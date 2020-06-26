 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   Aviators on the USS Gerald Ford stumble with their improvised "China's Newest Carrier" bat-patch   (military.com) divider line
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reference thumbs up.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too soon?
 
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The woke sanctimony will be strong in this thread
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lol
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aluminum or wood?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the swedish will sink it.
 
way south
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Inappropriate training squadron patches are a thing as old as training squadrons.  I still have a copy of a certain banned batch from the late 90's.  Apparently depicting drug usage, even if comedic, is frowned upon.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm okay with ALL of this.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.


They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war.  Trade war, yes.  Information / cyber war, yes.  Proxy war, yes.  And I expect them to wound us with those tools, perhaps more than we'll appreciate at the time. Indeed it's already started.  But head to head shooting war, no.  They need our consumer base too much.
 
DrMcCheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For being awesome and hilarious?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really don't see the problem with this.

And considering the way things are going, the Chinese will probably end up shooting missiles at this thing before it's retired.

It's kinda like having an issue with the police doggie cartoon....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lol'd!
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh *I* get it.

Dumb joke.  Should have been a Russian Carrier on fire/billowing smoke.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.


drink!
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where can I purchase this patch?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.

They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war.  Trade war, yes.  Information / cyber war, yes.  Proxy war, yes.  And I expect them to wound us with those tools, perhaps more than we'll appreciate at the time. Indeed it's already started.  But head to head shooting war, no.

They need our consumer base too much.



Only in the short term. They now have the rest of the world to sell to. Our economy is going down the tubes. About 10 people have 1/2 the countries wealth. They cannot buy enough for the Chinese to care about. The rest of us are losing the ability to buy anything. Other areas will arise as the new wealth centers.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

drink!


We are.
https://abc7news.com/drinking-wine-co​r​onavirus-alcohol-shelter-in-place-covi​d19-while-sheltering/6068661/
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

drink!


I'm all for the Senseless Mention of Trump drinking game!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.


yep, if they Weren't commies, they would skin us for our protien.
 
DrMcCheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.


Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Only in the short term. They now have the rest of the world to sell to. Our economy is going down the tubes. About 10 people have 1/2 the countries wealth. They cannot buy enough for the Chinese to care about. The rest of us are losing the ability to buy anything. Other areas will arise as the new wealth centers.


Last I checked, the US buys 20% of China's exports. We are, by far, their biggest customer.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 376x250]


You're going to FARK jail for that.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DrMcCheese: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?


Yep, some of the WW2 patches I've seen in museums were rather um... rude.. to the Japanese.

Yellow Beard: FarkingChas: Only in the short term. They now have the rest of the world to sell to. Our economy is going down the tubes. About 10 people have 1/2 the countries wealth. They cannot buy enough for the Chinese to care about. The rest of us are losing the ability to buy anything. Other areas will arise as the new wealth centers.

Last I checked, the US buys 20% of China's exports. We are, by far, their biggest customer.


They are also pissing off the rest of the world.  Lots of countries in Africa realize they are to snaky to want to deal with and India is about to cut them off.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze: Oh *I* get it.

Dumb joke.  Should have been a Russian Carrier on fire/billowing smoke.


Russia doesn't have a new carrier.  Nor are they building one.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DrMcCheese: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?


Doesn't matter.  Everything is evidence of Trump's evil.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrMcCheese: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?


This wasn't hilarious - it was stupid and juvenile. You may be twelve - I am not.
I don't pay these people's wages to go around insulting other countries - I like my warfighters humble and quiet - like grownups.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: DrMcCheese: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?

Doesn't matter.  Everything is evidence of Trump's evil.


Yeah - poor little victim what never did nothing wrong.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump and Co. should stop blaming China for the virus and blame God.  He's ultimately responsible.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So far China's germ warfare is kicking the worlds collective ass.

These communists are evil people

/where can I buy some of these patches?
 
way south
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.

