my body to heal when before, nothing worked. No amount of healthy diet, sleep, or exercise fixed it. Hell over a year passed and I still was having problems.

Sometimes your body needs a reset and needs external help. That is what we have medicine a d supplements. People that dismiss this stuff are farking morons. The fact is that little is known about the guy biome, but you cannot deny that some patients have made recoveries with a regimen of probiotics. It is unlikely from the numbers those are all placebo effects.


Except you have no way of knowing whether your probiotic regimen actually did the healing, or whether it was simply time itself that did.
 
p51d007
Sure they work.  Just think of all the money the manufacturing companies are making,
and the jobs in who knows what country they are providing, as 20 cents per day  LOL.


pitbullmindset.comView Full Size
 
flondrix
NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.


Because the pills don't contain the vitamins they claim to, or because the human body can't absorb those vitamins from pills?

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

These are Murikans we're talking about.  If someone has no intention of ever eating their recommended daily allowance of zucchini or kale or whatever, could vitamin supplements help make up the deficiency?

Googling around, I have found a few articles in serious-sounding journals about cases of scurvy and vitamin D deficiency being treated with supplements.  So it would appear that the human body can absorb some vitamins from supplements.  Since I couldn't read the actual articles through paywalls, I have no idea whether the supplements in question were ones you can buy over the counter or special ones available by prescription only.  This is relevant to my interests, as I have been prescribed vitamin D by physicians, but I am expected obtain it on my own, with no advice as to whether the yellow softgels are better than the white tablets.  I usually go with whatever is on sale in bulk.  I avoid  anything claiming to be "all natural", as those tend to spoil and smell bad pretty quickly.

There is one theory that the constellation of problems that come with diabetes may be due in part to diabetics being unable to "hold on to" their B-complex vitamins.  If true, this could be a case for B-complex supplements.  And at the risk of re-igniting old arguments, there is the fact that vegans have no natural source of vitamin B-12.  If people were incapable of getting vitamins from pills, vegans would be dead.
 
m57lyra
Satan's Cheese Cancer: I have IBS. I ferment vegetables and eat them. Seems to help. Even if it is placebo, at least it is tasty.


Yup! I ferment all the veggie things and make my own kombucha because I swore off soda a year ago and still need my fizzies but that stuff is expensive. I used to drink two bottles over the course of a week now I drink one a day and cut issues are vastly, vastly improved.

Sister in law studies gut bacteria as a career. From her I learned that serotonin is synthesized in the gut, and a healthy gut microbiome is required to have sufficient levels.

Happy gut microbiome, happy life.
 
m57lyra
RogermcAllen: Autoerotic Defenestration:

Lots of this.  Quick definitions:
Probiotic - Living bacteria (you can use the O in Pro to remember organism)
Prebiotic - Things that the good bacteria eat (generally fibers, which are more than just just grainy insoluble stuff like you might remember from the 80s and 90s).

You can spend a lot of money buying live organisms that don't want to live in the hellscape of your gut, or you can spend less money eating prebiotics to help create a fertile environment for the good bacteria.

Most people focus on the former and ignore the later, which means that the good bugs in the probiotics just say fark off and leave.  If you want pandas to live in your yard, you gotta grow some bamboo first.


Sister in law who studies this shift for a living said that psyllium husks (Metamucil) are the shizzle. However, also said that humans cannot possibly eat enough of it to remain upright and off the toilet for it to work exactly as needed, but every little bit helps.
 
flondrix
bdub77: They work for me. I do eat yogurt but not for the probiotic effects. There's a pill I take when I have issues, and it corrects it. Not gonna shill it or anything here but it works, for sure.


So, the yogurt doesn't do it?  After some bad experiences swinging between diarrhea and constipation, one doctor conceded that getting your gut bacteria killed off by antibiotics was a Thing that sometimes happens, but she recommended saving one's money and eating off-the-shelf supermarket yogurt instead of the expensive probiotics.  It seems to have worked.  Store-brand fiber and low-carb yogurt seem to cover both extremes.
 
mononymous
educated: NewportBarGuy: The entire vitamin aisle at CVS and Walgreens is a ripoff.

American have the most expensive piss in the entire world.

Eat healthy and exercise... Save your money.

There are a few caveats there, though. Folks like me, for example, who can't seem to make or hold on to D.
I gotta buy mine.


Some people just crave the D.

/D goes in. D goes out. You can't explain that...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.