 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Wire)   So, let me get this straight. You tried to intimidate Jefff Bezos with a guillotine. The man who posted his own nude pics to defeat a blackmailer? The richest man man in the world? A man who went from selling books to selling everything? Good luck   (dailywire.com) divider line
34
    More: Weird, Jeff Bezos, Front Of Jeff Bezos, DC protester, destruction of statues, front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Daily Wire, President Donald Trump, Protest  
•       •       •

1188 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2020 at 10:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Linking to the Dailywire should result in both of your hands being bludgeoned with hammers until you can no longer work a keyboard. You can use the recovery time to ponder what you did wrong.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did OWS / BLM / Antifa ever set up guillotines? And why didn't they?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just here to downvote Ben Shapiro.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So rich he can afford an extra f in his name!

/Mods change headline in 3...2...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: So rich he can afford an extra f in his name!

/Mods change headline in 3...2...


And delete any reference to us peons mocking them...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: So rich he can afford an extra f in his name!

/Mods change headline in 3...2...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goddammit, the house you want to be protesting at is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How I imagine Bezos looking out his front window:
Ooooooh, the Germans!
Youtube LGauZm2pOSQ
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean the part that REALLY intimidates him is when that angry mob beats down his private security and drags him to the guillotine
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
amateurs. one $10K ad in Greasy Biker Monthly for a free beer bash at 'this address' on 4th of July would have really got the party started.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now I need to check if Amazon sells guillotines.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's incredibly hard to protest Jeff Bezos.
Every time a protest shows up he just leans out his window with a bullhorn and goes
"How much of that stuff did you buy from me?  HAHAHAHAHAHA!"

and then spends his afternoon in the pool, which is so far from the front of the house he can't hear the protest.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Af first I didn't know if these were left wing protesters or Trump supporters.  I read the article and then noted the use of the guillotine.  Trump supporters would probably have used a noose for their threat.
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With any luck, Jeff Bezos will chop his own head off just to stick it to these guys
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Jeff Bezos is literally the guy that would sell you the rope to hang himself with to make a buck!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Daily Goosestepper sounds real farking concerned.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A well funded but secretive PR campaign steals the very device from my mohel and claims to want to terrify Jeff Bezos?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: So rich he can afford an extra f in his name!

/Mods change headline in 3...2...


The "F" stands for Fark!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
20 or so people, most of whom could be "before" models in gym ads, probably won't be intimidating anyone, much less Jeffffff Bezos.
 
LL316
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark Bezos for providing a service that changed the world for the better.
 
batlock666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Batman The Dark Knight- Blackmailing Batman
Youtube 1z6o1GIEsQE
 
Nullav
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Linking to the Dailywire should result in both of your hands being bludgeoned with hammers until you can no longer work a keyboard. You can use the recovery time to ponder what you did wrong.


Bad idea. Someone might figure out how to type by blowing through a straw during the recovery, and after that they'll shiatpost faster than any of us could ever hope to.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Af first I didn't know if these were left wing protesters or Trump supporters.  I read the article and then noted the use of the guillotine.  Trump supporters would probably have used a noose for their threat.


Are there any documented cases of Trump supporters standing in front of houses protesting?  Or using nooses at protest events?
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering how much Donny hates Bezos. Hearing this must have given him the giggles.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not saying I Condone this but...Bezos and Bill Gates alone, have more wealth than the bottom 50% of Americans

2 guys have more money than 165 MILLION people Combined.

If Jeff and Bill's annual tax bills aren't into the 10-11 figures range we've failed as a democracy (spoiler alert, they aren't)
 
I sound fat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: So rich he can afford an extra f in his name!

/Mods change headline in 3...2...


I sound ffat.

I HAVE ARRIVED!!!!!
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey!  I have an idea!  How about creating your own business, to compete with him?
Sam Walton, everyone said there is no way you can beat K-Mart, Sears, Montgomery
Wards...any of THOSE around?  No, but wally world is.
People like Amazon, for better or worse, for the CONVENIENCE.  Same with wally
world.  One stop shopping.

If you build a better mouse trap, instead of COMPLAINING, and thinking that all of
his money should be "redistributed", perhaps YOU will become rich too.

I remember a story some years back some college twit was protesting or some crap
about not having any money.  Then she won a lottery or some such thing and had
lots of money and someone asked her if she was going to give some of it to the "causes"
she talked about.  Yep, her answer was NO, it was MY money.
 
doceajensen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Suspect that Bezos taking out the relationship btwn the Enquirer and Trump did more electoral damage to Trump than any of his scandals. & probably led to the as-yet-unknown relationship btwn Kushner & the Saudis over the Khashoggi murder. (Look to see how admin handled an Irish NYT reporter in Egypt for comparison.) Left-wing protesters wouldn't bring out a guillotine, but right-wing protestors trying to act how they think left-wing protestors act would.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: JasonOfOrillia: Af first I didn't know if these were left wing protesters or Trump supporters.  I read the article and then noted the use of the guillotine.  Trump supporters would probably have used a noose for their threat.

Are there any documented cases of Trump supporters standing in front of houses protesting?  Or using nooses at protest events?


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 Image linked to story.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Now I need to check if Amazon sells guillotines.


Well, sort of.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: GrizzlyPouch: JasonOfOrillia: Af first I didn't know if these were left wing protesters or Trump supporters.  I read the article and then noted the use of the guillotine.  Trump supporters would probably have used a noose for their threat.

Are there any documented cases of Trump supporters standing in front of houses protesting?  Or using nooses at protest events?

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566] Image linked to story.


These people are f*ckin' broken.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do not link to the damn website! Ben Shapiro is a shill, lier, hustler and all-round creep. Just say no!
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.