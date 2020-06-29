 Skip to content
"We refer to it as 'Bunny Ebola'". Daaamn 2020, you *suck*
    RHDV2 outbreaks, House Rabbit Society, Lorelei D'Avolio, Domestic rabbit, House rabbit, RHDV2, new rabbit patients  
Mitch Taylor's Bro
4 hours ago  
I heard about this about a month ago, but these details are farking scary:

Incubation takes between three and nine days, and the mortality rate ranges between 50 and 70 percent, according to the USDA. And it is wildly contagious: "We had one guy with 200 rabbits, and he lost them all between a Friday afternoon and Sunday evening," Zimmerman said. "It just went through and killed everything."

and...

RHDV2 might live happily on surfaces for 3.5 months at room temperature and 225 days at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. It can survive both freezing and temperatures up to 122 degrees, at least for an hour. Only a handful of disinfectants, including bleach, can kill it. And it is potent. "Any contact with a sick rabbit can cause indoor rabbits ... to get sick," says Anne Martin, Ph.D., executive director of the House Rabbit Society. That contact might be as indirect as a fly landing on the body of an infected wild rabbit before buzzing into your house and clipping across a tabletop with its tiny contagion feet. If your bunny then comes thumping across that table, Martin cautions, "it could potentially die that way."

Viruses: serious business.
 
Merltech
4 hours ago  
Man someone really pissed off the grim-reaper this year.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
1 hour ago  
Now cute little bunnies are getting killed? God damn this bizarro dimension sucks.
 
DeadGeek
1 hour ago  
I blame patty cake infidelity

hardinthecity.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rcain
1 hour ago  
Bunny Ebola is the name of my Echo & The Bunnymen cover band

Echo & The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon (Official Music Video)
Youtube LWz0JC7afNQ
 
Copperbelly watersnake
1 hour ago  
Little farkers have eaten more than couple of things in the garden down to the roots, and I still wouldn't wish that disease on them. The article description of what it does to the rabbits is pretty horrifying.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  
You sleep with a Playboy Playmate and get an STD. The kids call it getting bunny Ebola.
 
evilsofa
1 hour ago  
Meh. Rabbits have an extremely effective defense against any infectious agent: they outbreed it.
 
Prussian_Roulette
1 hour ago  
I remember that movie....
 
GrogSmash
1 hour ago  
Damnit.  I am having a brainfart.

For some reason I'm thinking this is actually man-made.  I remember there was some nutjob back in the 50s that released a virus into the european rabbit population to control them (vermin conteol), and damn near wiped out the rabbit population in all of europe and the UK.

I can't find a decent link that describes it though...
 
rcain
1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Meh. Rabbits have an extremely effective defense against any infectious agent: they outbreed it.


Except that they live in Warrens and have no idea WTF is happening. So good luck with them wearing face masks and social distancing
 
Sasquach
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Damnit.  I am having a brainfart.

For some reason I'm thinking this is actually man-made.  I remember there was some nutjob back in the 50s that released a virus into the european rabbit population to control them (vermin conteol), and damn near wiped out the rabbit population in all of europe and the UK.

I can't find a decent link that describes it though...


Are you thinking of this one?
 
nitefallz
1 hour ago  
Holy fark.  This was the beginning of how my 2020 took a nose dive. Mid February, my bunny was showing signs of lethargy and not being able to get  up, kind if just pancaked, so I came home and he started convulsing and hollering then passed away while I was holding him.  I don't remember if there was blood around the mouth, but there was blood on his bum.  He had been otherwise healthy we think a few days/weeks prior.

Then one cat passed away, then covid, then another cat, then more covid.  fark you, 2020
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Damnit.  I am having a brainfart.

For some reason I'm thinking this is actually man-made.  I remember there was some nutjob back in the 50s that released a virus into the european rabbit population to control them (vermin conteol), and damn near wiped out the rabbit population in all of europe and the UK.

I can't find a decent link that describes it though...


Is This what you're talking about?
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
OK, OK, rabbit season.
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
Killing wild ones too?  One of my pastimes is watching my wild backyard bunnies tease hawks into camera range.
 