They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war.  Trade war, yes.  Information / cyber war, yes.  Proxy war, yes.  And I expect them to wound us with those tools, perhaps more than we'll appreciate at the time. Indeed it's already started.  But head to head shooting war, no.  They need our consumer base too much.


Our consumers are empowered by the fact that we are a major source of technology and resources (which also lets us print lots of cash).  Numbers wise tho, we are 300 million out of billions of potential consumers, and not irreplaceable.
At present tho our educational system, employment, entertainment, finance and tech sectors are all being usurped by  Chinese institutions.  I don't think we can depend on market forces to stop a Hong Kong style encroachment, a war by proxy, or even a direct shooting war.

As the covid-19 pandemic brought to light, we were depending on China to make all of our medicine. How to you confront someone for their bad behavior if they can shut down your hospitals by remote?

/War is just an alternate way of getting what you want.
/If the Chinese think you'll acquiesce after a few shootouts, they'll do that over drawn out negotiations.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently had a great sense of humor
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The irony is I bet this patch was made in China. A lot of the patch companies that fulfill large orders are there.
 
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Trump and Co. should stop blaming China for the virus and blame God.  He's ultimately responsible.


Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas - #4 - "Did you see what GOD just did to us man?"
Youtube ywZIo4LZUes
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Trik: [Fark user image 376x250]

You're going to FARK jail for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.

They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war.  Trade war, yes.  Information / cyber war, yes.  Proxy war, yes.  And I expect them to wound us with those tools, perhaps more than we'll appreciate at the time. Indeed it's already started.  But head to head shooting war, no.  They need our consumer base too much.


That and they have fark all for actual military hardware. The only thing they have is bullet catchers
 
DrMcCheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: DrMcCheese: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
Your charming influence once again humiliates our nation on the world stage.

Naval aviators were hilarious long before Trump. What color is the sky in your world?

This wasn't hilarious - it was stupid and juvenile. You may be twelve - I am not.
I don't pay these people's wages to go around insulting other countries - I like my warfighters humble and quiet - like grownups.


You are gonna be real disappointed when you find out they are 18 and have a sense of humor.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Young Naval officers do something stupid, must be a day ending in Y.  Pilots and NFOs are looked at as arrogant farks by surface boys (I'd ask a submariner but I couldn't ever find them).
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: The irony is I bet this patch was made in China. A lot of the patch companies that fulfill large orders are there.


They were probably made on the ship.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: I like my warfighters humble and quiet - like grownups.


You realize that Naval aviators, even once they're grown up and become Admirals, still use callsigns to refer to each other, and it's viewed to be entirely reasonable to refer to other grown-ass adults as "Lunchbox," "Lung," "Crash," "Meat," "Spider," "Satan," "Hulk." It's like listening to Bertie Wooster talk about other members of the Drone's Club. "Grownups" isn't really the first word that comes to mind when I think of Naval aviators, and this is based on two decades of working with them. Good, competent folks, but shockingly immature in many ways.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: way south: Counseled for having an awesome patch?
Seriously!?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x357]

/China's a fully autocratic dystopia that's going to be shooting at us in a few years.
/Stop pretending it wont happen.

They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war.  Trade war, yes.  Information / cyber war, yes.  Proxy war, yes.  And I expect them to wound us with those tools, perhaps more than we'll appreciate at the time. Indeed it's already started.  But head to head shooting war, no.  They need our consumer base too much.


*YET*.  They're too smart to come after us in a shooting war *YET*.

But all of their actions for the last 30 years, and arguably since Mao's death, have been towards making China the World's preeminent superpower.

They've been engaging in a trade war with us ever since we granted them permanent "Normalized Trade Relations", and arguably before that.  And when people have complained about it, they've engaged in information/cyber war.   Hell, they even tried to buy a US president.  Everyone remembers the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but who remembers the time that the People's Republic of China donated millions of dollars in an attempt to influence the president and members of Congress?
 
