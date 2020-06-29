 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   NYC subway riders are returning to work in state of the art subway cars. State of the art from 1964 that is   (nydailynews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw 1964, when life was simpler.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*whiffffff*

Ahhhh, vintage urine. Definitely a 1964 vintage. Excellent year!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it too late to get the redbirds back from the ocean floor?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The B-52 is a decade older than that.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.


Heh. I am old enough to remember when they were new. Visiting from NYC we were amazed how clean those trains were in comparison to ours back then.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.

Heh. I am old enough to remember when they were new. Visiting from NYC we were amazed how clean those trains were in comparison to ours back then.


Well it was a low bar back then.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]


JFC, whoever thought carpets in a subway would be a good idea vastly overestimated humanity.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: *whiffffff*

Ahhhh, vintage urine. Definitely a 1964 vintage. Excellent year!


It's the added lead. It gives it a touch of rosewater sweetness to the bouquet.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More proof that they just don't make things like they used to.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]


Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The scary snafu was due to Bombardier - the Canada-based maker of the cars"

Why is Bombardier still in business?
I ask this as a Canuckian taxpayer who's sick of bailing oot this clusterf**k of a company.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not a train guy but I would have guessed that hooking the cars together would be one of the most important things.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

adj_m: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

JFC, whoever thought carpets in a subway would be a good idea vastly overestimated humanity.


Not shiat; can't they just rip those carpets out and install new flooring?  Hell, they did it with a few of the models in the NYC subway because they were pretty sorry looking during inclement weather.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]


Why would anyone put carpet in a subway train?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "The scary snafu was due to Bombardier - the Canada-based maker of the cars"

Why is Bombardier still in business?
I ask this as a Canuckian taxpayer who's sick of bailing oot this clusterf**k of a company.


Uh yeah, that's why Kawasaki got the contract from the MTA (NY) for the newest models (R211).  The R179's Bombardier provided for the subways have been an absolute shiatshow.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!


The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
wamu.orgView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!

The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
[wamu.org image 624x351]


Woah, DC got new cars?

These are days of miracles and wonder.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "The scary snafu was due to Bombardier - the Canada-based maker of the cars"

Why is Bombardier still in business?
I ask this as a Canuckian taxpayer who's sick of bailing oot this clusterf**k of a company.


I do believe you answered your own question there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: adj_m: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

JFC, whoever thought carpets in a subway would be a good idea vastly overestimated humanity.

Not shiat; can't they just rip those carpets out and install new flooring?  Hell, they did it with a few of the models in the NYC subway because they were pretty sorry looking during inclement weather.


MARTA had carpet 20 years ago, but they've replaced it with rubber which is clearly much better.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!

The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
[wamu.org image 624x351]


Ok, not sure of how wide those cars are in your system, but that design reminds me of the R46, R68 and R68A models that I loathe because the pathways are much narrower.

Starting with the R142s and onward they stopped that crap; much roomier and people are able to move around more freely.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Carpeting belongs in a dwelling. Not on subway cars.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
something else from 1964 you never see
Fark user imageView Full Size

unless you go outside
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!

The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
[wamu.org image 624x351]


"this is a 7000-series train"
 
Ostman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Why would anyone put carpet in a subway train?


Guessing maybe a mix of slip resistance when wet, and an optimistic vision of a clean, beautiful public transit system for the people? Slip resistance and comfort are the most common reasons we specify it.

There are some good vinyl floors that are great when wet for people of all levels of mobility now, but maybe the range was too limited back then, or it was associated with institutional flooring, or something like that.

Anyone specifying carpet for anything public these days should be committed for their own safety.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Walker: Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!

The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
[wamu.org image 624x351]

Ok, not sure of how wide those cars are in your system, but that design reminds me of the R46, R68 and R68A models that I loathe because the pathways are much narrower.

Starting with the R142s and onward they stopped that crap; much roomier and people are able to move around more freely.


I really like the openness of the European trains that have separate cars, but no doors or walls between them.  It makes the ride so much less claustrophobic.

Although there are also downsides in convenience and I guess safety as well with that style.
 
twobux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pretty sure, up until very recently, I was riding the Red Robin out to Mets Games...on the same subway cars they used for the 1964 Worlds Fair.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Walker: Rwa2play: Walker: They still look better than our DC subway cars from the 70's thru early 2000's that are still in use. Filthy stained carpets.
[Fark user image 768x1024]
[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 640x480]

Wait, they carpeted the cars in your system?! The fark were they thinkin'?!?!

The newest model cars don't have carpeting and look much nicer.
[wamu.org image 624x351]

"this is a 7000-series train"


They love to announce that over the speaker.

They may look nicer, but they have their own problems such as the A/C not working a lot of the time and shaking people's homes and cracking their foundations:

https://wamu.org/story/17/03/03/anoth​e​r-d-c-neighborhood-says-metros-new-tra​ins-shaking-homes/

https://wjla.com/news/local/metro-pas​s​engers-sweating-it-out-on-hot-new-7000​-series-cars
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New York....the city so STUPID, they named it TWICE!
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Carpeting belongs in a dwelling. Not on subway cars.


Years ago when I rented an apartment the landlord told me he was going to put new flooring in the bathroom.
I moved in and the bathroom was carpeted. At first I thought oh, this is nice.
After about a week I figured out that this was going to be a nightmare.

So not on subway cars and only in certain parts of a dwelling.
 