Sasquach
1 hour ago  
Reaction from the beagle community is mixed:
Fark user imageView Full Size


From happy to very happy.
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
"Bunny Ebola"? Not "The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch"?

/five
 
SMB2811
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Damnit.  I am having a brainfart.

For some reason I'm thinking this is actually man-made.  I remember there was some nutjob back in the 50s that released a virus into the european rabbit population to control them (vermin conteol), and damn near wiped out the rabbit population in all of europe and the UK.

I can't find a decent link that describes it though...


Myxomatosis is natural, not man-made. It's also horrible to see a rabbit suffering from it.

To say it was 'one nutjob' isn't accurate, as it was used by Australia, Ireland and Britain around the same time for the same reason. The one guy basically just didn't wait for France to officially do it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myxomat​o​sis#Use_as_a_population_control_agent
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
1 hour ago  
o_0

This is horrifying.
 
GrogSmash
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: GrogSmash: Damnit.  I am having a brainfart.

For some reason I'm thinking this is actually man-made.  I remember there was some nutjob back in the 50s that released a virus into the european rabbit population to control them (vermin conteol), and damn near wiped out the rabbit population in all of europe and the UK.

I can't find a decent link that describes it though...

Is This what you're talking about?


That is likely the one.  Smallpox varient, so not this virus then.
 
chieromancer
1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Mn0j​e​L5Gb0
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
When life gives you dead bunnies, make dead bunny stew.

Fatal Attraction (7/8) Movie CLIP - Boiled Bunny (1987) HD
Youtube ecWhXP2jM28
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
1 hour ago  

nitefallz: Holy fark.  This was the beginning of how my 2020 took a nose dive. Mid February, my bunny was showing signs of lethargy and not being able to get  up, kind if just pancaked, so I came home and he started convulsing and hollering then passed away while I was holding him.  I don't remember if there was blood around the mouth, but there was blood on his bum.  He had been otherwise healthy we think a few days/weeks prior.

Then one cat passed away, then covid, then another cat, then more covid.  fark you, 2020


Wow, you've had a pretty rough year. Sorry to hear about losing all those pets and the COVID-29, twice!

But yeah, if the novel coronavirus and this bunny virus ever got together and shared RNA...and coronavirus gained the ability to survive for months on surfaces...and had a 50-70% mortality rate...I hate to think what that would mean for humankind.
 
winedrinkingman
56 minutes ago  
Okay, this is very important.  No one, I mean no one, eat any rabbit right now, and if you do, for the love of God, make sure it is not undercooked.  You all here me?


You guys are gonna eat undercooked rabbit aren't you?
 
WalkingSedgwick
55 minutes ago  
Virus jumping the species barrier to bats, then humans, in 3 ... 2 ... 1.

Because 2020, that's why.
 
fragMasterFlash
53 minutes ago  
Does frying up the carcass eliminate the virus germs? If so, count me in for some delicious community service.
 
McGrits
51 minutes ago  

MBooda: When life gives you dead bunnies, make dead bunny stew.

[YouTube video: Fatal Attraction (7/8) Movie CLIP - Boiled Bunny (1987) HD]


We agree!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that is the royal we
 
mofa
50 minutes ago  
BTW:
There's a virus attacking bats in Canada and the U.S. that isn't the novel Coronavirus. It causes White Mouth Syndrome, and it screws up their (sleep patterns and therefore their) reproductive patterns. If you go into a cave large enough to support a population of bats, the U.S. Forest Service (and likely their Canadian counterparts) insists that you never use those particular shoes/boots in any other cave. I.e., those shoes/boots should only be used in that specific cave in the future.

Please protect our bats.

// They protect Gotham City and, on occasion, the entire planet. And they eat a lot odd bugs.
 
uncleacid
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
48 minutes ago  
As global weather changes, as areas covered by ice for thousands of years become exposed, nature will be teaching us new lessons about what she has to offer in the way of disease.

I'm guessing these are just warning salvos.

