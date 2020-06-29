 Skip to content
(Fox News)   While swimming in Louisiana is legal, swimming in the Bass Pro Shop aquarium is not   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Shreveport, Louisiana, Crime, Louisiana man, viral video, Bass Pro Shop store, Kevin Wise, Bossier City Police Department, store's fish tank  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who didn't want to do that when they are at that great store?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more impressed that Bossier City got a Bass Pro. Shop.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's perfectly legal, just against store policy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local one wasn't too thrilled when I started a campfire, either.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again?!? This guy is on a crime spree!
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That pool has more swimmers than your momma's vagina.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's next you PC libs?! Telling me sticking my dick into the chocolate fountain at the Golden Corral buffet is public exposure on top of a sanitation violation. FREEDUMS!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm unclear how it's not trespassing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it more of a crime for a mod to green another submission of this story?

/just askin' questions


https://www.fark.com/comments/1086328​2​/Luca-Bras-found-at-Bass-Pro#new
 
Nullav
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this was America!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm unclear how it's not trespassing.


Its more like tresBASSing, am I right? Hello, is this thing on?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Hoblit: I'm unclear how it's not trespassing.

Its more like tresBASSing, am I right? Hello, is this thing on?


No carping in here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Texas Gabe: Hoblit: I'm unclear how it's not trespassing.

Its more like tresBASSing, am I right? Hello, is this thing on?

No carping in here.


That's a crappie pun.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's perfectly legal, just against store policy.


Came here to say this.   You won't be arrested for swimming in it because it's not illegal.

If you don't get out when they ask you to stop, that's trespassing, and you can be arrested for that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Repeat from last week? Or the week before that? Or the week before the week before that?
 