We, like all animal species, are here only to be hosts and vectors.
 
PirateKing
48 minutes ago  
One more for u embleer hrair.
 
rikdanger
48 minutes ago  
Great. Global, virulent, contagious hare loss.
 
Boo_Guy
47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Okay, this is very important.  No one, I mean no one, eat any rabbit right now, and if you do, for the love of God, make sure it is not undercooked.  You all here me?


You guys are gonna eat undercooked rabbit aren't you?


"Nooo" he said through a mouthful of undercooked rabbit.
 
Another Government Employee
47 minutes ago  
Ill lapin est mort.
 
iamskibibitz
47 minutes ago  
RHDV2 is "way more infectious than COVID,"

Great. All it takes is a weirdo with a rabbit sex fetish and humanity is royally farked. Can't wait.
 
Nimbull
44 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm going back to the 1980's.

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


I don't ever want to see you again 2020, your such a bugger!

*Whooooomp! Whooooomp!*

MTV here I come!
 
Hey Nurse!
44 minutes ago  
I've read this is bullshiat. Elmer Fudd recently had his second amendment rights taken away and had his gun removed. Bugs Bunny feels he won the war, finally. Elmer's now spreading this news that rabbits are dying for no reason in order to get back at Bugs in order to spread fear in the rabbit population and ruin Bug's chances with Judy Hope's.

You know what? I got nothing
 
2farknfunny
43 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: nitefallz: Holy fark.  This was the beginning of how my 2020 took a nose dive. Mid February, my bunny was showing signs of lethargy and not being able to get  up, kind if just pancaked, so I came home and he started convulsing and hollering then passed away while I was holding him.  I don't remember if there was blood around the mouth, but there was blood on his bum.  He had been otherwise healthy we think a few days/weeks prior.

Then one cat passed away, then covid, then another cat, then more covid.  fark you, 2020

Wow, you've had a pretty rough year. Sorry to hear about losing all those pets and the COVID-29, twice!

But yeah, if the novel coronavirus and this bunny virus ever got together and shared RNA...and coronavirus gained the ability to survive for months on surfaces...and had a 50-70% mortality rate...I hate to think what that would mean for humankind.


Keanu Reeves already did that movie.  He was kind of a softee wanting his room at the fancy ImPerIAL Hotel in Tokyo.

/it's funny they use $10,000 as the outrageous inflated cost of a high quality future hooker
//in the mean time Trump already paid 15 times that
 
WalkingSedgwick
41 minutes ago  

mofa: BTW:
There's a virus attacking bats in Canada and the U.S. that isn't the novel Coronavirus. It causes White Mouth Syndrome, and it screws up their (sleep patterns and therefore their) reproductive patterns. If you go into a cave large enough to support a population of bats, the U.S. Forest Service (and likely their Canadian counterparts) insists that you never use those particular shoes/boots in any other cave. I.e., those shoes/boots should only be used in that specific cave in the future.


Don't take the law into your own hands, but it's very bad policy for governments to demand that people protect the bats.

Given how many dangerous viruses, including SARS, MERS, and now SARS-CoV-2, that bats develop for deployment into humans, the only good bat is a dead bat.

We should be spreading white mouth syndrome as aggressively as possible, and seeking to wipe bats off the face of the earth, by any and all means necessary.

Let's see how much they like being killed by a pandemic.
 
Masta Beta
38 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: RHDV2 is "way more infectious than COVID,"

Great. All it takes is a weirdo with a rabbit sex fetish and humanity is royally farked. Can't wait.


Come on you know you would do Jessica Rabbit.
 
Prof. Frink
37 minutes ago  

nitefallz: Holy fark.  This was the beginning of how my 2020 took a nose dive. Mid February, my bunny was showing signs of lethargy and not being able to get  up, kind if just pancaked, so I came home and he started convulsing and hollering then passed away while I was holding him.  I don't remember if there was blood around the mouth, but there was blood on his bum.  He had been otherwise healthy we think a few days/weeks prior.

Then one cat passed away, then covid, then another cat, then more covid.  fark you, 2020


Sorry to hear about your pancaked bunny. Here's another to cheer you up.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
35 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: mofa: BTW:
There's a virus attacking bats in Canada and the U.S. that isn't the novel Coronavirus. It causes White Mouth Syndrome, and it screws up their (sleep patterns and therefore their) reproductive patterns. If you go into a cave large enough to support a population of bats, the U.S. Forest Service (and likely their Canadian counterparts) insists that you never use those particular shoes/boots in any other cave. I.e., those shoes/boots should only be used in that specific cave in the future.

Don't take the law into your own hands, but it's very bad policy for governments to demand that people protect the bats.

Given how many dangerous viruses, including SARS, MERS, and now SARS-CoV-2, that bats develop for deployment into humans, the only good bat is a dead bat.

We should be spreading white mouth syndrome as aggressively as possible, and seeking to wipe bats off the face of the earth, by any and all means necessary.

Let's see how much they like being killed by a pandemic.


Err, pretty sure you are not being serious, or I sure as hell hope you aren't.

Do you have any idea what the environmental impact would be of wiping out bats?  They primarily feed on insects (at least in NA).  Each one of those bat caves eat a couple tons, literally, of insects each night.

I much prefer living in a world with those little beasties squeaking in the air overhead at night as opposed to being eaten alive by bgs, and then having to wade theough drifts of dead insects...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
31 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: mofa: BTW:
There's a virus attacking bats in Canada and the U.S. that isn't the novel Coronavirus. It causes White Mouth Syndrome, and it screws up their (sleep patterns and therefore their) reproductive patterns. If you go into a cave large enough to support a population of bats, the U.S. Forest Service (and likely their Canadian counterparts) insists that you never use those particular shoes/boots in any other cave. I.e., those shoes/boots should only be used in that specific cave in the future.

Don't take the law into your own hands, but it's very bad policy for governments to demand that people protect the bats.

Given how many dangerous viruses, including SARS, MERS, and now SARS-CoV-2, that bats develop for deployment into humans, the only good bat is a dead bat.

We should be spreading white mouth syndrome as aggressively as possible, and seeking to wipe bats off the face of the earth, by any and all means necessary.

Let's see how much they like being killed by a pandemic.


Seek help.
 
Masta Beta
29 minutes ago  
Rabbit hunting season opens next week in CA. Think I will give it a pass this year. Don't want to be known as patient zero for the new COVID-20.
 
MBooda
28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: WalkingSedgwick: mofa: BTW:
There's a virus attacking bats in Canada and the U.S. that isn't the novel Coronavirus. It causes White Mouth Syndrome, and it screws up their (sleep patterns and therefore their) reproductive patterns. If you go into a cave large enough to support a population of bats, the U.S. Forest Service (and likely their Canadian counterparts) insists that you never use those particular shoes/boots in any other cave. I.e., those shoes/boots should only be used in that specific cave in the future.

Don't take the law into your own hands, but it's very bad policy for governments to demand that people protect the bats.

Given how many dangerous viruses, including SARS, MERS, and now SARS-CoV-2, that bats develop for deployment into humans, the only good bat is a dead bat.

We should be spreading white mouth syndrome as aggressively as possible, and seeking to wipe bats off the face of the earth, by any and all means necessary.

Let's see how much they like being killed by a pandemic.

Err, pretty sure you are not being serious, or I sure as hell hope you aren't.

Do you have any idea what the environmental impact would be of wiping out bats?  They primarily feed on insects (at least in NA).  Each one of those bat caves eat a couple tons, literally, of insects each night.



And it would eliminate the Congress Avenue Bridge, the only reason for tourists to visit Austin.
 
Fano
27 minutes ago  
media.sandiegoreader.comView Full Size
Rabbititisosis?
 
AgentKGB
26 minutes ago  
images2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
25 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image image 429x600]


It's never lepus.
 
MBooda
19 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Ill lapin est mort.


lapin? Quoi?
Monty Python The French Taunt
Youtube 895eSm4oQRw

/anagram of palin
 
